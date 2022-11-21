‘Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition’ Set at Magnolia Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Network is getting into the seasonal spirit with a special holiday edition of its hit series “ Silos Baking Competition .”

The sweet treat from Chip and Joanna Gaines ’ joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery, titled “ Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition ,” will premiere on Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Magnolia Network and streaming same-day on HBO Max, Discovery+ and the Magnolia app.

Per Magnolia Network, “Filmed in front of a live audience at The Silos in Waco, Texas, five home bakers from across the country are challenged to perfect a favorite holiday cookie recipe for a $25,000 cash prize and a chance to have their winning treat featured on the menu in December at Chip and Joanna’s bakery, Silos Baking Co.” Joining Joanna Gaines at the judges’ table are guest judges Andrew Zimmern (“Family Dinner”) and Zoë François (“Zoë Bakes”).

New episodes of the main series “Silos Baking Competition,” which debuted back in June, are set to premiere next year and are all produced by the Gaineses’ production company Blind Nil.

Magnolia Network is offering several other new titles throughout December, including “Artfully Designed,” “Classic Homes,” “The Piece Maker,” featuring acclaimed painter and puzzle maker Eric Dowdle, “Problem Spaces” with interior designer Fariha Nasir, and “Storefront Stories.” Additionally, the network will debut new seasons of “The Established Home,” “Family Dinner,” “First Time Fixer,” “From the Source,” “Handcrafted Hotels,” “In with the Old,” “Ranch to Table” and “Restored.” There will also be special holiday episodes of some Magnolia Network original series.

See the schedule for Magnolia Network premiere dates throughout the month of December below, with times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Friday, Dec. 2

Zoë Bakes – SPECIAL HOLIDAY EPISODE – Hanukkah is extra special for Zoë this year because her mom is in town. Exploring new twists on Jewish holiday classics, Zoë makes cake doughnuts topped with a saffron glaze, crushed pistachios and rose petals along with latkes and an array of toppings.

Streaming on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app

Friday, Dec. 9

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition – NEW SPECIAL – Five home bakers travel to Magnolia in Waco, TX, to compete for the chance at $25,000 and to have their holiday cookie featured at Magnolia’s Silos Baking Co.

Streaming on HBO Max, Discovery+ and the Magnolia app; premieres at 8pm EST on Magnolia Network

First Time Fixer – NEW SEASON – First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new.

Streaming on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app (one episode; remaining episodes to premiere early 2023)

In With the Old – NEW SEASON – Designers, builders and old-home enthusiasts in small towns and big cities across America reimagine and transform abandoned structures by preserving their historical integrity while giving them new purpose.

Streaming on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app (one episode; remaining episodes to premiere early 2023)

Friday, Dec. 16

The Kindness Project – NEW SPECIAL – Award-winning author, speaker and kindness expert Brad Montague drops into Ann Arbor, MI, for a big-hearted social experiment.

Streaming on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app

Storefront Stories – NEW SERIES – The shopkeepers of beautiful and unique shops all over the country uncover the heart, vision and history of their retail spaces.

Streaming on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app

Special holiday episodes on Dec. 16

From the Source – NEW SEASON – Award-winning chef and restaurateur Katie Button explores the stories and uses behind different delicious ingredients and shares her knowledge of cooking techniques to inspire others to be more curious, creative and joyful cooks.

Streaming on discovery+ and the Magnolia app (one episode; remaining episodes to premiere early 2023)

Ranch to Table – NEW SEASON – Seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett tackles the work of running her family’s 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients.

Streaming on HBO Max, Discovery+ and the Magnolia app (one episode; remaining episodes to premiere early 2023)

Special holiday episode on Dec. 16

Sunday, Dec. 18

Magnolia Workshops – SPECIAL HOLIDAY EPISODE – Just in time for the holidays, learn to make brownie cookies and steak tamales for the whole family. Plus, fun step-by-step tutorials make it easy to decorate your home inside and out -– from your front porch winter planter to your holiday mantel.

Premieres at 11am EST on Magnolia Network; streaming on Discovery+

Friday, Dec. 23

Family Dinner – NEW SEASON – Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.

Streaming on HBO Max, Discovery+ and the Magnolia app

Thursday, Dec. 29

Restored – NEW SEASON – Preservationist Brett Waterman transforms historic homes with fascinating stories and untapped potential. With a passion for homes with unique character hidden beneath neglect and poor renovations, Brett restores these properties to their former glory.

Premieres at 8pm EST on Magnolia Network (one episode; remaining episodes to premiere early 2023)

Friday, Dec. 30

Artfully Designed – NEW SERIES – Designer Natalie Papier, muralist Racheal Jackson and abstract artist Frankie Zombie take an art-forward approach to creating beautifully curated spaces for their clients by exploring the intersection of art and interior design.

Streaming on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app

Classic Homes – NEW SERIES –This series introduces viewers to the classic home styles of regions across the country.

Streaming on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app; cable premiere Dec. 8 at 6pm EST on Magnolia Network (double episode premiere)

The Piece Maker – NEW SERIES – Painter and puzzle maker Eric Dowdle travels around the world to learn from locals and experience environments firsthand. Each story and place he encounters becomes a piece of a new puzzle he creates

Streaming on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app (one episode; remaining episodes to premiere early 2023)

Problem Spaces – NEW SERIES – Houston-based DIY designer Fariha Nasir takes difficult spaces — odd-angled walls, outdated designs and areas that just aren’t working — and turns them into her clients’ favorite rooms.

Streaming on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app (one episode; remaining episodes to premiere early 2023)

The Established Home – NEW SEASON – Designer Jean Stoffer takes on some of her most ambitious projects to date around her hometown of Grand Rapids, MI. She shares the inspiration behind her stunning designs, as well as the important role family plays in her life and business.

Streaming on HBO Max, Discovery+ and the Magnolia app

Handcrafted Hotels – NEW SEASON – Hoteliers across America uniquely capture the character, history, nostalgia and charm of their hometowns. Tour these custom stays and meet the artists, craftspeople and designers that provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience.

Streaming on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app

See the trailer for “Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition” below.