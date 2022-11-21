‘Morning Joe': Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal Expects Trump ‘Will Be Indicted’ By Special Counsel

it does appear that Trump clearly violated the espionage act! many of those documents are forbidden to be removed from a federally secured installation! they were found at trumps residence! there is absolutely no gray area there! for the life of me, can't understand why Trump has not been indicted!
THERE might be a surprise going to happen today on BREAKING NEWS SPECIAL REPORT. trump charged and will be prosecuted for stealing secret nuclear documents from the White House and inciting the failed coup on January 6th
The hell with special counsel, he should have been indicted period. Do not want another Mueller investigation which Mueller failed and did nothing. Too much evidence out there with the documents and Jan 6. I want him charged with being a traitor. I want him to know he isn’t more important then us and our laws period.
Related
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin says Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter after Musk purchase will hurt him: 'It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was'
'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia
Trump responds incoherently to appointment of a special counsel
Clarence Thomas Again Moves To Block Jan. 6 Inquiry That Could Implicate His Wife
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns
Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise
Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Ex-Trump Official’s Taunt With An Embarrassing Reminder
Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News
Majority of voters say Trump and MAGA Republicans are biggest losers of midterm elections: Poll
George Conway says Trump is bound to lose in 2024 because 'too many Americans would crawl on broken glass to vote against him'
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
TheWrap
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 353