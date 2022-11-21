ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Latin Grammys Guests Praise Ceremony’s Female-Forward and Star-Studded Lineup

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NQmu_0jIqGqzW00

There was no denying the star power of the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards lineup. Variety caught several Latin music tastemakers on their way into the ceremony on the red carpet to ask which key players they were most excited to see on stage. Stars like Nicki Nicole, Anitta and Carlos Vives gushed over their favorites. Variety On the Carpet is presented by Toyota at the Latin Grammy Awards.

A total of 18 musical performances took center stage at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Nov. 17, including some of Latin music’s hottest touring acts such as Karol G and Rosalia , plus heavy hitters Rauw Alejandro, Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos and more.

There was an overwhelming response for Karol G, who’s fresh off her 30-date $trip Love Tour — the Colombian singer’s biggest trek to date and her second round-about in the U.S. in the past 12 months (she’s also managed to tour Latin America in between).

Wiplash, the budding pop-rock band from Mexico, who was celebrating their first nomination for best rock album, stuck to their roots responding with Carin León. Carlos Vives — who is now a 17-time Latin Grammy winner — sang praises of Elvis Costello, who appeared later in the video alongside his stage partner and the night’s biggest winner Jorge Drexler.

Argentine artist Nicki Nicole, who appeared in several of the ceremony’s major categories for her part in Christina Aguilera’s “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” said she was most excited to see her collaborator hit the stage as she hadn’t been able to catch her before.

“I want to see her tear it up,” she said before adding that she was also looking forward to catching Rosalía. “I want to see all the women saying ‘Here we are, loves!'” Anitta echoed the sentiment, calling Rosalía’s “Motomami” one of her favorite records of the year, “I love everything she does. I think she’s so innovative, and I think she’s going to be the biggest winner tonight.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in the memoir, Perry questions why Reeves is still alive when “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the...
Variety

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Star, Dies at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16, her family announced. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook on Nov. 17. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.” Aycox appeared on “Supernatural” between 2006 and 2008 as Meg Masters, a former human who became the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
AOL Corp

Rosalía and Boyfriend Rauw Alejandro Discuss Their Relationship at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

Red hot romance on the red carpet! Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro lit up the night as the cute couple walked the carpet at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The pair cuddled up together as they posed for photos outside the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday before they spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their relationship and how special it feels to have each other's support.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HipHopDX.com

Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo

Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy