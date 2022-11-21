Read full article on original website
KETV.com
20-year-old Indianola man shot in deer hunting incident
RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident on Sunday around 5 p.m. This comes after the Saturday NGPC report of an Omaha man accidentally shot in a hunting accident — the fourth reported hunting accident in 2022, and the third in three days.
WOWT
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County Counselor wins Counselor of the Year in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Kara Hahn, the counselor at Jefferson Elementary, received the Nebraska Elementary Counselor of the Year award. The Nebraska School Counselor Association selects a counselor of the year for elementary, middle, and high school each year.The elementary school winner was from Lincoln County. “I was very, very...
Imperial Republican
Keonna Carter gets 40-50 years at Friday sentencing
Keonna Carter, a co-defendant in the Annika Swanson case, was sentenced to 40-50 years for first degree felony assault and another 30-36 months for kidnapping. Carter’s sentence, handed down by Judge Patrick Heng Friday in Chase County District Court, came before a small crowd in the courtroom, mostly family members of Swanson and Carter.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Anvo De Villiers, 37, North Platte and Nastassja Thelma Louw, 34, North Platte. Kody Austin Funk, 26, Sutherland and KyAnn Jessy Kreutzer, 24, Sutherland. James Michael Pettry, 34, Tryon and Jacinda Desiree Perez, 40, Tryon. Tyler Dean Holbrook, 37, Lincoln and Heather Dawn Cheever, 36, North Platte. Jonathan Dean Knepp,...
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
Roger Marsh
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
