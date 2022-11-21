RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident on Sunday around 5 p.m. This comes after the Saturday NGPC report of an Omaha man accidentally shot in a hunting accident — the fourth reported hunting accident in 2022, and the third in three days.

INDIANOLA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO