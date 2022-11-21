Read full article on original website
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
ajmc.com
Study Supports Funding for CGM to Improve Pediatric T1D Outcomes in New Zealand
Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems have been shown to improve glycemia for individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D), but they are not nationally funded in New Zealand. Advocates are calling for equitable access to continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in New Zealand and national funding to increase CGM availability for pediatric patients who have type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a recent study.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDA alerts health care professionals of compatibility issues with prefilled glass syringes and certain Luer-activated valve (LAV) connectors
[11/22/2022] FDA is alerting health care professionals that certain Luer-activated valve (LAV) connectors (sometimes referred to as needleless Luer access devices or needleless connectors) with internal pin designs may not be compatible with prefilled glass syringes (e.g., naloxone prefilled glass syringes). The internal pin of the LAV connector may break when attached to a prefilled glass syringe, causing the LAV connector to clog and prevent administration of the drug. Incompatibility, particularly in emergency and urgent situations, can delay therapy and potentially result in serious harm to patients.
Medical News Today
Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?
Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
physiciansweekly.com
Trends in Lumbosacral Epidural Injection Utilization from 2010 to 2019
Descriptive epidemiology was used for this analysis. This study aimed to examine patterns in lumbosacral transforaminal and interlaminar/caudal epidural injections across time, as well as patient characteristics associated with these procedures. Different lumbar diseases warrant different epidural injection locations, including transforaminal space and interlaminar/caudal space. Utilization patterns may change over time depending on factors like published research, physician preferences, insurance approval, and more. Current Procedural Terminology codes were used to search the M91Ortho PearlDiver database for patients who had undergone lumbosacral transforaminal and interlaminar/caudal epidural injections between 2010 and 2019.
2minutemedicine.com
Poor pregnancy outcomes including placental pathologies associated with amniotic fluid embolism and contribute to maternal mortality
1. A large, retrospective cohort study identified risk factors for amniotic fluid embolism during pregnancy, including a strong association with placental accreta. 2. Amniotic fluid embolism was associated with significant maternal morbidity. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Amniotic fluid embolism (AFE) is a potentially catastrophic complication of...
2minutemedicine.com
Accuracy and clinical utility of obstructive sleep apnea screening tools uncertain in primary care settings – US Preventive Services Task Force
1. Positive airway pressure was associated with a significant improvement in Epworth sleepiness scale score (ESS) from baseline, sleep-related quality of life (QoL), and general health-related QoL, compared with inactive control. 2. The use of mandibular advancement devices was associated with a significantly larger ESS score change when compared with...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
FDA Clears Accure Laser System for Treating Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris
Accure Acne announced today it has received FDA clearance for its Accure Laser System to treat mild to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris. The Accure Laser System builds upon the selectivity of the 1726nm laser wavelength, adding proprietary technology to precisely control thermal gradient depth. This technology breakthrough is accomplished through a pulsing algorithm, integrated temperature monitoring, and precise automated control of the laser.
physiciansweekly.com
OCT Predicts VF Progression Glaucoma Tomography, Angiography, and PER
Significant characteristics related to visual field (VF) advancement in primarily normal tension glaucoma (NTG) patients included reduced P50-N95 amplitude on pattern electroretinography (PERG) and the presence of microvasculature dropout (MvD) on optical coherence tomography angiography (OCT-A) at baseline. Researchers looked into the patient demographics and ocular markers (such as PERG and OCT-A readings) that are predictive of glaucoma progression at the outset. Over the course of 3 years, 140 eyes with open-angle glaucoma were prospectively enrolled and monitored with at least 5 serial VF examinations. Latencies and amplitudes for the N35, P50, and N95 were measured with a baseline PERG.
cohaitungchi.com
Insulin Pumps and Continuous Glucose Monitors
An insulin pump is a small device with the ability to deliver insulin continuously (basal) or quickly (bolus) for carbohydrate intake. You can also correct a high blood glucose level by typing into the insulin pump your blood glucose or grams of carbohydrate to be eaten. There’s a variety of insulin pumps on the market, offering options to meet individual needs.
labroots.com
Nanoneedles for Ocular Drug Delivery
The eye is a readily available part of the human body, yet drug delivery there is incredibly difficult. Most ocular drug treatments are topical. Bioavailability of ocular drugs can be as low as 5% due to lack of penetration. To make up for this loss, large doses are slathered on to achieve therapeutic levels.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Philips Pauses Ventilator Repairs After New Issues Discovered
On June 14, 2021, Philips’ subsidiary Philips Respironics, initiated a voluntary recall notification/field safety notice to address potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam in specific CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilator devices. Philips Respironics expects to repair or replace approximately 5.5 million devices globally, and approximately 95% of the registered affected devices are CPAP and BiPAP sleep apnea devices.
