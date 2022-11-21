Significant characteristics related to visual field (VF) advancement in primarily normal tension glaucoma (NTG) patients included reduced P50-N95 amplitude on pattern electroretinography (PERG) and the presence of microvasculature dropout (MvD) on optical coherence tomography angiography (OCT-A) at baseline. Researchers looked into the patient demographics and ocular markers (such as PERG and OCT-A readings) that are predictive of glaucoma progression at the outset. Over the course of 3 years, 140 eyes with open-angle glaucoma were prospectively enrolled and monitored with at least 5 serial VF examinations. Latencies and amplitudes for the N35, P50, and N95 were measured with a baseline PERG.

1 DAY AGO