ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Wasps captain Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins ahead of 2023-24 season

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNCoY_0jIqGa7800

Former Wasps captain Joe Launchbury will join Harlequins ahead of the 2023-24 Gallagher Premiership season.

The England lock, who was last month made redundant after Wasps entered administration, has agreed a “multi-year deal” with Quins.

He will spend the remainder of this campaign in Japan, having recently joined Toyota Verblitz on a short-term contract.

Launchbury, who has 70 England caps and was part of his country’s squads at the last two World Cups, was a member of Harlequins’ academy between the ages of 15 and 18.

“I’m glad to sign on with Quins,” he told the club website. “I have fond memories of my time here.

“I grew up playing with and against a number of the first-team squad, so it has a somewhat familiar feel to come back.

“I’m looking forward to my time in Japan for the rest of this season, but am very excited for the new start with Harlequins over the summer.”

Quins head coach Tabai Matson said: “He is one of the best English locks of his generation.

“Earning 70 caps for your country and over 170 for a club as prestigious as Wasps, many as their captain, is no mean feat.

“Joe’s a gentleman of the game but is no slouch when it comes to the most physical part of the sport.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rugby under fire and referees – talking points ahead of England v South Africa

England complete their autumn schedule when South Africa visit Twickenham in Saturday’s rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. Here the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the clash. Jones demands respect for officials. For the second year in a row, Springboks director of rugby Rassie...
newschain

Wales hand debut to centre Joe Hawkins for Australia clash

Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins will make his Wales debut and lock Alun Wyn Jones has been recalled to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia. Hawkins, 20, steps in for Owen Watkin, who suffered a knee injury during last Saturday’s humiliating home defeat against Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Eddie Jones insists rugby union must continue to look after its referees

Eddie Jones insists rugby union has a duty to look after referees as South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus is forced to miss another clash with England at Twickenham for disciplinary reasons. For the second successive year, Erasmus is prohibited from entering the stadium due to a two-game matchday ban imposed...
newschain

Rainbow hats and flags get go-ahead as Wales and England seek World Cup progress

Fifa has given the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as Wales and England gear up for their second World Cup games. The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the governing body has confirmed fans will be allowed to enter with the items for the clash with Iran after they confiscated them ahead of Wales’ 1-1 draw with the USA.
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

Germany players cover mouths for team photo in protest over OneLove armband ban

Germany’s players covered their mouths for a World Cup team photograph on Wednesday in protest at being blocked from wearing an anti-discrimination armband. The national team players made the gesture as they prepared for kick-off in their opening match against Japan at the Khalifa Stadium. It followed a joint...
newschain

Gareth Southgate urges England to think big ahead of USA game

Gareth Southgate has challenged England to keep thinking big as they look to secure a place in the last 16 of the World Cup with victory over the United States. England captain Harry Kane has shaken off an ankle problem to be fit for Friday’s clash at the Al Bayt Stadium.
newschain

Fifa bans fans from dressing as crusaders at England versus USA match

Supporters have been barred from dressing as crusaders at England’s World Cup clash with the USA in Qatar. Fans dressed in chainmail while carrying plastic swords and shields with the St George cross have been told they will not be allowed to enter Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, according to The Times.
newschain

In Pictures: Royal staff deck Windsor Castle hall with 20ft Christmas tree

Staff at Windsor Castle have made their finishing touches to Christmas decorations before the doors opened to visitors. Tourists exploring the historic Berkshire royal residence are able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands. One highlight is a 20ft Nordmann fir tree in...
newschain

Injury boost for England as Harry Kane takes part in training after ankle scare

Harry Kane trained on Wednesday and England are optimistic the striker will be fit for Friday’s World Cup clash against the United States. Gareth Southgate’s men enjoyed the Three Lions’ best start to a major tournament, thrashing Iran 6-2 as their quest for Qatar glory began in style on Monday.
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Oxford striker Billy Bodin set to win fitness fight and face Exeter

Billy Bodin is set to be fit for Oxford’s FA Cup second-round clash with Exeter despite picking up an injury in last week’s draw with Forest Green. The striker was substituted during the first half of the 1-1 draw but a scan has revealed no complications and he is ready to feature.
newschain

England’s most deprived areas see biggest cut-backs as living costs soar

The cost-of-living crisis is weighing more heavily on people living in the most deprived areas of England, new official data has revealed. The Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) survey exposed divisions across the country in terms of how people are being affected by higher living costs. People living in...
newschain

Anthony Forde and Jacob Mendy could be available when Wrexham host Farnborough

Wrexham could have wing-backs Anthony Forde and Jacob Mendy available for the FA Cup visit of Farnborough. Forde missed the last three matches with a hamstring niggle while Mendy has been out since limping off in the 6-0 victory over Torquay on September 24. But Bryce Hosannah is set to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy