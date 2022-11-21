Read full article on original website
lynnann@NYC
3d ago
The problem is everything was fine before but now the government is pushing it in everyone's face. What di you expect?
Reply(12)
17
pswfl
1d ago
I guess the other news hasn't made it here yet. the shooter was gay himself.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Related
them.us
After Shooting, Hate-Mongering Republicans Are Suddenly Silent About LGBTQ Issues
This post originally appeared on Mother Jones. The man suspected of killing five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night faces preliminary charges of murder and hate crimes, suggesting that officials believe he may have targeted victims based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. “It’s...
Colorado Springs shooting: Suspected shooter changed his name at 15 due to online bullying
The Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name at age 15 after being subjected to a vitriolic online bullying campaign, according to reports.Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly opened fire moments after entering the LGBT+ venue Club Q on Saturday night.A review of birth and court records by several media outlets have shed light on Mr Aldrich’s troubled childhood, in which his mother Laura Voepel had several run-ins with authorities. The suspect’s parents Aaron and Laura Brink (nee Voepel) divorced when he was a toddler and he...
Colorado Springs shooting: Republican lawmaker claims he hasn’t spoken to grandson suspect for 10 years
The grandfather of a gunman suspected of murdering five club goers at an LGBTQ nightclub claims he hasn’t spoken with him for 10 years, according to reports.Randy Voepel, a California Assemblyman who spoke in support of the January 6 riots, is yet to publicly confirm his relationship to Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich.According to Sacramento-based news site KCRA, sources close to the state lawmaker confirmed he was the suspect’s biological grandfather and that they have been estranged for the past decade.Mr Voepel’s office says he is not yet ready to speak about his connection to Mr Aldrich, KCRA...
Woman left with 13 bullet holes after brother took her dancing at Colorado LGBTQ club
A woman who was out for a night of dancing with her brother was left with 13 bullet holes in her body after being wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, family say.Charlene Slaugh, 35, and her brother James Slaugh were preparing to leave Club Q on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, killing five and wounding 25 others, according to a GoFundme page set up by friends to support the family. Charlene was shot at least once in the abdomen and suffered a collapsed lung. She is recovering after undergoing surgery and faces a...
Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'
Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
Advocate
Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Gay Club Mass Shooting to Lie About Drugs
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ rants and conspiracy theories, has reached perhaps a new low by using the Colorado Springs mass shooting to spread falsehoods about drug trafficking and to, of course, argue against gun control. “Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America...
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
Lauren Boebert, Gun Lover and Anti-LGBTQ Troll, Offers ‘Prayers’ for Club Shooting Victims
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who has made gun ownership and anti-LGBTQ policies a regular part of her MAGA platform, tweeted her thoughts and prayers on Sunday for the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting. But her sentiments caused outrage in the LGBTQ community, with many calling out her hypocrisy—including Chasten Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s husband, who slammed her on Twitter: “You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter and start looking inward.”The shooting, which took place Saturday night during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs, claimed 5 lives and injured 18 others....
Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised for response to Colorado shooting
Marjorie Taylor Greene was back causing controversy this week after she chose her response to the mass shooting at an LGBT club in Colorado as a means for attacking Joe Biden on unrelated issues.Ms Greene’s two-tweet thread addressing the attack that saw five killed and more than a dozen wounded surprised few; the tweets did not address the significance of the target nor the wave of hate that right-wing political figures have directed at LGBT people and transgender Americans in particular over the past few years.“Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America and Biden says and...
Mary Trump: "Donald will burn everything to the ground" if GOP tries to move on from him
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, warned that her uncle has never been more dangerous than now after the midterm election failure by the GOP was blamed on him.
Among the dead at the Colorado club, its self-proclaimed 'Master of Silly Business'
Daniel Aston used to let loose as an entertainer at Colorado Springs' Club Q, one of the few places in the area where LGBTQ people felt at ease.
TMZ.com
Trans Woman Stomped Colorado Gunman with Heels During LGBTQ Club Shooting
7:47 AM PT -- 11/22 -- A drag queen who says she was performing at Club Q the night of the shooting has tweeted out and corrected Richard's story, saying it was a trans woman, and not a drag queen, who stomped Aldrich out. She continues, "I also want to make it clear, I don’t think Richard knew that she’s not a drag performer. But now that we know, let’s correct it."
Ted Cruz under fire for urging protection of guns in tweet about Colorado Springs massacre
Ted Cruz is facing backlash after he condemned the Colorado shootings with a caveat that the killings must not become an “excuse” to take away citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment.A mass shooting at an an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday left five people dead and injured at least 25.Mr Cruz tweeted on Sunday: “Heidi and I are praying for the victims & loved ones impacted by the horrific shooting in Colorado Springs. This senseless evil needs to end.“While Democrats rush to politicize before the facts are fully known, stripping law-abiding citizens of their 2nd Amendment right...
Is CNN Anchor Dana Bash Married? Details on the Journalist's Family Life
Many of us know Dana Bash to be the chief political correspondent on CNN. Dana also serves as the co-anchor of the Sunday morning news show, State of the Union, with co-anchor Jake Tapper. While Dana has been in the public eye for quite some time, the correspondent has done...
Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
Washington Examiner
Stop blaming Christianity for the Colorado Springs shooting
Tragedy struck Colorado Springs, Colorado, last Saturday as a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub. Sadly, five people were killed and 19 others injured. But, almost as soon as the shooting made the news cycle, liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left did what they do best: exploit a tragedy for political purposes.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
‘Do bette[r]’: Bette Midler slammed for sharing Kari Lake parody as if it was real
Actress Bette Midler was blasted for sharing on social media a fake news and parody site about Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
Kari Lake ridiculed after pretending Arizona opponent broke into her office wearing a chicken suit
Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake accused her Democrat opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit during a bizarre press conference.The pro-Trump former TV anchor unveiled a picture of someone in the chicken suit, which she claimed was Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs, before later admitting it was a joke.The stunt came as police in Phoenix arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Ms Hobbs earlier this week.Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break-in...
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV
Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
111K+
Followers
23K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 19