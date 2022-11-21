ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Evanshine nets 30, EC girls rally in second half

LEES CREEK — Libby Evanshine scored 30 points as East Clinton outscored Whiteoak 67-45 Wednesday night in a non-league game at ECHS. Though it was a 18-point spread in the end, it was far from easy. East Clinton raced out to a 17-9 lead with Evanshine (6) and Jayden...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS girls open with win over Falcons

WILMINGTON — In the first bowling match of the season, Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The non-league match had the Hurricane on top 2,270 to 1,760. Kylie Fisher, who qualified for the state tournament last season as a freshman, had a 392 two-game series, including a...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

22-23 Winter Preview: East Clinton bowling

The East Clinton boys bowling team was third in the SBAAC National Division tournament last season, just 35 pins behind runnerup Clermont Northeastern. Lukas Runk edged teammate Richard Kempke for high average for the Astros, 187.6 to 186.9. The EC girls had a solid team with Josie Runk (164.8), Tessa...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

22-23 Winter Preview: East Clinton boys basketball

East Clinton graduate Clyde Snow has taken over the East Clinton boys basketball program, hoping to transform the thoughts many people have about the Larrick Road squad. “Our staff is excited for this year and we are out to prove people wrong about East Clinton basketball,” Snow said. Snow...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

BHS reserve girls pull out 41-31 win

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Reading 41-31 Tuesday night at the middle school gym. Madison Gillman led the Wildcats with 11 points while Toby Tedrick and Desiree Abbott had six points each. Karley Tipton and Shelby Panetta scored five each. Hailee Harris and Gracie...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Massie opens with win over Wilmington at RZL

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie picked up a win over Wilmington Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The non-league match final score was Massie 2,627 to Wilmington 2,340. Gavan Hunter had a 445 series with games of 225 and 220. Mason Keck had a 420 series. For Wilmington, Isaac Pletcher had a...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

22-23 Winter Preview: Blanchester boys basketball

Blanchester struggled in 2021-22, finishing 3-17 overall and 3-9 in the National Division. Two wins came over East Clinton. Mike Malott, a former standout player for the Wildcats, takes over the program. He’ll be assisted by Keith Abbott and Hunter Bare. Seniors on last year’s team who graduated in...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

22-23 Winter Preview: Wilmington boys bowling

The Wilmington High School boys bowling had several bowlers with averages over 200 — Jayden Tackett 211.4, Lucas Nef 208.4, Hunter Gallion 201.9, Isaac Pletcher 201.3. Gallion was a state qualifier last season but graduated along with Neff, so WHS has two big holes to fill in its lineup.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

EC sweeps Burg, splits with G-Men

BATAVIA — East Clinton took two from Williamsburg Tuesday in SBAAC National Division bowling at Batavia Bowl. Lukas Runk had a 508 two-game set for the boys, shooting games of 252 and 256. The final team scores were 2,589 for EC and 2,195 for Williamsburg. Austin Alloy had a...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Blanchester bowlers win two over Felicity

WILMINGTON — Blanchester opened the season with two wins over Felicity Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The BHS boys were led by Braxton McFaddin and defeated the Cardinals 1,660 to 1,226. McFaddin had a 347 series. The Ladycats were 1,093 to 471 winners with Katelyn Toles bowling a 272...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

CM boys come up short at Ohio SAY state tournament

The Clinton-Massie Scherz Photography boys passer soccer team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Ohio SAY State Tournament last weekend in Milford. The 7-8 year-old team won the regional tournament in Harveysburg Oct. 29-30 then moved on to the state tournament in Clermont County. The team was undefeated until the quarterfinal round then lost two matches. They finished 15-2 on the season. The team is coached by Brent Scherz and Ashley Wolf. Team members are, from left to right, William Scherz, Jace Carey, Carter Foxworthy, Clay Wolf, Thomas Stone, Alex Stone, Logan Murphy, Cooper Marsh, Rowan Littrell.
MILFORD, OH
qfm96.com

Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green

Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

42-27 loss in rear-view mirror for Day, Buckeyes

In many ways Ohio State has been driven this season by the memory of its 42-27 loss to Michigan a year ago in the snow in Michigan Stadium. And now that this season’s game between the two rivals is here, Ryan Day doesn’t want last year’s game to drive the Buckeyes to distraction.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Michigan in a game of undefeated rivals, giving off vibes of 2006. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the fourth time that Johnson and Klatt have called an OSU game this season, including wins over Indiana, Iowa and Penn State.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Middletown’s Kayla Harrison one win from third $1 million payday

She fights for third PFL title Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kayla Harrison hopes to go out a three-time champion and a richer woman. Harrison, a Middletown native, hopes to become a three-time Professional Fighters League lightweight 155-pound champion when she faces knockout artist Larissa Pacheco Friday night in the PFL Finals at Madison Square Garden.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy