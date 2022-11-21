Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
wnewsj.com
Evanshine nets 30, EC girls rally in second half
LEES CREEK — Libby Evanshine scored 30 points as East Clinton outscored Whiteoak 67-45 Wednesday night in a non-league game at ECHS. Though it was a 18-point spread in the end, it was far from easy. East Clinton raced out to a 17-9 lead with Evanshine (6) and Jayden...
wnewsj.com
WHS girls open with win over Falcons
WILMINGTON — In the first bowling match of the season, Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The non-league match had the Hurricane on top 2,270 to 1,760. Kylie Fisher, who qualified for the state tournament last season as a freshman, had a 392 two-game series, including a...
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: East Clinton bowling
The East Clinton boys bowling team was third in the SBAAC National Division tournament last season, just 35 pins behind runnerup Clermont Northeastern. Lukas Runk edged teammate Richard Kempke for high average for the Astros, 187.6 to 186.9. The EC girls had a solid team with Josie Runk (164.8), Tessa...
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: East Clinton boys basketball
East Clinton graduate Clyde Snow has taken over the East Clinton boys basketball program, hoping to transform the thoughts many people have about the Larrick Road squad. “Our staff is excited for this year and we are out to prove people wrong about East Clinton basketball,” Snow said. Snow...
wnewsj.com
BHS reserve girls pull out 41-31 win
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Reading 41-31 Tuesday night at the middle school gym. Madison Gillman led the Wildcats with 11 points while Toby Tedrick and Desiree Abbott had six points each. Karley Tipton and Shelby Panetta scored five each. Hailee Harris and Gracie...
wnewsj.com
Massie opens with win over Wilmington at RZL
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie picked up a win over Wilmington Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The non-league match final score was Massie 2,627 to Wilmington 2,340. Gavan Hunter had a 445 series with games of 225 and 220. Mason Keck had a 420 series. For Wilmington, Isaac Pletcher had a...
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: Blanchester boys basketball
Blanchester struggled in 2021-22, finishing 3-17 overall and 3-9 in the National Division. Two wins came over East Clinton. Mike Malott, a former standout player for the Wildcats, takes over the program. He’ll be assisted by Keith Abbott and Hunter Bare. Seniors on last year’s team who graduated in...
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: Wilmington boys bowling
The Wilmington High School boys bowling had several bowlers with averages over 200 — Jayden Tackett 211.4, Lucas Nef 208.4, Hunter Gallion 201.9, Isaac Pletcher 201.3. Gallion was a state qualifier last season but graduated along with Neff, so WHS has two big holes to fill in its lineup.
Tulane vs. Cincinnati picks, predictions by college football computer model
Saturday brings us a head-to-head matchup between AAC rivals Tulane and Cincinnati in a game that will directly impact this year's conference championship as college football's Week 13 action kicks off on Friday. The exact matchup in the AAC title game is still up in the air and depends on who ...
wnewsj.com
EC sweeps Burg, splits with G-Men
BATAVIA — East Clinton took two from Williamsburg Tuesday in SBAAC National Division bowling at Batavia Bowl. Lukas Runk had a 508 two-game set for the boys, shooting games of 252 and 256. The final team scores were 2,589 for EC and 2,195 for Williamsburg. Austin Alloy had a...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester bowlers win two over Felicity
WILMINGTON — Blanchester opened the season with two wins over Felicity Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The BHS boys were led by Braxton McFaddin and defeated the Cardinals 1,660 to 1,226. McFaddin had a 347 series. The Ladycats were 1,093 to 471 winners with Katelyn Toles bowling a 272...
wnewsj.com
CM boys come up short at Ohio SAY state tournament
The Clinton-Massie Scherz Photography boys passer soccer team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Ohio SAY State Tournament last weekend in Milford. The 7-8 year-old team won the regional tournament in Harveysburg Oct. 29-30 then moved on to the state tournament in Clermont County. The team was undefeated until the quarterfinal round then lost two matches. They finished 15-2 on the season. The team is coached by Brent Scherz and Ashley Wolf. Team members are, from left to right, William Scherz, Jace Carey, Carter Foxworthy, Clay Wolf, Thomas Stone, Alex Stone, Logan Murphy, Cooper Marsh, Rowan Littrell.
qfm96.com
Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green
Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
Experience levels differ as Ohio State faces Cincinnati
Ohio State takes another step in its bid to develop chemistry when the Buckeyes oppose Cincinnati on Tuesday in the
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
wnewsj.com
42-27 loss in rear-view mirror for Day, Buckeyes
In many ways Ohio State has been driven this season by the memory of its 42-27 loss to Michigan a year ago in the snow in Michigan Stadium. And now that this season’s game between the two rivals is here, Ryan Day doesn’t want last year’s game to drive the Buckeyes to distraction.
LeBron James gifts Ohio State football new cleats for Michigan game
COLUMBUS -- LeBron James isn’t going to be able to make a second appearance at an Ohio State football game this season, but he still wanted to be part of what might be its most important game in almost 20 years. The four-time MVP already attended the Buckeyes’ 21-10...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Michigan in a game of undefeated rivals, giving off vibes of 2006. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the fourth time that Johnson and Klatt have called an OSU game this season, including wins over Indiana, Iowa and Penn State.
dayton.com
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison one win from third $1 million payday
She fights for third PFL title Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kayla Harrison hopes to go out a three-time champion and a richer woman. Harrison, a Middletown native, hopes to become a three-time Professional Fighters League lightweight 155-pound champion when she faces knockout artist Larissa Pacheco Friday night in the PFL Finals at Madison Square Garden.
