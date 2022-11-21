ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

The Magic Unicorn

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Over 800 people braved the below freezing temperatures early Th…
SHINNSTON, WV
17th-annual Bill Nesbit Memorial Hunt held Nov. 15

ELK GARDEN, W.Va. — The Jennings Randolph Lake project hosted the 17th annual Bill Nesbit Memorial People with Disabilities/Wounded Veterans Deer Hunt on Nov. 15. This year, JRL was able to host 16 hunters, eight of whom were veterans. Hunters were able to harvest 23 deer over the two-day event.
ELK GARDEN, WV
Prevention strategies discussed in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE — James Michaels and Sandy Miller of the Garrett County Health Department’s Health Education and Outreach Program attended Monday’s regular Grantsville Town Council meeting to speak to the mayor and council members. “The reason why we’re here is that I’m the coordinator of a Substance Block...
GRANTSVILLE, MD
14th Annual Turkey Trot brings over 800 in support of 4-H scholarship fund

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Over 800 people braved the below freezing temperatures early Thursday morning for the 14th Annual Shinnston 5K (3.1 miles) Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble. With the sun shining brightly hundreds of people were massed around the registration area, enjoying the music emanating from the...
SHINNSTON, WV
Harrison County retail stores gear up for the holiday season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Retail stores in Harrison County are making final preparations for the holiday shopping season as Thanksgiving inches closer. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday — the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving — are two of the biggest shopping days of the season, and local businesses say they are prepared for the increase in customers.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 11/22/22

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley explains the tactics and mechanics of defending after a big play, or against tempo offenses, and how narrow the margin is between a big play for either side. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU men's basketball must find its identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Affordable Housing Town Hall draws big turnout

MCHENRY — Residents filled a large classroom at Garrett College for a Nov. 16 town hall on affordable housing called by the recently formed Garrett Workforce Housing Alliance. The forum featured a panel composed of Chairman Paul Edwards and the county’s commissioners; Garrett County Community Action Committee President Duane...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Class AA all-state volleyball team released

CHARLESTON — Philip Barbour and Shady Spring again stood at the top of the Class AA volleyball world in 2022. Meeting for the third straight year in the AA championship match, the Colts bested the Tigers, 3-1, to win back-to-back titles.
PHILIPPI, WV
Final ballots tallied in local election

OAKLAND — The 2022 midterm election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the final votes have been counted in Garrett County. The first mail-in ballot canvass took place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and a provisional canvass took place Wednesday, Nov. 16. The final mail-in ballot canvass then followed at 10 a.m. this past Friday (Nov. 18).
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma State Cowboys

In many bowl games, the winner is the team that wants to be there, that has some investment in playing well, and worked diligently in practices leading up to the contest. There will be no such test for West Virginia in the postseason this year, so that set of markers slides to the final game of the season, Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State.
Commissioners ask Public School Board for collaboration

OAKLAND — Open dialog was had between the Board of Education and the Board of Garrett County Commissioners at a public work session held Nov. 9 at the Courthouse. The primary agenda item was an update from the Board of Education on their Capital Improvement Plan. Barbara Baker, Garrett County Public Schools superintendent, led the discussion by reviewing factors that contribute to the specific CIP plan that is mapped out for fiscal year 2023 through 2029.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets set

OAKLAND — Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets will be held in the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in Downtown Oakland. “We are very excited to hold the winter markets at the pavilion where all markets are held during the summer!” said Melissa Bolyard, agriculture business specialist for the Garrett County Department of Business Development. “Come on out and see what we have done to the pavilion to make it more comfortable for our customers and vendors.”
OAKLAND, MD

