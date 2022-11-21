Read full article on original website
The Magic Unicorn
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Over 800 people braved the below freezing temperatures early Th…
Ecumenical Thanksgiving service held at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All faiths across the region participated in Bridgeport Ministerial Association's ecumenical Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The service was held held at All Saints Catholic Church. Father Walt Jagela led the service in prayer, devotion, scripture and song.
For many Mountaineers, Thanksgiving and football go hand in hand
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Some people have to work on Thanksgiving – police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors, convenience store clerks, etc. Often football players and coaches are part of that group, as they are practicing or playing games on Thanksgiving.
Bridgeport's Alexa Martin leads locals on Class AAA all-state volleyball team
CHARLESTON — It was three matches, three sweeps and a Class AAA three-peat for the Musselman High School volleyball program of head coach Shawn Martz. After finishing state runner-up in 2019 to George Washington, the Applemen have been on another level and such was the case again in 2022.
Marion Co., West Virginia, promotes shopping locally for Small Business Saturday
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This coming weekend marks Small Business Saturday, and Marion County officials are encouraging residents to "put their dollars where their mouth is" and shop local. Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said Small Business Saturday is an important date every year, as...
17th-annual Bill Nesbit Memorial Hunt held Nov. 15
ELK GARDEN, W.Va. — The Jennings Randolph Lake project hosted the 17th annual Bill Nesbit Memorial People with Disabilities/Wounded Veterans Deer Hunt on Nov. 15. This year, JRL was able to host 16 hunters, eight of whom were veterans. Hunters were able to harvest 23 deer over the two-day event.
Prevention strategies discussed in Grantsville
GRANTSVILLE — James Michaels and Sandy Miller of the Garrett County Health Department’s Health Education and Outreach Program attended Monday’s regular Grantsville Town Council meeting to speak to the mayor and council members. “The reason why we’re here is that I’m the coordinator of a Substance Block...
14th Annual Turkey Trot brings over 800 in support of 4-H scholarship fund
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Over 800 people braved the below freezing temperatures early Thursday morning for the 14th Annual Shinnston 5K (3.1 miles) Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble. With the sun shining brightly hundreds of people were massed around the registration area, enjoying the music emanating from the...
Harrison County retail stores gear up for the holiday season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Retail stores in Harrison County are making final preparations for the holiday shopping season as Thanksgiving inches closer. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday — the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving — are two of the biggest shopping days of the season, and local businesses say they are prepared for the increase in customers.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 11/22/22
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley explains the tactics and mechanics of defending after a big play, or against tempo offenses, and how narrow the margin is between a big play for either side. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVU men's basketball must find its identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
Affordable Housing Town Hall draws big turnout
MCHENRY — Residents filled a large classroom at Garrett College for a Nov. 16 town hall on affordable housing called by the recently formed Garrett Workforce Housing Alliance. The forum featured a panel composed of Chairman Paul Edwards and the county’s commissioners; Garrett County Community Action Committee President Duane...
Class AA all-state volleyball team released
CHARLESTON — Philip Barbour and Shady Spring again stood at the top of the Class AA volleyball world in 2022. Meeting for the third straight year in the AA championship match, the Colts bested the Tigers, 3-1, to win back-to-back titles.
Final ballots tallied in local election
OAKLAND — The 2022 midterm election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the final votes have been counted in Garrett County. The first mail-in ballot canvass took place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and a provisional canvass took place Wednesday, Nov. 16. The final mail-in ballot canvass then followed at 10 a.m. this past Friday (Nov. 18).
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma State Cowboys
In many bowl games, the winner is the team that wants to be there, that has some investment in playing well, and worked diligently in practices leading up to the contest. There will be no such test for West Virginia in the postseason this year, so that set of markers slides to the final game of the season, Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State.
Commissioners ask Public School Board for collaboration
OAKLAND — Open dialog was had between the Board of Education and the Board of Garrett County Commissioners at a public work session held Nov. 9 at the Courthouse. The primary agenda item was an update from the Board of Education on their Capital Improvement Plan. Barbara Baker, Garrett County Public Schools superintendent, led the discussion by reviewing factors that contribute to the specific CIP plan that is mapped out for fiscal year 2023 through 2029.
Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets set
OAKLAND — Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets will be held in the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in Downtown Oakland. “We are very excited to hold the winter markets at the pavilion where all markets are held during the summer!” said Melissa Bolyard, agriculture business specialist for the Garrett County Department of Business Development. “Come on out and see what we have done to the pavilion to make it more comfortable for our customers and vendors.”
