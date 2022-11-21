Ex-con jailed for allegedly having drugs, stolen gun in Carlsbad hotel room

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - An ex-convict allegedly caught with a fentanyl stash and a stolen shotgun in Carlsbad last week was back behind bars Monday and facing felony charges, authorities said.

Patrol officers arrested Vicente Rodriguez, 45, early Thursday morning after allegedly finding eight ounces of fentanyl and a shotgun in his hotel room in the 5000 block of Avenida Encinas, according to police.

It was unclear what prompted the search.

Rodriguez was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of possessing an illegal drug for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm.