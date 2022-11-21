ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Ex-con jailed for allegedly having drugs, stolen gun in Carlsbad hotel room

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwzay_0jIqGAMM00

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - An ex-convict allegedly caught with a fentanyl stash and a stolen shotgun in Carlsbad last week was back behind bars Monday and facing felony charges, authorities said.

Patrol officers arrested Vicente Rodriguez, 45, early Thursday morning after allegedly finding eight ounces of fentanyl and a shotgun in his hotel room in the 5000 block of Avenida Encinas, according to police.

It was unclear what prompted the search.

Rodriguez was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of possessing an illegal drug for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Suspect at Large in San Diego Stabbing; Victim Escapes, Flags Down Police

A 47-year-old man is hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed by another man in the Cortez Hill neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 2:12 a.m. to the 1600 block of Russ Boulevard where they learned the victim was walking through a construction site when a man approached and began stabbing him, said Officer David O’Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

2 Sent to Hospital After Stabbing in Mid-City

Two people were sent to a hospital after someone attacked them in the Mid-City neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were outside at 54th and University avenues when “some kind of fight” began with the suspect, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man, 30, Suffers Stab Wound to Back Near Downtown

A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he was stabbed in the back near downtown San Diego. Officers responded just after 4:40 a.m. to the area of Park Boulevard and C Street, where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital, police said. A blood trail...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home

Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
krcgtv.com

Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
FOX 5 San Diego

Parents react to son stopping Club Q gunman

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. – The man being called a hero for breaking up the shooting in Colorado relayed the violent night to his parents in Escondido. “He kicked the rifle and told other people to get that rifle out of here, and at the same time he was doing that he picked up the guy’s handgun. […]
ESCONDIDO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy