Hobbs, NM

Related
KRQE News 13

Thanksgiving storm to cause difficult travel east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is foggy in southeast New Mexico. Dense fog has been sitting throughout Carlsbad and Hobbs. Use caution on the roads. The rest of the state is mostly sunny and cold. Temperatures will warm up today with the help of breezy west winds. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny.
HOBBS, NM
NewsWest 9

Lea County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide incident

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide incident from November 18. Deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of E Carter Lane in Hobbs involving an unwanted subject. Once they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera deceased inside a vehicle. This...
LEA COUNTY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico woman sentenced to over four years in prison

NEW MEXICO - A New Mexico woman is facing over four years in prison after being found guilty of Conspiracy to Smuggle Firearms into Mexico. According to court documents, Carmen Gallegos, aka carmen Salazar-Andujo, of Hobbs, New Mexico, participated in a conspiracy to purchase at least 23 firearms in a two-month period, then illegally smuggle The post New Mexico woman sentenced to over four years in prison appeared first on KVIA.
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Lea County Sheriff’s Office investigating woman’s death

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, according to a information release on Facebook. According to LCSO, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 4:15pm, deputies responded to the 200 block of E. Carter Lane in Hobbs, New Mexico in reference to an unwanted subject. Upon arrival […]
LEA COUNTY, NM
KFDA

Hobbs woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Andrews County

ANDREWS, County (KCBD) - A Hobbs woman was killed in a crash in Andrews County Wednesday afternoon after DPS officials report a semi truck did not stop after the collision. On Nov. 9, around 12:32 p.m., officers responded to a rollover on SH 176, 16 miles east of Andrews. Investigators...
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

