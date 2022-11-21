ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
GERMANTOWN, OH
WDTN

Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show

*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley Meals gives out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meals went out to families in need across the Miami Valley Wednesday. One organization planned to give away more than 13,000 Thanksgiving dinners. Wednesday was the third turkey takeaway for Miami Valley Meals. The organization started out of the pandemic as a way to address food insecurity in our region. A […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Norfolk Southern to buy regional railroad for $1.6 billion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern plans to buy a regional railroad it already operates from Cincinnati for $1.62 billion. The deal announced Monday will give Norfolk Southern ownership of the busy 337-mile-long (542-kilometer-long) Cincinnati Southern Railroad that connects the Ohio city with Chattanooga, Tennessee. A Norfolk Southern subsidiary now leases the railroad and runs […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crash causes delay for drivers on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Thursday. According to West Carrollton Police, crews responded to the area of I-75 northbound around Dixie Highway at 6:30 p.m. in West Carrollton. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on its top. One person was transported […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Person struck on I-70 in critical condition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured following a crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday. According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Patrol (OSP), crews were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday at mile marker 29. When crews arrived on scene, they found one person injured, which was transported to Miami Valley Hospital […]
DAYTON, OH

