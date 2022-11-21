ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

England goalscorer Bukayo Saka hails support he received after Euro 2020 ordeal

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Bukayo Saka hit a brace as England started their World Cup campaign with a fine win over Iran – before praising the outpouring of support he received after his Euro 2020 ordeal.

The Arsenal forward was racially abused after missing the decisive penalty in the shoot-out defeat to Italy in the final.

Since then he has been named England’s Player of the Year, ended last season as Arsenal’s top goalscorer and has played a major role in the Gunners sitting five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Saka was selected ahead of Phil Foden to start against Iran and emphatically proved Gareth Southgate’s decision right – scoring a fine volley and a curling effort in the 6-2 victory at Khalifa International Stadium.

The 21-year-old went on to be named man of the match on his World Cup debut and spoke afterwards about his recovery from last summer.

“I think obviously it was quite a while ago now but it is a moment that has been with me and will be with me forever,” he said.

“I’m so blessed and so grateful to have coaching staff, not only here with Gareth but also at Arsenal, my friends and family who put their arm around me, the love of my team-mates and the nation has supported me and helped me get back into a good place.

“When I feel that love from everyone around me, it is really good for me and gives me a lot of confidence and belief in myself to go again. It is why every time I get the chance to wear an England shirt, I’m honoured, give 110 per cent and do my best to make the nation proud.”

Southgate was unhappy that his side had shipped two goals in their Group B opener but Saka hailed the attacking intent of the team as Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also got on the scoresheet.

“I feel like you always know coming into a World Cup that every game is going to be difficult, we knew the quality that Iran had – you could see that, they managed to score two goals,” he added.

“I think we performed so good offensively and created a lot of chances, scored a lot of goals and could have had more so overall we are happy with our performance.”

newschain

Gareth Southgate urges England to think big ahead of USA game

Gareth Southgate has challenged England to keep thinking big as they look to secure a place in the last 16 of the World Cup with victory over the United States. England captain Harry Kane has shaken off an ankle problem to be fit for Friday’s clash at the Al Bayt Stadium.
newschain

Robert Page admits Wales deserved defeat as Iran dent World Cup hopes

Wales coach Robert Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey’s red card – only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history – as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz’s team were well worth their win.
newschain

No new injuries for Cambridge ahead of FA Cup meeting with Grimsby

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of the FA Cup second round tie against Sky Bet League Two Grimsby. Defender Zeno Rossi has stepped up his recovery from injury but remains a couple of weeks away from making a return. Bonner made a number of...
newschain

Children hopeful Wales will qualify for next round despite World Cup loss

Wales supporters were still confident the team could qualify for the knock-out stages of the World Cup, despite a 2-0 defeat to Iran. Among those watching the game back home in Cardiff were the children from Rhiwbeina Primary School. Hundreds of students wearing Wales shirts and the now famous bucket...
newschain

Germany players cover mouths for team photo in protest over OneLove armband ban

Germany’s players covered their mouths for a World Cup team photograph on Wednesday in protest at being blocked from wearing an anti-discrimination armband. The national team players made the gesture as they prepared for kick-off in their opening match against Japan at the Khalifa Stadium. It followed a joint...
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

We’re gutted – Gareth Bale floored by Wales’ World Cup loss to Iran

Gareth Bale admitted he was “gutted” by Wales’ last-gasp 2-0 defeat by Iran which left their World Cup hopes in tatters. The Welsh were battling to hold out for a point after an 86th-minute red card for goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey left them with 10 men. But deep...
newschain

Spain sizzle and Argentina caught offside – stats from the World Cup so far

The second round of World Cup group fixtures kicks off today, with Wales opening proceedings against Iran before England take on the United States this evening. Here, the PA news agency picks out some key statistics from the first set of games and looks ahead to the upcoming matches. Group...
newschain

John Stones never doubted Harry Maguire would find form at World Cup

John Stones has known Harry Maguire for almost two decades and revealed the pair often share jokes over texts – meaning the Manchester City defender was in “no doubt” that his England team-mate would find his form at the World Cup. The two centre-backs may cross the...
newschain

Injury boost for England as Harry Kane takes part in training after ankle scare

Harry Kane trained on Wednesday and England are optimistic the striker will be fit for Friday’s World Cup clash against the United States. Gareth Southgate’s men enjoyed the Three Lions’ best start to a major tournament, thrashing Iran 6-2 as their quest for Qatar glory began in style on Monday.
newschain

Bristol Rovers expected to make changes for visit of Boreham Wood

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will make changes for his side’s FA Cup second round clash with non-league Boreham Wood. Lewis Gibson and Lewis Gordon were both rested for Rovers’ midweek Papa Johns Trophy win at Colchester and are expected to return to the starting line-up. Ryan Loft...
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Football rumours: Alex Iwobi to sign £100,000-a-week deal at Everton

Alex Iwobi will sign a new £100,000-a-week contract with Everton, according to The Sun. The 26-year-old midfielder has become a central player for Frank Lampard’s side and will reportedly be offered the contract for another three-and-a-half years. The Times writes that Liverpool will continue with their pursuit of...
newschain

Fifa bans fans from dressing as crusaders at England versus USA match

Supporters have been barred from dressing as crusaders at England’s World Cup clash with the USA in Qatar. Fans dressed in chainmail while carrying plastic swords and shields with the St George cross have been told they will not be allowed to enter Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, according to The Times.
newschain

Rainbow hats and flags get go-ahead as Wales and England seek World Cup progress

Fifa has given the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as Wales and England gear up for their second World Cup games. The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the governing body has confirmed fans will be allowed to enter with the items for the clash with Iran after they confiscated them ahead of Wales’ 1-1 draw with the USA.
newschain

Didier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeats

France manager Didier Deschamps hopes his side learnt lessons from surprise Nations League defeats to Denmark ahead of Saturday’s World Cup clash in Doha. The reigning champions go into the encounter leading the way in Group D after kicking off their title defence with an emphatic 4-1 thrashing of Australia.
newschain

Lionel Scaloni calls on Argentina players to honour Diego Maradona’s memory

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni called on his players to honour the memory of Diego Maradona by getting their World Cup back on track against Mexico. On the two-year anniversary of the death of the nation’s footballing hero, Scaloni invoked the spirit of the man who captained his country to success in 1986 as they look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia.
newschain

Ipswich dealt Marcus Harness blow ahead of FA Cup tie with Buxton

Ipswich have been dealt a blow ahead of their FA Cup tie against minnows Buxton with the news winger Marcus Harness is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. Harness suffered a knee injury during Tuesday night’s Papa Johns Trophy tie against former club Portsmouth at Portman Road, and is facing up to 10 weeks of recovery.
newschain

Wales’ World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after crushing late defeat to Iran

Wales’ hopes of making the knockout stages of the World Cup were left hanging by a thread following a 2-0 defeat to Iran. Substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Rezaeian Ramin struck in stoppage time to secure only Iran’s third World Cup victory and one they fully merited at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.
newschain

Oxford striker Billy Bodin set to win fitness fight and face Exeter

Billy Bodin is set to be fit for Oxford’s FA Cup second-round clash with Exeter despite picking up an injury in last week’s draw with Forest Green. The striker was substituted during the first half of the 1-1 draw but a scan has revealed no complications and he is ready to feature.

