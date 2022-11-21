Black Friday sales roll out early at Meijer stores

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer stores across the Midwest have rolled out Black Friday deals ahead of the Thanksgiving week.

According to Rockford’s Store Director, Chris Schwandt, since the pandemic, consumers’ shopping habits have changed.

“Holiday traffic has started early and we’re ready to go,” he said.

Instead of the Friday morning rush, shoppers have opted to buy earlier and avoid large crowds.

“We’ve made it easier on our customers. They don’t have to roll in here the day after Thanksgiving, super early and get ready for stuff,” he said. “Now they’ve already been purchasing our Black Friday long event sales.”

In addition to earlier sales, Meijer’s Santa Bucks, which are coupons found in its catalog, can be used on Friday and Saturday.

“Depending on the size of what you’ve purchased, there’s a coupon that goes along with that and you can make your own sale,” Schwandt explained.

