Moses Lake, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Suspect arrested in Lincoln County for Kennewick murder

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Soap Lake man killed in Tuesday morning crash near Ephrata

EPHRATA — A Soap Lake man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning near Ephrata. Daniel A. Teigen, 45, was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck north on Road B Northwest when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle on an icy canal bridge deck, causing the vehicle to spin and roll, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
EPHRATA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Ephrata

EPHRATA, Wash. – 45-year-old Daniel Tiegen from Soap Lake was killed in a crash on Nov. 22. His brother, Christoper Tiegen, was traveling in the passenger seat, and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Daniel was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on Road B NW, which is north of Road 19-NW, just before 11:00 a.m. He lost control of the vehicle...
EPHRATA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Serial Sign Stealer Facing Felony Charges in Adams County?

Adams County Deputies have uncovered a pretty substantial stash of stolen signs at a home not far from Warden. November 21st, the ACSO received multiple reports from residents who noticed a variety of road signs were missing from their neighborhoods. Deputies began to investigate, and Thursday was able to locate a sizeable stash of stolen signs.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash kills 1 near Soap Lake

EPHRATA, Wash. – A 61-year-old man died in a crash on Monday while traveling northbound on State Route 17, just three miles south of Soap Lake. He’s been identified as Neilan David. David’s car left the road and rolled multiple times. He was ejected, and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Driver facing two counts of vehicular assault in Friday night wreck near Warden

WARDEN — A man charged with vehicular assault in a Friday night wreck near Warden claimed he wasn’t driving at the time. State troopers reported evidence shows otherwise. Timothy Johnson, a 25-year-old Moses Lake man, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of vehicular assault, according to court records.
WARDEN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grant County road closed after deadly collision

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed. The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated. One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Man Dead In Late Night Rollover Crash Near Soap Lake

A 61-year-old Ephrata man is dead from single vehicle crash on SR 17 just south of Soap Lake late last night. Troopers say David Neilan was driving a pickup truck northbound on the highway at about 10:15pm when the truck left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled numerous times before coming to a rest on its top.
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire destroys historic cabin at Lake Wenatchee early Sunday morning

LAKE WENATCHEE — A historic cabin was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning at Lake Wenatchee. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the reported structure fire along North Shore Drive. Fire crews say the fire was not noticed by nearby residents until the structure was nearly fully-engulfed in flames.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud

EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
SPOKANE, WA

