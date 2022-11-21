Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Ephrata on Tuesday morning. Ford Ranger driven by 45-year-old Daniel A. Teigen of Soap Lake, Washington, was traveling north on Road B Northwest, near Road 18 at around 11 a.m. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, he lost control of...
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
EPHRATA — A Soap Lake man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning near Ephrata. Daniel A. Teigen, 45, was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck north on Road B Northwest when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle on an icy canal bridge deck, causing the vehicle to spin and roll, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
EPHRATA, Wash. – 45-year-old Daniel Tiegen from Soap Lake was killed in a crash on Nov. 22. His brother, Christoper Tiegen, was traveling in the passenger seat, and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Daniel was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on Road B NW, which is north of Road 19-NW, just before 11:00 a.m. He lost control of the vehicle...
Adams County Deputies have uncovered a pretty substantial stash of stolen signs at a home not far from Warden. November 21st, the ACSO received multiple reports from residents who noticed a variety of road signs were missing from their neighborhoods. Deputies began to investigate, and Thursday was able to locate a sizeable stash of stolen signs.
EPHRATA, Wash. – A 61-year-old man died in a crash on Monday while traveling northbound on State Route 17, just three miles south of Soap Lake. He’s been identified as Neilan David. David’s car left the road and rolled multiple times. He was ejected, and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
WARDEN — A man charged with vehicular assault in a Friday night wreck near Warden claimed he wasn’t driving at the time. State troopers reported evidence shows otherwise. Timothy Johnson, a 25-year-old Moses Lake man, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of vehicular assault, according to court records.
A Wenatchee bible study leader charged with rape is free after posting bail that was reduced from $1 million to $750,000. An attorney for 69-year-old Michael Edward Wilson filed for the reduced bail Friday and a judge granted the request Monday with conditions. That same day, Wilson pleaded not guilty...
GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed. The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated. One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
WARDEN, Wash. — Three people were hurt late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle west of Warden. According to police, 25-year-old Timothy Johnson, of Moses Lake, was driving northbound on Hwy. 17, coming up on Road 6 just before 11:30 p.m. when he failed to stop for a...
A 61-year-old Ephrata man is dead from single vehicle crash on SR 17 just south of Soap Lake late last night. Troopers say David Neilan was driving a pickup truck northbound on the highway at about 10:15pm when the truck left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled numerous times before coming to a rest on its top.
LAKE WENATCHEE — A historic cabin was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning at Lake Wenatchee. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the reported structure fire along North Shore Drive. Fire crews say the fire was not noticed by nearby residents until the structure was nearly fully-engulfed in flames.
WARDEN — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has released the identify of two men found dead in a home in Warden. Coroner Craig Morrison identified the two men as 25-year-old Noe Martinez and 26-year-old Marciano Renteria Ferrer. Warden police responded the night of Nov. 10 to 508 S....
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.
The identities of a father and two sons who died in a tragic canoe accident on Friday at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge have been released. Man, whose sons died, presumably drowned, when their canoe capsized. The Grant County Sheriff's Office originally reported:. "The father, age 32, and his three...
