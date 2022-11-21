Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Second half woes rear head in first Egg Bowl loss since 2019
“[It’s] just really discouraging… I had a hard time picturing this happening when the game was going so [it’s] difficult — always difficult to end your season with a loss like this.”. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin struggled to find the right words following his...
Oxford Eagle
30th anniversary of ‘The Stand:’ a look back at five memorable games in Egg Bowl history
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the historic 1992 Egg Bowl, affectionately referred to by Rebel faithful as “The Stand.”. As No. 20 Ole Miss prepares to take on in-state rival Mississippi State in the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl, here is a look back on the iconic game and a few other historic installments of the rivalry.
Oxford Eagle
Davis, Tyson lead Oxford boys to win over Starkville Academy
Oxford basketball enjoyed a stellar performance from their star duo of junior D.J. Davis and freshman Adam Tyson on Tuesday as the pair combined for 42 points in a 66-53 victory over Starkville Academy. Davis poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the way for the Chargers, who controlled...
Oxford Eagle
Lyons’s historic season leads to Player of the Year honors
This was destiny for Bree Lyons. The Oxford senior, who made her varsity debut as an eighth grader in 2018, made it her mission to etch her name into the storied program’s record books after her older brother convinced her she had a chance to truly make a name for herself if she worked hard enough.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford girls cruise to victory over Starkville Academy
Oxford girls basketball showcased their defensive might on Tuesday as they cruised to a 55-23 victory over Starkville Academy. The Lady Chargers (6-1) played with relentless intensity all night, playing high in the passing lanes and generating plenty of turnovers that led to easy buckets in transition on the other end.
Oxford Eagle
Jane Fonda Lee Stewart
Mrs. Jane Fonda Lee Stewart, 83, died at her home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The memorial service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. in the Chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Willis officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
