Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Second half woes rear head in first Egg Bowl loss since 2019

“[It’s] just really discouraging… I had a hard time picturing this happening when the game was going so [it’s] difficult — always difficult to end your season with a loss like this.”. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin struggled to find the right words following his...
Davis, Tyson lead Oxford boys to win over Starkville Academy

Oxford basketball enjoyed a stellar performance from their star duo of junior D.J. Davis and freshman Adam Tyson on Tuesday as the pair combined for 42 points in a 66-53 victory over Starkville Academy. Davis poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the way for the Chargers, who controlled...
Lyons’s historic season leads to Player of the Year honors

This was destiny for Bree Lyons. The Oxford senior, who made her varsity debut as an eighth grader in 2018, made it her mission to etch her name into the storied program’s record books after her older brother convinced her she had a chance to truly make a name for herself if she worked hard enough.
Oxford girls cruise to victory over Starkville Academy

Oxford girls basketball showcased their defensive might on Tuesday as they cruised to a 55-23 victory over Starkville Academy. The Lady Chargers (6-1) played with relentless intensity all night, playing high in the passing lanes and generating plenty of turnovers that led to easy buckets in transition on the other end.
Jane Fonda Lee Stewart

Mrs. Jane Fonda Lee Stewart, 83, died at her home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The memorial service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. in the Chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Willis officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
