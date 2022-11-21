Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Carvana's unwinding triggers cascade of warnings on Wall Street
As online used-car dealer Carvana Co.'s share price unwinds at a fever pitch, Wall Street analysts are slashing targets and warning conditions could worsen. With the company's shares spiraling down a staggering 97% this year, analysts' average price targets struggled to keep pace, despite coming down sharply. That changed this month, and in just the past week at least three analysts downgraded the stock and slashed their targets, saying the combination of weakening economic conditions and the car dealer's heavy debt load could lead to more dire outcomes.
MySanAntonio
Amazon poised to benefit this season as inflation fears ease
Amazon.com spooked investors last month when it predicted the slowest holiday season growth in its history. Now there are signs-albeit tentative-that the world's largest e-commerce company could have a somewhat merrier Christmas than anticipated. Inflation has eased in recent weeks and, according to survey results released Sunday by Jefferies Financial...
MySanAntonio
Dick's boosts forecast again while cautioning on economy
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. boosted its outlook for a second-straight quarter while missing analyst estimates on gross margin. Comparable-store sales are now expected to fall 1.5% to 3% this year, up from the prior forecast for a decline of as much as 6%. Earnings excluding some items are now seen in a range of $11.50 to $12.10, compared with a low of $10 previously.
MySanAntonio
Deere soars as tractor buying spree drives higher prices
Deere & Co. is forecasting record profit for the next year as soaring farm income stokes tractor demand, allowing the biggest maker of agricultural machinery to boost prices. Shares of the Moline, Illinois-based company rose as much as 7.6% Wednesday to an all-time intraday high, leading the S&P 500 Index. Deere said in a statement Wednesday that full-year net income will be as much as $8.5 billion -- above analysts' estimates -- while reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that also beat expectations.
MySanAntonio
Credit Suisse saw $88 billion in outflows as confidence slumped
Credit Suisse Group clients pulled as much as 84 billion Swiss francs ($88.3 billion) of their money from the bank during the first few weeks of the quarter, underlining ongoing concerns over the bank's restructuring efforts after years of scandals. The Zurich-based bank warned on Wednesday that it will face...
MySanAntonio
SEC to push bond and option brokers for better prices on trades
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's draft plans to overhaul rules for the stock market would also expand its oversight of bond and options trading. A proposal being circulated inside Wall Street's main regulator would require that brokers in fixed-income and some derivatives -- as well as those handling equities -- get their clients the best deal, according to people familiar with the matter. Brokerages already face a similar "best execution" rule from the industry-backed Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, but a regulation directly from the SEC could lead to tougher enforcement.
MySanAntonio
Stocks, bonds rally with focus on rate outlook
U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday as investors adjusted their expectations in response to Federal Reserve officials indicating that they'll continue to raise interest rates but are open to slowing their tempo. The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since Sept. 12. The Nasdaq 100 rose more than 1%. Upbeat...
MySanAntonio
Banco BBVA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $72.8 million. The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of...
MySanAntonio
George Weston: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $692.3 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $4.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.39 per share. The baked goods maker and parent of the conglomerate Loblaw...
MySanAntonio
21Vianet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BEIJING (AP) _ 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) on Tuesday reported a loss of $59.8 million in its third quarter. The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. The provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services posted revenue of $255 million in the period. 21Vianet expects...
MySanAntonio
Average long-term US mortgage rate slips to 6.58%
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate has edged lower for the second time in as many weeks, though it remains more than double what it was a year ago —- a significant hurdle for many would-be homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that...
MySanAntonio
U.S. business equipment orders rebounded sharply in October
Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment rebounded in October, suggesting capital spending plans are holding up in the face of higher borrowing costs and broader economic uncertainty. The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, rose 0.7%...
MySanAntonio
Partner Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ROSH HA AYIN ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ Partner Communications Co. (PTNR) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin Israel, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The mobile phone network operator posted revenue of $252...
MySanAntonio
Best Rooftop Cargo Carriers For 2022
Rooftop cargo carriers make easy work of carting extra stuff from here to there, are relatively easy to use and come in various shapes in sizes. This article, Best Rooftop Cargo Carriers For 2022, originally appeared on Forbes Advisor.
MySanAntonio
U.S. jobless claims hit three-month high as labor market cools
Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week to a three-month high amid a wave of layoffs at technology companies, a sign of cooling in a tight labor market. Initial unemployment claims increased by 17,000 to 240,000 in the week ended Nov. 19, Labor Department data showed Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 225,000.
Comments / 0