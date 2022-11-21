The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's draft plans to overhaul rules for the stock market would also expand its oversight of bond and options trading. A proposal being circulated inside Wall Street's main regulator would require that brokers in fixed-income and some derivatives -- as well as those handling equities -- get their clients the best deal, according to people familiar with the matter. Brokerages already face a similar "best execution" rule from the industry-backed Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, but a regulation directly from the SEC could lead to tougher enforcement.

1 DAY AGO