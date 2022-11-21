ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DoorDash can deliver your holiday gifts (Canada)

Santa Claus is coming…to your doorstep! With the holidays fast approaching, most Canadians will struggle to find the perfect gift for loved ones – from foodies and pet parents to those who like everything but nothing at the same time. This holiday season, DoorDash is here to help...
Sofitel Montréal Le Carré Doré 20th Anniversary Hotel Package

In celebration of the hotel’s 20th anniversary, Sofitel Montréal Le Carré Doré is launching a special, limited-edition package tailored for guests seeking the royal treatment!. Curated for an unforgettably luxurious stay, the package include:. One night in The Opera Suite, the hotel’s largest suite with the...
Le Macaron French Pastries Seasonal Flavors

Le Macaron aficionados can now savor the flavors of the season with new Pumpkin, Gingerbread Christmas, and Champagne macarons. Available at all 67 Le Macaron locations nationwide, the decadent, colorful confections with more than 20 year-around flavors are perfect for corporate gifting, family, or friends. Also stealing the show during...
Swiss Chalet Festive Special 2022: Menu, $10 Chalet Cash

Swiss Chalet has a lineup of of Festive Favourites this holiday season. Their offerings include a $10 chalet cash deal. Here’s a look at the Swiss Chalet Festive Special 2022 Menu. Swiss Chalet Festive Special 2022 Start Date. The Swiss Chalet Festive Special 2022 menu is available as of...
M&M Food Market Holiday Entertaining Tips

The food innovation team at M&M Food Market has shared all-new term: app-cuterie. It’s M&M Food Market’s fun way of swapping the traditional spread of cured meats and cheeses with a selection of crispy, delectable appetizers from the oven or air fryer. The idea is based on a...
L’Avenue at Saks: Midtown NYC best kept stylish secret

After a day of holiday shopping, wading through crowds, avoiding tourists, and making sure you haven’t missed anyone on your list the last thing you want to do is search for a place to eat or grab a cocktail. Put down those bags and sneak into midtown’s most stylish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Red Lobster Gift Card Deal + Holiday Merchandise 2022

It might be chilly outside, but the latest merch drop from Red Lobster is heating up the holidays!. This year, Red Lobster is helping everyone sleigh the season with the launch of the Red Lobster Shop featuring its 2022 Holiday Collection – a curated selection of get-em-before-they’re-gone seasonal and everyday apparel and accessories.

