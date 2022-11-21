HS boys’ hoops: Here are Staten Island’s top 15 returning three-point shooters from last season

Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxBronx, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronx, NY
Thanksgiving Eve boys’ hoops roundup: MSIT duo team for 49 points in win over PR; Tots, Moore, SW and CSIM also victorious
Junior Scott McCormick and senior Chris Bonner each finished with career highs in points as McKee/Staten Island Tech squeezed out a 82-76 PSAL victory over visiting Port Richmond Wednesday in New Dorp. McCormick (six assists) finished with a game-high 25 points while Bonner tallied 24 markers, including three three-pointers and...
JV boys’ hoops roundup: Late 3 propels McKee/S.I. Tech over PR, 52-50; Petrides, SP, Farrell, Moore each win
Matthew Mavricos buried a three-pointer with just 10 seconds to go as McKee/Staten Island Tech registered a 52-50 PSAL victory over visiting Port Richmond Wednesday in New Dorp. The Seagulls trailed by a point in the final seconds when Mavricos hit a trey from the left corner to provide the...
HS football: Expect plenty of points in Saturday’s Lincoln-Tottenville PSAL A quarterfinal; Curtis and New Dorp set for their playoff encounters
When asked about his team’s PSAL A Conference quarterfinal vs. Abraham Lincoln Saturday at home, Tottenville head coach Brian Neville sighed and said “bet the over.”. Neville, of course, was referring to the teams’ first meeting four weeks ago in which Tottenville pulled out a 50-44 overtime victory in Brooklyn.
HS football: These 16 S.I. gridders were simply sweet and find themselves on the ‘Top Performers’ list for Week 12
A full slate of playoff games did little to deter Staten Island’s gridders from performing during Week 12. And that’s especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.
HS boys’ hoops: Qadir Martin, St. Peter’s ride defense to 48-30 Thanksgiving Eve triumph over Curtis
Was there a little extra juice in the 65th annual Thanksgiving Eve contest between St. Peter’s and Curtis this season?. You bet there was. For starters, because of the pandemic, the neighborhood rivals met for the first since since 2019 and although it’s only been three years, it just seemed a lot longer.
HS boys’ hoops: Farrell overcomes slow start, finds its rhythm in opening night showdown with Sea
Monsignor Farrell and St. Joseph-by-the-Sea met in Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve season-opener in what has become an annual tradition for the cross-Island rivals in recent years -- and at times the first-game jitters and lack of early-season cohesion was on display in front of a sell-out crowd of approximately 700 attendees.
PSAL boys’ basketball previews 2022-23: Beware the Falcons? Susan Wagner very well might be the team to beat again
Don’t cry for Susan Wagner just yet. Sure, the Falcons lost four starters and several other rotation guys from a team that finished with unprecedented numbers a year ago. SW, after all, finished 14-0 in Staten Island’s PSAL division; won the inaugural Staten Island Borough Tournament championship and, most impressively, ended the season with a 27-2 record overall.
The Gym Bag: Diver of the Week honors for Island product; Wagner field hockey player makes Mideast Region First Team
Stony Brook’s Sara DiStefano, a St. Joseph by-the-Sea HS product, was named the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Diver of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday,. The junior helped the Seawolves to a 157-143 win over Siena on Saturday afternoon in Loudonville, N.Y. DiStefano becomes the first member of...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
Baker’s Bar in Bay Ridge Opened Tonight
Baker’s Bar is open tonight – stop by 7912 – 3rd Avenue. (
Car careens onto grass inside Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car spiraled out of control and ended up on the grass inside Great Kills Park early in the Tuesday morning rush hour. The accident was called at 6:11 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Road running: Johnny Sokoll, Olga Kosichenko are top turkeys in 73rd Lou Marli Run
Johnny Sokoll wanted to come to the 73rd Lou Marli Run “with his friends, and have some fun”. The 19-year-old Wagner College sophomore out of St. Peter’s HS, broke away from his “friends” with a mile to go and captured the renowned race in 15 minutes, 6 seconds over the flat 5,000-meter course at Clove Lakes Park.
Check out Staten Island’s upcoming events: Annadale Tree Lighting on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Thanksgiving weekend and though lots of folks are on a long weekend away, Staten Island is definitely not sleeping. And while the holiday weekend isn’t overflowing with as many options as usual, there’s still lots to do with the whole family.
Here are the locations where you’ll find the most wild turkeys on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Turkeys seem to be everywhere on Staten Island -- and we’re not talking about those on the tables of your Thanksgiving feasts. Wild turkeys found on Staten Island are not a new thing. Despite attempts by local officials to rid the Island of them, it seems like the Island flock is growing in increasing numbers.
As courtroom emotions run high, mixed verdict delivered in Staten Island crash trial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On day four of what proved to be an intense bout of deliberations in the Robert Mustari attempted murder trial, a jury acquitted the defendant on several of the top charges filed against him. Prosecutors alleged Mustari, 50, intentionally crashed a Cadillac Escalade two years...
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
14 photos of Black Friday on Staten Island at Best Buy, Toys R Us and other retailers through the years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, holiday shoppers hit the stores in search of deep discounts on Black Friday. The shopping day has certainly changed through the years. At one point, some stores shifted to open on Thanksgiving, causing the one-day shopping frenzy to start early. And then of course, the past couple of holiday shopping seasons were greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which forced adjustments in store hours and an emphasis on safety, online shopping and curbside pickup.
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
Nets ‘can’t win a division, can’t win a conference and won’t win a championship’: Jalen Rose
In the wake of their embarrassing 115-106 loss to the 76ers Tuesday night in Philadelphia, the Nets proved they’re not a serious contender this season, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said. The Nets lost in Ben Simmons’ return to the City of Brotherly Love to a Sixers team missing Joel...
Staten Island baby, 3 months, awaits liver transplant: ‘She is a gentle soul but in so much pain’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Baby Aleia Widlund of Rosebank has been through more medically than most adults. She is three months old. The second daughter of Patrick and Tara Widlund, Aleia has biliary atresia, a rare liver disease that requires a liver transplant. Tara, a surgical technician, and Patrick, a Local 3 electrician, are also the parents of Freya, 18 months old.
