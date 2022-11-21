ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

High School Football PRO

Neptune, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Asbury Park High School football team will have a game with Neptune High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Scarlet Nation

Getting to Know Indiana with The Hoosier

Happy Thanksgiving Eve, everyone. I hope you are all enjoying a relaxing evening with family and friends. It is also Bucket Week, and that means a trip to Bloomington on Saturday. To learn a little more about the Hoosiers I spoke with Jim Coyle of The Hoosier in advance of Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in New Jersey

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
nomadlawyer.org

Go Skinny Dipping at Gunnison Beach, New Jersey

“Clothing optional!”. There are not many places that live up to such a. motto but Gunnison beach is one such spot. Located on the iconic Sandy Hook barrier split on the New Jersey shore, this is the state’s only legal nude beach. Since it is on federal land, it is managed by National Park Service.
NEW JERSEY STATE
nj1015.com

Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there

People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Andrew Weber, Florio’s chief counsel, dies at 74

Andrew Weber, who served as chief counsel to Gov. Jim Florio from 1990 to 1992, died on October 22. He was 74. Weber’s passing came 27 days after Florio’s death. He served as Gloucester County Counsel from 1980 until joining the Florio administration in January 1990. He also served as a municipal prosecutor in Washington Township and Glassboro and as chairman of the Lindenwold Rental Control Board in the 1970s and became the solicitor to the Lindenwold Zoning Board in 1978.
NEW JERSEY STATE

