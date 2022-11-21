There are going to be some new names near the top of the running back rankings in Fantasy Football, at least for Week 12. The most notable one is probably Samaje Perine, who comes in as RB15 for me in my initial run -- but that assumes Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out this week. Mixon did miss two games the last time he had a concussion, but as of Tuesday, at least, we don't know his chances of being cleared just yet.

2 DAYS AGO