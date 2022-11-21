ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

'This is our tradition': Bars see big business Thanksgiving Eve as friends reunite for revelry

LODI, Calif. — If Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family, for many, theeve of the holiday has become all about reconnecting with old friends. “This is our tradition. We do it every year,” said Melissa Hackman heading out on the town in Lodi for the night. “We meet up, a big group of us, and we do a night-before-Thanksgiving kind of pub crawl around Lodi.”
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

‘Enchant’ holiday light show to open at Sutter Health Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Enchant, a holiday light show sponsored by the Hallmark Channel, will be opening at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento on Friday. According to Enchant, there will be a Christmas-themed light maze with a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree, an ice skating rink, and a village with artisan vendors, specialty crafts, and boutiques. There […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Enchant — a dazzling holiday display

Enchant, the world’s largest Christmas light spectacular, comes to Sacramento to Sutter Health Park with an all-new, interactive light-maze adventure created from more than four million sparkling lights. Enchant also includes an impressive, 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
villagelife.com

Jingle! Mingle! coming to Cameron Park

Assistance League Sierra Foothills hosts its second annual Jingle! Mingle! fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park. The event features a splendid tasting of local wines, craft beer and fresh lemonade as well as delectable...
CAMERON PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
villagelife.com

Single-story Serrano home offers elegant living

This elegantly modern, single-story estate in El Dorado Hills boasts views of the prestigious Serrano Country Club. Venture through lush, mature landscaping up stamped concrete steps and across the circular driveway into the private front courtyard. Entertain guests in the gorgeous, glass-mosaic tiled living room with a tile-surround fireplace flanked...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Christmas Tree Farms in Apple Hill

Camino, Calif. – Picture golden vineyards, crimson and orange orchards, rows of Christmas trees – perfect backdrops for autumn photos. Apple harvest is behind us now is a great time to visit our family farms and get your family ready for the holidays!. Apple Hill tree farms open...
CAMINO, CA
kubaradio.com

Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Giveaway Today

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank has scheduled a food giveaway for today. According to a release from the Food Bank, the event will take place from Noon until 2 this afternoon, ‘in the cul-de-sac in front of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, located at 760 Stafford Way in Yuba City.’
YUBA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin home to thousands of small businesses

Rocklin is a small town with a big selection of small businesses to support. “If I had to guess off the top of my head, I would say we have thousands of small businesses in Rocklin,” said Rocklin Mayor Bill Halldin. “We have more small businesses than large corporations.”
ROCKLIN, CA
Daily Mail

Dramatic moment four teen girls are rescued from California amusement park rollercoaster after it malfunctioned - leaving them stranded 65ft in the air

Four young girls were rescued from a rollercoaster at a California theme park after the ride malfunctioned, leaving them trapped 65 feet in the air. The teenagers were uninjured after being rescued by the Sacramento Metro Fire Department on Monday. The dramatic incident took place at around 6:46p.m. at the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family

Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

What's "Brown Friday" and why are plumbers preparing for it?

SACRAMENTO — Plumbers near and far are gearing up for one of their busiest days of the year. It's called Brown Friday.The phrase was coined by plumbers who report a spike in calls of broken garbage disposals and clogged or leaky pipes the day after Thanksgiving. After a big meal, some people tend to throw things down the drain without thinking about the consequences. Some of those waste items can bind together, damage pipes and cause them to leak or burst. Bell Brothers, a company that provides heating, air and plumbing services, said they are expecting a higher volume of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Kultura Cafe

Bubble tea is a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s. Boba, Pearl milk tea, Boba milk tea, Boba tea, Boba nai cha, Tapioca tea. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROCKLIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy