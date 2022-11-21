Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
'This is our tradition': Bars see big business Thanksgiving Eve as friends reunite for revelry
LODI, Calif. — If Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family, for many, theeve of the holiday has become all about reconnecting with old friends. “This is our tradition. We do it every year,” said Melissa Hackman heading out on the town in Lodi for the night. “We meet up, a big group of us, and we do a night-before-Thanksgiving kind of pub crawl around Lodi.”
KCRA.com
Family-owned plumbing company gives out 500 free turkeys to families in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 10-year-long Thanksgiving tradition made its way to Vacaville Tuesday night. For a decade, Marin-based Peter Levi Plumbing has been passing out free turkeys to families in Northern Calif0rnia on the Tuesday before the holiday. The family-owned company has locations in Novato and Vacaville. "It was...
KCRA.com
Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
‘Enchant’ holiday light show to open at Sutter Health Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Enchant, a holiday light show sponsored by the Hallmark Channel, will be opening at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento on Friday. According to Enchant, there will be a Christmas-themed light maze with a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree, an ice skating rink, and a village with artisan vendors, specialty crafts, and boutiques. There […]
Mountain Democrat
Enchant — a dazzling holiday display
Enchant, the world’s largest Christmas light spectacular, comes to Sacramento to Sutter Health Park with an all-new, interactive light-maze adventure created from more than four million sparkling lights. Enchant also includes an impressive, 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with...
These roads will be impacted in Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento. Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue. Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in […]
'You never know what may be bait' | Citrus Heights police deploy BAIT program ahead of holidays
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department has deployed a "BAIT" operation within the city to deter potential illegal activities and theft during the holiday season. A BAIT operation works by officers placing high-value and monitored items in vehicles to act as bait to potential thieves or...
villagelife.com
Jingle! Mingle! coming to Cameron Park
Assistance League Sierra Foothills hosts its second annual Jingle! Mingle! fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park. The event features a splendid tasting of local wines, craft beer and fresh lemonade as well as delectable...
Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
villagelife.com
Single-story Serrano home offers elegant living
This elegantly modern, single-story estate in El Dorado Hills boasts views of the prestigious Serrano Country Club. Venture through lush, mature landscaping up stamped concrete steps and across the circular driveway into the private front courtyard. Entertain guests in the gorgeous, glass-mosaic tiled living room with a tile-surround fireplace flanked...
rosevilletoday.com
Christmas Tree Farms in Apple Hill
Camino, Calif. – Picture golden vineyards, crimson and orange orchards, rows of Christmas trees – perfect backdrops for autumn photos. Apple harvest is behind us now is a great time to visit our family farms and get your family ready for the holidays!. Apple Hill tree farms open...
kubaradio.com
Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Giveaway Today
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank has scheduled a food giveaway for today. According to a release from the Food Bank, the event will take place from Noon until 2 this afternoon, ‘in the cul-de-sac in front of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, located at 760 Stafford Way in Yuba City.’
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin home to thousands of small businesses
Rocklin is a small town with a big selection of small businesses to support. “If I had to guess off the top of my head, I would say we have thousands of small businesses in Rocklin,” said Rocklin Mayor Bill Halldin. “We have more small businesses than large corporations.”
Dramatic moment four teen girls are rescued from California amusement park rollercoaster after it malfunctioned - leaving them stranded 65ft in the air
Four young girls were rescued from a rollercoaster at a California theme park after the ride malfunctioned, leaving them trapped 65 feet in the air. The teenagers were uninjured after being rescued by the Sacramento Metro Fire Department on Monday. The dramatic incident took place at around 6:46p.m. at the...
Sacramento Observer
TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family
Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
What's "Brown Friday" and why are plumbers preparing for it?
SACRAMENTO — Plumbers near and far are gearing up for one of their busiest days of the year. It's called Brown Friday.The phrase was coined by plumbers who report a spike in calls of broken garbage disposals and clogged or leaky pipes the day after Thanksgiving. After a big meal, some people tend to throw things down the drain without thinking about the consequences. Some of those waste items can bind together, damage pipes and cause them to leak or burst. Bell Brothers, a company that provides heating, air and plumbing services, said they are expecting a higher volume of...
rosevilletoday.com
Kultura Cafe
Bubble tea is a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s. Boba, Pearl milk tea, Boba milk tea, Boba tea, Boba nai cha, Tapioca tea. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Riders rescued from roller coaster ride stuck in the air at Scandia Fun Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are on the scene where a roller coaster car is stuck at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Metro Fire said that there are several occupants inside the stuck car approximately 65 feet in the air. According to Metro Fire, the incident occurred […]
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A spot in Auburn where a disco legend meets postal history
AUBURN, Calif. — If you've never seen the giant statue crouching down for gold behind the trees along Interstate 80 through Auburn, might we suggest taking a moment to read further?. That statue is linked to California's Gold Rush, a significant post office and a Hollywood star who once...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Increased push to release man on death row, teen girls rescued from roller coaster, car wheels stolen in Davis
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
