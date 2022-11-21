Read full article on original website
WVNews
Pamela S. Brown
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Pamela S. Brown, 80, of Grafton, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home. She was born February 23, 1942, in Clarksburg, daughter of the late William Everett and Mary Hortense Stout Wolfe. Pam is survived by her husband, James Edward Brown, whom she married on February 29, 1964, spending 58 years together.
WVNews
Ecumenical Thanksgiving service held at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All faiths across the region participated in Bridgeport Ministerial Association's ecumenical Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The service was held held at All Saints Catholic Church. Father Walt Jagela led the service in prayer, devotion, scripture and song.
WVNews
17th-annual Bill Nesbit Memorial Hunt held Nov. 15
ELK GARDEN, W.Va. — The Jennings Randolph Lake project hosted the 17th annual Bill Nesbit Memorial People with Disabilities/Wounded Veterans Deer Hunt on Nov. 15. This year, JRL was able to host 16 hunters, eight of whom were veterans. Hunters were able to harvest 23 deer over the two-day event.
WVNews
14th Annual Turkey Trot brings over 800 in support of 4-H scholarship fund
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Over 800 people braved the below freezing temperatures early Thursday morning for the 14th Annual Shinnston 5K (3.1 miles) Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble. With the sun shining brightly hundreds of people were massed around the registration area, enjoying the music emanating from the...
WVNews
Bridgeport's Alexa Martin leads locals on Class AAA all-state volleyball team
CHARLESTON — It was three matches, three sweeps and a Class AAA three-peat for the Musselman High School volleyball program of head coach Shawn Martz. After finishing state runner-up in 2019 to George Washington, the Applemen have been on another level and such was the case again in 2022.
WVNews
Small Business Saturday a great opportunity to support local businesses in North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Businesses and economic development officials are preparing for one of the biggest days of the year for small businesses — Small Business Saturday. “For our members, especially our retail members that are small businesses, it’s vital. Small Business Saturday and the whole Christmas...
WVNews
For many Mountaineers, Thanksgiving and football go hand in hand
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Some people have to work on Thanksgiving – police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors, convenience store clerks, etc. Often football players and coaches are part of that group, as they are practicing or playing games on Thanksgiving.
WVNews
OMLP Lions Club inducts two new members
OAKLAND — The Oakland-Mountain Lake Park (OMLP) Lions Club recently inducted two new members, Dan Shockey and Brian Antonelli, into the world’s largest service organization, the International Lions Club. Shockey is a third generation Lion as his father Greg Shockey, grandfathers Paul Shockey and Roger Glotfelty as well...
WVNews
Affordable Housing Town Hall draws big turnout
MCHENRY — Residents filled a large classroom at Garrett College for a Nov. 16 town hall on affordable housing called by the recently formed Garrett Workforce Housing Alliance. The forum featured a panel composed of Chairman Paul Edwards and the county’s commissioners; Garrett County Community Action Committee President Duane...
WVNews
Edey's double-double powers No. 24 Purdue past West Virginia
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 24 Purdue to an 80-68 victory over West Virginia on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Mason Gillis added 14 points for the Boilermakers (4-0), and Brandon Newman...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 11/22/22
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley explains the tactics and mechanics of defending after a big play, or against tempo offenses, and how narrow the margin is between a big play for either side. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVNews
WVU men's basketball must find its identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
WVNews
Cattle Health Management – Calving workshop set
GRANTSVILLE — The University of Maryland Department of Animal and Avian Sciences and Maryland Extension will hold a comprehensive calving workshop for all interested cattle producers. The goal of this workshop will be to cover all areas of calving, including prepping for the farm for the upcoming calving season,...
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma State Cowboys
In many bowl games, the winner is the team that wants to be there, that has some investment in playing well, and worked diligently in practices leading up to the contest. There will be no such test for West Virginia in the postseason this year, so that set of markers slides to the final game of the season, Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State.
WVNews
Commissioners ask Public School Board for collaboration
OAKLAND — Open dialog was had between the Board of Education and the Board of Garrett County Commissioners at a public work session held Nov. 9 at the Courthouse. The primary agenda item was an update from the Board of Education on their Capital Improvement Plan. Barbara Baker, Garrett County Public Schools superintendent, led the discussion by reviewing factors that contribute to the specific CIP plan that is mapped out for fiscal year 2023 through 2029.
WVNews
Class AA all-state volleyball team released
CHARLESTON — Philip Barbour and Shady Spring again stood at the top of the Class AA volleyball world in 2022. Meeting for the third straight year in the AA championship match, the Colts bested the Tigers, 3-1, to win back-to-back titles.
WVNews
Southern High's first-quarter honor roll
OAKLAND — Southern Garrett High School has released the honor roll for the first quarter.
WVNews
Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets set
OAKLAND — Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets will be held in the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in Downtown Oakland. “We are very excited to hold the winter markets at the pavilion where all markets are held during the summer!” said Melissa Bolyard, agriculture business specialist for the Garrett County Department of Business Development. “Come on out and see what we have done to the pavilion to make it more comfortable for our customers and vendors.”
