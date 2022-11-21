ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSDK

Ways to stay ahead of your mental health during the colder months

ST. LOUIS — Mental Alchemy Counseling provides counseling services for teens and adults. Psychotherapist, Fred Williams, joined Mary in the studio to share how to stay ahead of your mental health this Holiday season. Williams shared 4-7-8 breathing technique. He explains taking a breath once a day helps with self-regulation. Williams also explains the importance of meditation to stay present and strengthen executive functioning during high stress situations. He shares it is best to try this once a day. Several meditating apps can be found online for free. Finally, Williams elaborated on the power of gratitude journaling. Gratitude journaling teaches the mind to be grateful for what we have instead of focusing on what we do not. He recommends once a day before bed or start your day with it!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Black Friday Deals with online clothing store 'Bean Boutique'

You've heard Show Me St. Louis say it more than once now, that is, shop local this holiday season. Bean Boutique is an online clothing store based out of St. Louis. The business prides themselves on staying up with the latest trends, at an affordable price. Lindsey Been stopped by...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

North Side Community School prepares for winter concert

North Side is a free public school with open enrollment for children in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade. The charter school focuses on the whole child by offering exceptional academic and life experiences. With small class sizes, and family involvement, each student gets the opportunity to learn and realize their true...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy