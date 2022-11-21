ST. LOUIS — Mental Alchemy Counseling provides counseling services for teens and adults. Psychotherapist, Fred Williams, joined Mary in the studio to share how to stay ahead of your mental health this Holiday season. Williams shared 4-7-8 breathing technique. He explains taking a breath once a day helps with self-regulation. Williams also explains the importance of meditation to stay present and strengthen executive functioning during high stress situations. He shares it is best to try this once a day. Several meditating apps can be found online for free. Finally, Williams elaborated on the power of gratitude journaling. Gratitude journaling teaches the mind to be grateful for what we have instead of focusing on what we do not. He recommends once a day before bed or start your day with it!

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO