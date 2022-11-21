Read full article on original website
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
MySanAntonio
Dual Twitter headquarters in Texas and California? Elon Musk is considering it.
There's been a big push from some Texans for Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk to open a headquarters for the social media service in the Lone Star State, and a new report says the world's richest man might actually be considering it. During an all-hands meeting with employees this week, Musk said there are currently "no plans" to fully move the company out of San Francisco, but that it could make sense for the company to be "dual-headquartered" in California and Texas, according to a report from The Verge.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies
Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...
Plot Twist: Is Racist ‘D.C. Karen’ Actually A Woman Of Color? Uber Driver’s Video Sparks Speculation
A new video from an Uber driver showing a racist attack by his passenger sparked speculation the "Karen" is not a white woman after all. The post Plot Twist: Is Racist ‘D.C. Karen’ Actually A Woman Of Color? Uber Driver’s Video Sparks Speculation appeared first on NewsOne.
MySanAntonio
Meta killed plans for homegrown VR fitness app, FTC says
The Federal Trade Commission said Meta Platforms Inc. stifled competition when it halted plans to build its own virtual reality fitness app and opted to buy Within Unlimited Inc. instead. But the company denied that it ever planned to move forward with a product. "Meta itself had the intentions to...
MySanAntonio
Elizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family Visits
(Bloomberg) -- Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes will wake up at 6 am, will have her choice of three subdued colors of clothing, and will be well above the average age of her fellow inmates if she ends up serving her 11 1/4-year prison sentence at a minimum-security women’s facility outside Houston as recommended by her judge.
MySanAntonio
Apple, Google Probed by U.K. over 'stranglehold' on mobile devices
Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. face an in-depth probe from Britain's antitrust watchdog after a study concluded they have the power to "exercise a stranglehold" over operating systems, app stores and web browsers on mobile devices. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday it's opening a formal investigation into the...
MySanAntonio
FTX Is Allowed to Hide the Identity of Its 50 Biggest Creditors
(Bloomberg) -- FTX creditors, including rich investors who don’t want their names made public, can remain anonymous and still participate in the company’s bankruptcy case for now, a judge ruled at the company’s first court hearing Tuesday. US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey agreed to let the fallen...
