ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netherlands see off Senegal to seize control of Group A in World Cup

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hU6DD_0jIqDmk300

The Netherlands seized the advantage in World Cup Group A as goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen sealed a 2-0 win over African champions Senegal.

The Lions of Teranga are missing their talisman, Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, at this tournament and though they battled hard, could not find a way past the debutant Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert.

The win puts the Oranje, three times World Cup finalists, in a strong position in the group, with matches against Ecuador and hosts Qatar to come.

A disappointing match at Al Thumama Stadium was played in front of plenty of empty seats, despite organisers’ claims that the country is gripped by World Cup fever.

However, the attendance was given as 41,721 – more than the stadium is actually listed to hold.

Arguably the best chance of the first half fell to Barcelona playmaker Frenkie De Jong in the 19th minute.

Steven Bergwijn played an eye-of-the-needle angled pass to Steven Berghuis bursting forward in the inside right channel, and Berghuis squared it to De Jong with the goal seemingly at his mercy.

But the man who Manchester United tried, and ultimately failed, to sign in the summer overplayed it and Cheikhou Kouyate cleared.

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr had Senegal’s two most presentable chances either side of De Jong fluffing his lines.

Senegal pressed high and forced an error from Noppert and the ball eventually broke to Sarr, who curled over. Sarr then cut inside Denzel Dumfries to find space to shoot on the edge of the box.

This time his effort was goalbound but Virgil Van Dijk was able to head it over.

The Dutch were living dangerously again when a De Jong pass from his own goal-line caught Van Dijk unawares, but Senegal were unable to punish them.

Van Dijk headed over from a Gakpo corner seven minutes into the second period, before Memphis Depay – back from a hamstring injury – came on as a 62nd-minute substitute.

Three minutes later Senegal came close to going ahead when Boulaye Dia’s low shot arrowed towards the corner, but Noppert got down well at his near post to turn it away.

Senegal then lost Kouyate to an injury, with the Nottingham Forest man needing a stretcher after appearing to land awkwardly.

The goal the Dutch craved arrived with six minutes of normal time to go, as De Jong swung in a ball from the left and Gakpo beat Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to it to head home. It was no less than the PSV Eindhoven man deserved after an impressive performance.

Substitute Pape Gueye almost responded instantly for Senegal, but again Noppert got down well to a low shot.

Eight minutes of injury time were added, and the Dutch sealed victory in the final seconds when Mendy spilled a shot from Depay and substitute Klaassen followed up to slot home the rebound.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Children hopeful Wales will qualify for next round despite World Cup loss

Wales supporters were still confident the team could qualify for the knock-out stages of the World Cup, despite a 2-0 defeat to Iran. Among those watching the game back home in Cardiff were the children from Rhiwbeina Primary School. Hundreds of students wearing Wales shirts and the now famous bucket...
newschain

Spain sizzle and Argentina caught offside – stats from the World Cup so far

The second round of World Cup group fixtures kicks off today, with Wales opening proceedings against Iran before England take on the United States this evening. Here, the PA news agency picks out some key statistics from the first set of games and looks ahead to the upcoming matches. Group...
newschain

Didier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeats

France manager Didier Deschamps hopes his side learnt lessons from surprise Nations League defeats to Denmark ahead of Saturday’s World Cup clash in Doha. The reigning champions go into the encounter leading the way in Group D after kicking off their title defence with an emphatic 4-1 thrashing of Australia.
newschain

Germany to avoid disciplinary action over covered mouths protest at World Cup

Germany’s players took the OneLove armband protest to a new level as their players covered their mouths during a team photo at the World Cup, but will not face any disciplinary action from FIFA, the PA news agency understands. The move marked another day of tension between the seven...
newschain

Rainbow hats and flags get go-ahead as Wales and England seek World Cup progress

Fifa has given the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as Wales and England gear up for their second World Cup games. The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the governing body has confirmed fans will be allowed to enter with the items for the clash with Iran after they confiscated them ahead of Wales’ 1-1 draw with the USA.
newschain

Germany players cover mouths for team photo in protest over OneLove armband ban

Germany’s players covered their mouths for a World Cup team photograph on Wednesday in protest at being blocked from wearing an anti-discrimination armband. The national team players made the gesture as they prepared for kick-off in their opening match against Japan at the Khalifa Stadium. It followed a joint...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

Journalist tells stories of migrants who made World Cup in Qatar possible

A journalist who created a football card-focused project to document the stories of migrant workers who lost or risked their lives to make the World Cup in Qatar possible says he “wanted to tell the stories of the people behind the statistics”. Martin Schibbye, 42, the editor-in-chief of...
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal hold off Ghana in opener

Cristiano Ronaldo made World Cup history two days after severing ties with Manchester United as Portugal opened their campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 win over Ghana. Ronaldo, who is a free agent after his acrimonious Old Trafford break-up, became the first man to score in five World Cup final tournaments when he tucked away Portugal’s first from the penalty spot.
newschain

World Cup defeat leaves Wales fans ‘devastated’ and facing elimination

Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination. Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.
newschain

Neighbour appears in court charged with flat fire murders of mother and children

A neighbour of a mother and two young children who died after a house fire has appeared in court charged with three counts of murder. Jamie Barrow, 31, from Clifton, Nottingham, was remanded in custody until Monday after making a two-minute appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Barrow,...
newschain

FA submits report to FIFA seeking clarity over World Cup penalty inconsistencies

Gareth Southgate has revealed the Football Association has handed a report to FIFA to seek clarity over perceived penalty inconsistencies at the World Cup. England were denied what looked like a clear spot-kick when Harry Maguire was grabbed by Rouzbeh Cheshmi early on in their 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Germany stage protest before shock loss to Japan

Japan added their name to the list of stunning World Cup upsets as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina. Spain served warning of their credentials by thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, 2018 finalists Croatia were held 0-0 by Morocco and Belgium also made a stuttering start as they edged past Canada 1-0.
newschain

Injury boost for England as Harry Kane takes part in training after ankle scare

Harry Kane trained on Wednesday and England are optimistic the striker will be fit for Friday’s World Cup clash against the United States. Gareth Southgate’s men enjoyed the Three Lions’ best start to a major tournament, thrashing Iran 6-2 as their quest for Qatar glory began in style on Monday.
newschain

Brazil coach Tite remains hopeful Neymar’s ankle injury is not serious

Brazil coach Tite is hopeful Neymar will be fit to continue in the World Cup after he picked up an ankle injury in their opening 2-0 victory over Serbia. Richarlison scored both goals, the second a sublime leaping volley, but that was overshadowed by Neymar limping off late on and appearing emotional on the bench.
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Robert Page admits Wales deserved defeat as Iran dent World Cup hopes

Wales coach Robert Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey’s red card – only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history – as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz’s team were well worth their win.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: England look to wrap up place in last 16

England will look to secure their place in the last 16 of the World Cup when they face the United States, while Wales kick off Friday’s action against Iran in a crucial Group B match. Hosts Qatar play their second Group A game against Senegal and the Netherlands take...
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy