Read full article on original website
Related
sonomamag.com
Find the Best Oaxacan Food Around at New Sonoma Restaurant
Efrain Balmes of Sonoma Eats in Boyes Hot Springs makes the best Oaxacan food in Sonoma County, using the best ingredients at the best price and infused with the most heart and soul. “Mexican food is so easy. I don’t know how people mess it up,” Balmes said. “We didn’t...
sonomamag.com
The Most Delicious Holiday Drinks in Sonoma County
Each year, as the leaves turn yellow and red, we embark on a quest to find the best warm seasonal drinks in Sonoma County. Also known as the “Holiday Drink Smackdown,” our list includes a selection of sippers from popular local cafes. Each brings unique elements to the cup, from delicious homemade syrups to adorable latte art.
sonomamag.com
Where to Eat Right Now in Sonoma County
New restaurants, new dishes, and best bets for holiday dining. Here’s the latest from the Sonoma County dining scene. Click through the above gallery for must-try dishes and a peek inside the restaurants. Cyrus, Geyserville. Billi Bi has been called the most luxurious dish in the world. The velvety...
sonomamag.com
Surviving Fires, Floods and Pandemic, Sonoma Restaurateurs Offer Lessons in Resilience
Sonoma County’s restaurant scene has changed dramatically since 2017. First came the Northern California wildfires. Then came more fires, and floods, and near-constant power outages, and COVID closures, and staffing shortages, and supply chain woes. It’s amazing that any restaurants survived the past five years. Yet after many...
sonomamag.com
Secret Antique Mall in Sonoma Is a Holiday Shopper’s Paradise
If you’re looking to head down a shopping road less traveled, there are super Sonoma-esque finds to explore at the antique mall at Sonoma Industrial Park. With a holiday sale on Saturday, Nov. 26, featuring music by Jon Williams, an El Brinquito food truck and prizes, now is a particularly good time to discover (or rediscover) this hidden treasure of vintage stores.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Pleasanton, California
Are planning a trip to Pleasanton? Here is a list of the best things to do in Pleasanton, California, if you want to create the most memorable moments. There’s no doubt that Pleasanton is both a beautiful and charming city. But why would someone opt to visit Pleasanton, California, instead of, let’s say, San Jose or San Francisco? What is it about this city that makes tourists flock to it so often?
40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area
Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg
photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue. Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness. "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here." That new homeless...
sonomamag.com
Popular Fried Chicken Pop-Up Finds Permanent Home in Petaluma
The farm-market fried chicken wunderkinds at Belfare Sonoma have opened their first brick-and-mortar shop in south Petaluma. Make the trip because, in addition to the piled-high classic fried chicken sandwich ($15) filled with dill pickles, Cajun cabbage and spicy sesame mayo on a Parker House bun, owner Erik Lowe has frequent additions to the limited menu, including crazy-good Furikake Fingerlings ($7). Cravable crispy potato fingers are dusted with nori and sesame seeds with Lowe’s Asian-style sesame mayo for dipping.
berkeleyside.org
Popular East Bay bakery expands with new bistro, NY style pizza shop opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
nomadlawyer.org
Concord: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Concord, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Concord California. Located 29 miles east of San Francisco, Concord is a large regional East Bay center. It is known for its beautiful surroundings and a vibrant commercial and arts district. The city also has several shopping centers, dining opportunities, and a diverse population.
sonomamag.com
14 Beautiful Home and Design Gifts from Sonoma Stores
As the holidays approach, we tend to focus on making our homes more beautiful and cozy. So why not infuse your gifting with some stylish designs this year? We suggest these fresh finds from Sonoma stores — some are locally made and all will brighten wintery interiors. Click through the above gallery for details.
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is Destroyed
Fleishhacker Pool Postcard (1932)Photo byFleishhacker Pool/ Wikipedia. Fleishhacker Pool was a public saltwater swimming pool complex located near the San Francisco Zoo on Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in the southwest part of San Francisco, California, United States.
Bay Area restaurateurs, chefs reveal favorite comfort foods and where to find them
"It always hits the spot."
iheart.com
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area
The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
Some of the worst holiday traffic in US expected on I-80 Wednesday
The section of I-80 near Berkeley is expected to see up to an 80% increase from typical traffic Wednesday afternoon. You can check the traffic here before you hop on the road:
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Tom Tjerandsen, longtime produce marketer, dies
Tom Tjerandsen, 80, important in the promotion of California and Chilean produce, has died. He was based in Sonoma, California, where he died Nov. 8. Tjerandsen was a leader in the California Agricultural Export Council (CAEC), which promoted numerous specialty crops, and also headed the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA).
Amazon opens same-day delivery facility in Bay Area
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon has opened its first same-day delivery facility in the Bay Area. The sprawling warehouse is located in Richmond near Point Pinole.
Food access gets worse in this Bay Area county as inflation hits 40-year high
An analysis by the ABC7 News I-Team identified 600 neighborhoods across the San Francisco metro area with low food access, also referred to as a "food desert."
Comments / 0