Memphis, TN

Mid-South Hero: Man finds healing in cleaning local neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kind, caring, and passionate about his community - this month’s Mid-South Hero is the ultimate neighbor. “God put this in my heart. That’s why I do it. I don’t get paid, but I get paid in another way. I get joy from pleasing God, that’s my payment. And that’s all I need.”
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thanksgiving morning. A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD. Police say he arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition. According to MPD, the teen may...
Man critically injured after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound on Wednesday morning. According to MPD, a man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspects drove away from the scene on Haynes Street in a gray vehicle heading West on...
State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
Mass burglars stole about $100k worth of Nike shoes in Autumn Ridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of burglars broke into a shoe store in Autumn Ridge on Sunday. Memphis Police Department responded to the burglary at Valid Kixx located on 6569 Winchester Road around 9 p.m. Surveillance showed approximately 20 men running in and out of the store grabbing merchandise.
MFD investigates deadly house fire in New Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in New Chicago where a man was found dead Tuesday. The Public Information officer says a man was found in the doorway of a home located on Decatur. It is unclear how the fire started. The victim has...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Whitehaven on Thanksgiving night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed Thanksgiving night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Police say that the crash happened at the intersection of Dalton Road and E. Shelby Drive. The driver remained on the scene, police say. The victim was pronounced dead when first responders...
$60 million subdivision planned for Marion

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - A new housing project is hoping to give communities in the Arkansas Delta a sigh of relief. Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc., has acquired 75 acres of land to develop a 188-home subdivision which will be named Brownstone Estates. Founded...
MARION, AR

