actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares Thanksgiving side tips and tricks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about downtown dining week. Chandler shared tips and tricks on how to reheat purchased turkey sides. She also shared how to reheat turkey to make sure it’s...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 22 November pt. 1 of 8
Exciting Upgrades "Rooted At Park & Cherry" The Benefits Of Drinking Water, Especially For Kids.
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Bluff City Christmas Parade coming up on December 3 at the Hickory Ridge Mall.
actionnews5.com
Mid-South Hero: Man finds healing in cleaning local neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kind, caring, and passionate about his community - this month’s Mid-South Hero is the ultimate neighbor. “God put this in my heart. That’s why I do it. I don’t get paid, but I get paid in another way. I get joy from pleasing God, that’s my payment. And that’s all I need.”
actionnews5.com
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...
actionnews5.com
‘The biggest push we’ve seen’ to widen I-55 in DeSoto County
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Widening I-55 in DeSoto County has been a topic of discussion going back decades, but leaders believe the county is at a point where it’s wide or bust for Mississippi’s 3rd most populous county. “We almost can’t add any more business and industry...
actionnews5.com
‘Tiger Twins’ set for final college performance as top twirling talents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What’s a half time show without thrill, talent, and twirlers?. The University of Memphis family said their farewell to two graduating twirlers who have provided entertainment at the school and on national stages for several years. “I feel the best me that I can be...
actionnews5.com
16-year-old shot in New Covington Pike
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thanksgiving morning. A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD. Police say the teen arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition. There has been no information released...
actionnews5.com
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thanksgiving morning. A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD. Police say he arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition. According to MPD, the teen may...
actionnews5.com
Man critically injured after shooting in Orange Mound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound on Wednesday morning. According to MPD, a man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspects drove away from the scene on Haynes Street in a gray vehicle heading West on...
actionnews5.com
State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
actionnews5.com
Owner of Valid Kixx speaks out about store robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A smash-and-grab robbery cost a Memphis shoe store $100,000 in merchandise. “I was at home when I got the notification and watched them as they came in the store,” said the owner of Valid Kixx, Keith Cannon. “They took everything.”. Surveillance video showed 20-30...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South BBB warns of increasingly convincing scams as Christmas shopping gets underway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thanksgiving night, the dishes will go in the sink, the leftovers will be stored, and Black Friday shopping will commence. For those taking to online shopping, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for the Mid-South is warning consumers about scams that look to get a hold of your personal information and your money.
actionnews5.com
Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
actionnews5.com
Applications now open for Memphis in May 2023 World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May officials announced the opening of team applications to compete in the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. The 45th edition of the barbecue cooking contest will take place on May 17-20, 2023, and will be returning to its home in Tom Lee Park. The...
actionnews5.com
Mass burglars stole about $100k worth of Nike shoes in Autumn Ridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of burglars broke into a shoe store in Autumn Ridge on Sunday. Memphis Police Department responded to the burglary at Valid Kixx located on 6569 Winchester Road around 9 p.m. Surveillance showed approximately 20 men running in and out of the store grabbing merchandise.
actionnews5.com
State AGs intervene after customers stuck paying for solar panels that don’t work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has joined a coalition of eight state attorneys general urging five solar lending companies to suspend loan payments for Pink Energy customers. Pink Energy, which expanded into Memphis only a few months ago, went bankrupt in October. The coalition sent a...
actionnews5.com
MFD investigates deadly house fire in New Chicago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in New Chicago where a man was found dead Tuesday. The Public Information officer says a man was found in the doorway of a home located on Decatur. It is unclear how the fire started. The victim has...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Whitehaven on Thanksgiving night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed Thanksgiving night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Police say that the crash happened at the intersection of Dalton Road and E. Shelby Drive. The driver remained on the scene, police say. The victim was pronounced dead when first responders...
actionnews5.com
$60 million subdivision planned for Marion
MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - A new housing project is hoping to give communities in the Arkansas Delta a sigh of relief. Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc., has acquired 75 acres of land to develop a 188-home subdivision which will be named Brownstone Estates. Founded...
