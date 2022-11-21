CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An RSV vaccine could be on the way. The University of Iowa is participating in a vaccine trial that’s testing out an RSV vaccine from Pfizer. 140 people in the area are taking part in the trial. The vaccine was given to people over the age of 60. The hope is to find protection against the virus which is currently running rampant. The latest numbers from the state show 938 positive cases, that’s up from 810 the week prior.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO