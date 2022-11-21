Read full article on original website
COP27's 'loss and damage' fund for developing countries could be a breakthrough—or another empty climate promise
Developing nations were justifiably jubilant at the close of COP27 as negotiators from wealthy countries around the world agreed for the first time to establish a dedicated "loss and damage" fund for vulnerable countries harmed by climate change. It was an important and hard fought acknowledgment of the damage—and of...
World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine
If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
What planting tomatoes shows us about climate change
There's a piece of gardening lore in my hometown which has been passed down for generations: never plant your tomatoes before Show Day, which, in Tasmania, is the fourth Saturday in October. If you're foolhardy enough to plant them earlier, your tomato seedlings will suffer during the cold nights and won't grow.
Twin crises: experts say nature and climate can't be siloed
Experts and activists were hoping UN climate talks would end last week with a prominent mention of biodiversity in the final text. They walked away disappointed. Some say delegates at the COP27 summit missed a key opportunity to acknowledge the connection between the twin climate and nature crises, which many believe have been treated separately for too long.
Take climate-changing aerosols seriously, scientists say
The dangerous impacts of aerosol changes on vulnerable regions should have been a priority at COP27 after climate policymakers agreed a breakthrough deal to support these parts of the world, scientists have claimed. Writing in the journal Nature, the team of researchers including Dr. Laura Wilcox of the University of...
In the UK, concern about climate change grows
Nearly half of the UK population (46%) are 'very' or 'extremely worried' about climate change, according to a new briefing released by the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) at the University of Bath and Cardiff University. Its annual survey of public attitudes—which is based on the responses...
Increased grazing pressure threatens the most arid rangelands
A new study published in Science reports results from the first-ever global field assessment of the ecological impacts of grazing in drylands. An international research team has found that grazing can have positive effects on ecosystem services, particularly in species-rich rangelands, but these effects turn to negative under a warmer climate.
How is climate change affecting the US? The government is preparing a nearly 1,700 page answer.
While the release of the fifth National Climate Assessment is still a year away, people across the country have two opportunities to contribute, either by commenting on a recently released draft or by submitting artwork to illustrate the report. The assessment, updated every four years, analyzes trends in global climate...
Limiting global warming now can preserve valuable freshwater
Snowcapped mountains not only look majestic, they're also vital to a delicate ecosystem that has existed for tens of thousands of years. Mountain water runoff and snowmelt flows down to streams, rivers, lakes, and oceans—and today, around a quarter of the world depends on these natural "water towers" to replenish downstream reservoirs and groundwater aquifers for urban water supplies, agricultural irrigation, and ecosystem support.
COP27 flinched on phasing out 'all fossil fuels.' What's next for the fight to keep them in the ground?
The latest UN climate change summit (COP27) concluded, once again, with a tussle over the place of fossil fuels in the global economy. An agreement by the world's governments to phase out all fossil fuels would have been a welcome progression from last year's Glasgow climate pact. It called on countries to "[accelerate] efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", making it the first UN treaty to acknowledge the need to do something about the main source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Submerged macrophyte biodiversity buffers impact of eutrophication stress on ecosystem functioning
Biodiversity conservation aims to preserve the ecosystem functions embedded in different species. The positive relationship between biodiversity and ecosystem functioning (BEF) has been proven in experiments. However, the relationship remains uncertain in the natural environment. The species number and distribution area of submerged macrophytes have suffered severe declines due to...
Plastic in foraminifera and possible consequences for the environment
Single-celled organisms with calcareous shells, called foraminifera, contribute significantly to the formation of sand deposited on beaches, islands and coastal areas. Researchers at the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research (ZMT) have now found for the first time that foraminifera can take up tiny plastic particles and incorporate them into their calcareous shells. The results were published in Scientific Reports and Limnology and Oceanography Letters.
Green stormwater control measures clean up urban streams
Catching urban runoff in raingardens and rainwater capture tanks improves the water quality of nearby streams and rivers and lowers water temperatures that have risen in the region due to climate change and the urban heat island effect, according to a new report spanning two decades in the greater Melbourne metropolitan area of Australia.
Pandemic spike in social cohesion starting to decline in Australia, survey finds
Social cohesion in Australia increased during the pandemic but is now declining due to a weaker sense of pride, belonging and social justice, according to a major study led by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) as part of a new partnership with the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute. The...
Popular strategies for reducing gasoline use aren't getting a chance to work
Around the world, governments have widely attempted two strategies meant to reduce the use of gasoline by making it more expensive. One is implementing taxes in order to raise the price that consumers pay at the pump; the other is cutting back on the longstanding subsidies that governments have provided to producers, with the goal of making gas more costly for companies to sell.
Stop counting cups. There's an ocean of difference in our water needs
A new study of thousands of people reveals a wide range in the amount of water people consume around the globe and over their lifespans, definitively spilling the oft-repeated idea that eight, 8-ounce glasses meet the human body's daily needs. "The science has never supported the old eight glasses thing...
State of the climate: What Australians need to know about major new report
The latest State of the Climate report is out, and there's not much good news for Australians. Our climate has warmed by an average 1.47℃ since national records began, bringing the continent close to the 1.5℃ limit the Paris Agreement hoped would never be breached. When global average warming reaches this milestone, some of Earth's natural systems are predicted to suffer catastrophic damage.
Water wars: Causes and possible solutions
Will today's wars over oil be over water in the future? For years this question has been at the heart of a scientific debate on the causes of these wars and how they should be studied. A study published in the prestigious Nature Sustainability by a group of researchers from...
Adapting to a hotter planet has never been more important, and progress edged forward at COP27
As the COP27 climate summit drew to a close over the weekend, it's important to acknowledge that progress was made on climate adaptation—even if more can be done. "Climate adaptation" is a term for how countries adapt to the impacts of climate change. It could be, for instance, by strengthening infrastructure to better withstand disasters, moving towns out of floodplains, or transforming the agriculture sector to minimize food insecurity.
Ghana digitized its address system. Its failure offers lessons to other African countries creating smart cities
Smart urbanism is about using digital technologies to address urban problems. Across the continent, digital technologies and smart initiatives have been applied in myriad ways, including crime control, urban planning and traffic management. It hasn't always worked, however. Sometimes these initiatives have failed because the technologies weren't well integrated into...
