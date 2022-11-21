Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Sterling Shepard says former Giants star would 'love' to play in New York again
Now that we are in late November, the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are in full effect. The star wideout is working back from a torn ACL he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in February, and there may be two teams that are favorites to land the 30-year-old.
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
Bills' Tanner Gentry: Elevated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Gentry from their practice squad Wednesday ahead of their Thanksgiving game against Detroit. This is Gentry's third elevation of the season, as he was also active in Weeks 5 and 11. He's played 18 offensive snaps over two contests and has drawn only one target, which he did not catch. Barring injuries ahead of him, Gentry is unlikely to play a significant role Thursday against the Lions.
Matt Canada addresses Bengals LB Germain Pratt's criticism of Steelers offense: 'There's a back story to that'
It's been a tough season for Matt Canada. The Steelers' second-year offensive coordinator has been the center of intense criticism as Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to score points this season. And while Canada's unit did score a career-high 30 points against Cincinnati this past Sunday, they managed to score just 10 points in the second half (the last score coming in the game's final minute) while netting just 139 total yards in a 37-30 loss.
Packers' Rudy Ford: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ford did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. Ford has seen an increased role over Green Bay's past two games, totaling 93 defensive snaps and recording eight tackles and two interceptions. The severity of his illness is uncertain, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles.
49ers corner rips 'steroid boy' DeAndre Hopkins, accuses the Cardinals star of playing dirty in Mexico game
Although DeAndre Hopkins finished with nearly 100 receiving yards on Monday night, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward definitely didn't come away too impressed with the Cardinals star receiver following San Francisco's 38-10 blowout win over Arizona in Mexico City. During a radio interview with KNBR, Ward made it clear that he...
Patrick Taylor: Released by Packers
Green Bay released Taylor on Wednesday. Taylor was signed to the active roster Nov. 15 ahead of the Packers' Thursday night loss to Tennessee, but he was limited to a special-teams role in that contest. The 24-year-old has been active for eight of Green Bay's 11 games this season, but he's seen only one offensive snap and no touches. Taylor could return to the Packers' practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Could make season debut vs. Rams
Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Jones has a "legitimate chance" to suit up Sunday versus the Rams, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Jones has been a healthy scratch the entire regular season, but with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) now headed to injured reserve, Jones could finally get a chance to suit up for Kansas City. In the event that Jones is active Week 12, he'll serve in a depth role behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.
Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with illness
Cobb was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness. After a recent stint on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Cobb mixed back in to the Packers offense during last Thursday's loss to the Titans, gathering in all six targets for 73 yards. An illness is affecting his practice reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but he at least has two more opportunities to log a full session and clear himself ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Texans' Kyle Allen: Could replace Mills
Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested changes are coming, which could involve Allen replacing Davis Mills as quarterback, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We're not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes. We will," Smith said. The coach's comments struck...
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
Why Louisville is not good, plus an overstuffed Thanksgiving gambling guide for the holiday weekend
Thanksgiving Weekend has arrived, and there will not be a PM edition of the newsletter on Thursday or Friday this week. That's the bad news. The good news is that I love you, and there's no way I would send you into a holiday weekend full of sports without the picks to get you through it.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Comes down with illness
Brown was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report due to an illness. After avoiding the report entirely Wednesday, Brown now is dealing with some sort of ailment. He'll have one more practice and two more days to get healthy enough to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Packers. If Brown is limited or out this weekend, DeVonta Smith would become the Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver by default, but he also was added to Thursday's report as limited by a knee injury. As a result, the situation will be one to watch as the week continues to get a sense of both players' potential to play.
Bears' Justin Fields: Status for Week 12 up in air
Coach Matt Eberflus didn't elaborate on the nature of Fields' injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. "The injury report comes out Wednesday, and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus said. "We'll see where it is and go from there." Fields initially picked...
Bills' Mitch Morse: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Morse (elbow) is considered questionable to play Thursday versus the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Morse has been dealing with an elbow issue for a couple months now, making his status for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions come into question. That being said, the center has been able to play through the issue and seems likely be ready to go for Thursday's contest. If Morse ends up being ruled out, the Bills will have to shuffle around their offensive line considering he's the only natural center on the roster, though they've operated without the frequently injured Morse before.
