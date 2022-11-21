ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 125: The Giants got punched in the mouth

By Jake Brown
 3 days ago
Giants lose to Lions
Lawrence Tynes sums up Sunday’s 31-18 Giants loss perfectly on a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast: The Giants got punched in the mouth.

The Giants offense was bad. Their defense stunk. And on top of that, they are limping into Dallas for their difficult Thanksgiving matchup against the Cowboys. A team already dealing with injuries is now decimated, losing four more players Sunday. And on a short week, it’s hard to see any of them returning so quickly.

To break down the Giants loss to the Lions and preview Giants-Cowboys, we bring you a new episode of “Blue Rush” with Tynes, Paul Schwartz and Brandon London.

“Blue Rush” Podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz & Brandon London:
  • GIANTS GOT PUNCHED IN THE MOUTH: Lions dominated this game.
  • SORRY MR. JACKSON: Why was Adoree’ Jackson the punt returner? This was a bad decision by the coaching staff. He ended up getting hurt on a return.
  • DAMN, DANIEL: Daniel Jones’ streak of not throwing an interception finally ends. He ends up throwing two of them. This loss is not on him. Tynes believes Mike Kafka needs to get Jones running the ball more.
  • UNDER (NO) PRESSURE: Wink Martindale’s defense has to get more pressures on the QB. It only gets tougher coming up against the Cowboys. They do not pressure the quarterback. They don’t create enough negative plays defensively.
  • GIANTS @ COWBOYS THANKSGIVING PREVIEW: This is going to be tough for the Giants. They are going to have to run the ball a lot. Tynes is convinced that Saquon Barkley is playing with a hurt shoulder and it is affecting his play.
