Detroit News
Michigan State's Malik Hall to be sidelined about 3 weeks with foot injury
Depth is not something Tom Izzo will be able to lean on this season and as No. 12 Michigan State prepared to take on No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night at the PK Invitational in Portland, the Spartans’ head coach found out he’d be more short-handed than expected.
Detroit News
Detroit King's Sam Washington shines in move to outside linebacker
Detroit — Sam Washington can’t wait to get on the field Saturday night when defending Division 3 state champion Detroit King plays Muskegon at Ford Field to close out the state football finals. Washington has been Oregon-bound quarterback Dante Moore’s longtime backup, but also played safety during his...
Detroit News
Shorthanded No. 12 Michigan State basketball falls to No. 18 Alabama
The No. 12 Michigan State men's basketball team fell to No. 18 Alabama in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational, 81-70, on Thursday night in Portland, Oregon. The Spartans drop 3-2 on the season, while the Crimson Tide remains undefeated at 5-0. The game started out in favor...
Detroit News
Ohio State suspends hockey player for racial slurs in game vs. MSU
Ohio State has suspended the player who was accused of directing racial slurs toward a Michigan State hockey player during a game at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing earlier this month. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement late Tuesday night that the player, senior forward...
Detroit News
High school football picks: Predicting Saturday's championship games
David Goricki of The Detroit News breaks down each of the four MSHAA high school football championship games at Ford Field on Saturday. No. 1 Belleville (13-0) vs. No. 9 Caledonia (12-1), Saturday, 1 p.m. ▶ How did they make it here?. Belleville, the defending champion, was ranked No. 1...
Detroit News
Gold Star Detroit FC, Madonna University announce plans for 5,000-seat stadium in Livonia
A third-division soccer club is bringing a new stadium to Madonna University. Gold Star Detroit Football Club, which officially formed in August and intends to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in 2023, announced on Tuesday plans to build a 5,000-seat pro soccer stadium in Livonia that's set to open next spring "in collaboration with Madonna University."
Detroit News
Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell banned by MHSAA for two years
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has banned Belleville head football coach Jermain Crowell from coaching at that school or any other in the state in any sport for the rest of this season and then the entire 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl told The...
Detroit News
Oakland County doctor who worked with youth hockey clubs facing two more charges
Metro Detroit urologist Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned on two more charges Wednesday in the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse while he was affiliated with multiple youth hockey programs. Levran is facing a total of 19 charges, two of which were filed in a West Bloomfield court Wednesday. The...
Detroit News
Rob Fournier, Wayne State athletic director placed on leave, announces retirement
Rob Fournier, Wayne State’s athletic director since 2000 who was placed on administrative leave this month for an undisclosed reason, has announced his retirement, according to an email sent out Wednesday by the university president. “I think we can safely say that today’s Wayne State athletics department is far...
Detroit News
Oakland County leaders in new video on fake school threats: 'It's not a joke'
As threats to local schools continue to disrupt classes and prompt lockdowns, Oakland County's top two law enforcement officials are sharing the consequences of fake threats and offering parents tips on how to be proactive in a new video produced by a local district. The five-minute video, produced by Bloomfield...
Detroit News
Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week
Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
Detroit News
Mysterious elderly fugitive from Detroit escaped the law for years. She turned up at a Dollar General
Detroit — Federal agents have captured a heavily armed female fugitive who led investigators on a nearly decade-long chase involving phony IDs, fat bankrolls and what a federal judge called an "extraordinary history of deceit.”. Former Detroit resident Michele Johnson is in the Livingston County jail while prosecutors puzzle...
Detroit News
Corewell East's RSV hospitalizations drop among children, rise in adults
Leaders of Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont Health, are reporting a decline in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) pediatric hospitalizations while adult patients treated for RSV are up slightly. The development came as state data showed pediatric intensive care unit occupancy in Michigan had increased to 91% through Monday,...
Detroit News
Man fatally shot on I-96 Service Drive on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A man in his 20's was fatally shot in a car chase on the city's west side, police said. The shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the area of westbound Interstate 96 Service Drive and Vaughn. The driver of a green Dodge Charger was fatally shot, police said.
Detroit News
At Detroit ministry, diners thankful 'to be part of community'
Highland Park — There was no shortage of grateful diners at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, which offered Thanksgiving dinner for the folks who look at the ministries as a path to independence Thursday. At Oasis, an emergency shelter with transitional and permanent housing for men run by the ministries...
Detroit News
Council on American Islamic Relations settles mosque lawsuit with Troy
The local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations say it has reached a settlement agreement with the city of Troy that will resolve a lengthy zoning dispute and lawsuit over a mosque. The settlement clears the way for the city’s first mosque — which recently opened inside the...
Detroit News
Ingham County prosecutor retires halfway through 4-year term
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon has announced her retirement, which comes halfway through her second four-year term in the office. In her retirement announcement, Siemon, 66, said she "plans to move on to the next stage of my life." Her retirement is effective Dec. 31. She declined to comment further on the reasons for her retirement.
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
Detroit News
4 deaths in Metro Detroit linked to carbon monoxide poisoning
Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man in his 20s and his 1-year-old son Monday who were found near a car running inside a garage. Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning though it is unclear whether the man was outside or inside the vehicle based on the initial report, police said Tuesday.
Detroit News
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week
The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
