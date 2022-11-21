ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Harbaugh Expects Hard-Fought Game Between Ravens and Jaguars

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows his team has had a tough time against the Jacksonville Jaguars over the years. The Ravens are 10-12 in the regular season against Jacksonville, including a 3-7 mark as the road team. Under Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 with a 1-2...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Patriots-Vikings Inactives: David Andrews OUT, Bill Murray Elevated

The New England Patriots are set for a Thanksgiving night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Vikings have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OT Isaiah Wynn. C David Andrews.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Mac Jones, Patriots: No Days Off, Even Thanksgiving

FOXBORO — Even on national holidays, the New England Patriots take “no days off.”. For the first time in 10 years, the Pats will play football on Thanksgiving as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time from U.S. Bank Stadium. While many throughout the country...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Packers-Eagles Injury Report: Tonyan Latest to Catch Illness

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur found reason to be thankful when checking out the participation list at Thursday’s practice. Starting offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday. So did safety Rudy Ford after being sidelined due to illness. However, starting tight end Robert Tonyan was out on Thursday after becoming the sixth player on the injury report due to illness.
Wichita Eagle

Green Bay Served as Jalen Hurts’ Starting Block

PHILADELPHIA - Be a thermostat and not a thermometer is a phrase you might hear in a corporate board room or the Eagles' media house. On Wednesday, you heard the sentiment coming from the starting quarterback of the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. "I just try not to ever get too high,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Analyzing Their Path To An AFC North Championship

Ah, Thanksgiving. The time of year when NFL fanbases are doing one of two things: their path to the playoffs or mock drafts. At this point in time, Bengals fans are more focused on the former as they currently sit as the AFC's seventh seed. That will, of course, fluctuate over the next few weeks, but there's also that road to the AFC North crown and a guaranteed home playoff game—which is exactly what we're about to focus on.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Eno Benjamin Tweets About ‘Hard Knocks’ Amid Release From Cardinals

View the original article to see embedded media. Running back Eno Benjamin was released by the Cardinals last week in just his second season with the team following a strong college career at local Arizona State. Benjamin was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the...
Wichita Eagle

Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Predictions: Bills-Lions

Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Best Bet: Josh Allen Will Run for His Life in Detroit

The Detroit Lions' defense has been able to force more turnovers lately, resulting in extra offensive possessions. Dan Campbell expressed that securing turnovers this week will again be paramount, if the team has any chance of upsetting the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. “It’s huge. It’s huge, we desperately will...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

George Pickens Knew Kenny Pickett Was Great Long Before Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- It took no time for George Pickens to realize that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a winner. Literally, no time at all. The first time the Steelers' first and second-round picks met was at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. And the moment Pickens met the Pitt quarterback, he knew he was different.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Dolphins Preview: A Fresh Start Under Center

The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested Miami Dolphins in Week 12 from Hardrock Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a five-game losing streak, while the Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak and are fresh off a bye. The Texans' 23-10 home loss to the Washington...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Browns and Buccaneers Injury Report on Thanksgiving Day

Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in just a couple of days, each team is operating without some key players in practice so far. Both teams are practicing on Thanksgiving. Notably, for Cleveland, safety D'Anthony Bell returned to practice from a concussion that had sidelined him. Tight end David Njoku practiced after being out yesterday. Right guard Wyatt Teller did not practice today. Greg Newsome remains out in concussion protocol.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em for Week 12

The New Orleans Saints (4-7) found a much-needed offensive rhythm on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (3-7). The contest produced strong outings from the Black and gold offense, including Andy Dalton, Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson, and Chris Olave. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills

The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Hire Marcus Brady as a Coaching Consultant

The Eagles have found coaches from the Indianapolis Colts before, so why not another?. On the night before Thanksgiving, the team hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant on the, according to a league source. Brady worked with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni for three seasons in Indianapolis,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

