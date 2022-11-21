ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Turtles and see-through frogs on agenda at wildlife summit

By Trevor RITLAND, Francisco JARA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wr4jt_0jIqCpxx00
The glass frog is an increasingly sought-after pet, being trafficked and collected for their unusual beauty /ADVENTURE TERM/AFP

A global wildlife summit in Panama will decide whether to take measures to protect the translucent glass frog and 12 types of freshwater turtles in its final week, which kicked off Monday.

Conservation experts and delegates from more than 180 nations began the week with a decision to maintain a ban on the trade of white rhinoceros horn, despite a request from Eswatini that was backed by Japan and several other African countries.

The tiny nation, formerly known as Swaziland, had argued the money from the sale of rhino horn would aid in the conservation of the threatened species.

Delegates began meeting last week Monday to discuss 52 proposals to modify protection levels set by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

In the coming days the fate of several unique amphibians will be up for debate.

"Freshwater turtles are among the main groups that are trafficked in the countries and there is high pressure for international trade," said Yovana Murillo, who heads a program against wildlife trafficking for the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS).

Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Peru want to list two species of matamata turtles, which live in the Amazon and Orinoco basins, on CITES Appendix II, which requires the tracking and regulation of trade.

Doris Rodrigues of Peru's forestry service, told AFP that the striking matamata turtles, with their beetle-like appearance, have become sought-after pets, and "face many threats."

These include habitat destruction, pollution, illegal trade, and being hunted for their meat and eggs.

- Glass frog -

Delegates will also debate regulating the trade of the nocturnal glass frog, found in several rainforests in central and south America.

The amphibian is an increasingly popular pet. Some are a lime green color, while others have translucent bellies and chests.

"They are being collected for their beauty. They are being trafficked and some are in critical danger," said Rodriguez.

CITES, in force since 1975, regulates trade in some 36,000 species of plants and animals and provides mechanisms to help crack down on illegal trade. It sanctions countries that break the rules.

The meeting of the parties to the convention takes place every two or three years.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Wildlife summit to vote on shark protections

Delegates at a global summit on trade in endangered species have postponed until Friday a vote on whether to approve a proposal to protect sharks, a move that could drastically reduce the lucrative and often cruel shark fin trade. The plenary will also vote Friday on ratifying a proposal to protect guitarfish, a species of ray.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Camden Chat

It’s Official: Astronomers Discovered Another Earth

It’s Official: Scientists Discovered A "Second Earth" Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support...
AFP

'A bucket of ice water': Argentina cries after World Cup defeat

Gasps gave way to stony expressions of disbelief, and then tears, as Argentina fans gathered in Buenos Aires watched the humiliation of their football team unfold at the World Cup in Qatar. But Buenos Aires quickly resumed its normal hustle and bustle as desolate fans headed to their offices.
AFP

Migrant boat docks in Crete after dramatic rescue

A rusty fishing boat carrying around 500 migrants docked at the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday after being dramatically rescued during near gale-force winds.  The Greek coastguard said the migrants were safe and that the fishing boat had sent a distress call after midnight on Monday whilst sailing south of Crete. 
The Associated Press

The Latest Flag Logo of World Film Industry Conference

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- The latest flag logo uses the planet is surrounded by a photographic film with the mighty lion and a lot of dazzling stars, which represent the 193 member states of the United Nations in order to match the event of the World Film Industry Conference. In the flag logo, red, white, and blue are used as the background color, symbolizing the eternal theme of film art is composed of sky, human and earth. It is designed as a visual effect that turns a new page in history, and symbolizing the global filmmakers to build a grand dynasty with new image together. The striking golden lion stands in the center, its vivid effect and the 193 stars form an interactive relationship, which not only reflects the sense of historical dynamic, but also contains the mission of the World Film Industry Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005281/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Ecuador: a new nerve center for global drug trade

Ecuador has become an unlikely hub for the global drug trade, flooding the world with Colombian cocaine while bloodshed rages between a complex tapestry of local gangs backed by Mexican and European mafia. The Mexican and Balkan cartels have alliances with Colombian armed groups who organize the transport of drugs to Ecuador.
AFP

Twin crises: experts say nature and climate can't be siloed

Experts and activists were hoping UN climate talks would end last week with a prominent mention of biodiversity in the final text.  Biodiversity received a nod in the final COP27 text, including in a paragraph calling for "the urgent need to address, in a comprehensive and synergetic manner, the interlinked global crises of climate change and biodiversity loss".
AFP

Two US surrogate babies 'rescued' from Russian orphanage, group says

Two American babies born to a surrogate mother from eastern Ukraine and evacuated to Russia after the start of the war have been returned to their US parents, the private group behind the operation, Project Dynamo, said Wednesday. The children were not kidnapped but evacuated to Estonia "contacts" in Russia, Peter D'Abrosca, a spokesman for the group, told AFP.  The surrogate mother lived in the Donbas, an eastern region of Ukraine partially occupied by Russian forces.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Indonesia quake toll jumps to 268, rescuers hunt for survivors

The death toll from an earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java jumped to 268 on Tuesday, as rescuers searched for survivors in the rubble and relatives started to bury their loved ones. The death toll jumped dramatically again later on Tuesday from 162 to 268, Suharyanto, the head of Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency, or BNPB, told a press conference. 
AFP

Brazil election court throws out Bolsonaro challenge, fines party

Brazil's top electoral authority on Wednesday threw out a challenge by President Jair Bolsonaro's party against his election defeat and fined it more than $4 million for bringing the case "in bad faith." He fined the PL's coalition 22.9 million reais ($4.2 million), and ordered an investigation of party leader Valdemar da Costa Neto and the head of the firm behind the audit, the Legal Vote Institute.
AFP

S. Africa's Ramaphosa demands climate aid from rich world in UK state visit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged rich nations to help save vulnerable ones from climate change, as he made the first state visit of King Charles III's reign. The king, long known for his advocacy on issues relating to the climate, said "we must find and implement practical solutions to the twin, existential threats of climate change and biodiversity loss".
AFP

Extreme poverty rising in Latin America: UN

Extreme poverty is likely to affect 82 million people in Latin America in 2022, an increase spurred by a slow pandemic recovery and high inflation, the UN economic commission for the region said Thursday. "It has not been possible to reverse the impacts of the pandemic in terms of poverty and extreme poverty," said Jose Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).
AFP

Indonesia quake survivors appeal for supplies as rain hampers rescue

Survivors of an Indonesian earthquake that killed at least 271 people, many of them children, appealed for food and water Wednesday as heavy rain and aftershocks hampered rescue efforts among the rubble of devastated villages. Heavy rain was hampering those efforts in about a dozen villages where more than 22,000 houses had been destroyed.
AFP

Gang violence grips French Indian Ocean territory Mayotte

On the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, clashes between machete-wielding gangs have left at least one dead, highlighting chronic crime problems that have rung alarm bells in Paris. The outbreak of violence underscores declining living standards in Mayotte and has brought to the fore longstanding accusations of neglect by the Paris government, which are often heard in other overseas French territories in the Caribbean and Pacific.
AFP

Grace follows tragedy with birth of babies after Indonesia quake

Death descended on Cianjur when an earthquake struck the central Indonesian town this week, but several new mothers also provided some joy for grief-stricken residents. The name Gempita was inspired by the Indonesian word for earthquake, he said, before giving her his own last name.
AFP

European Space Agency names new astronauts, agrees record budget

The European Space Agency announced five new career astronauts as well as history's first astronaut recruit with a disability on Wednesday after adopting a record budget to fund its projects. The ESA also announced the first astronaut recruit with a physical disability, British doctor and Paralympian John McFall, who will join a separate "parastronaut feasibility programme".
AFP

After bitter election, Brazil seeks unity in World Cup glory

A sea of streamers and mini-Brazilian flags flutters over Freedom Alley, one of myriad narrow streets criss-crossing Rio de Janeiro's biggest favela, Rocinha, which decks itself out in World Cup splendor every four years. It has nothing to do with politics," says Marcela Fadini Moreira, the 41-year-old teacher who organized Freedom Alley's entry for Rocinha's quadrennial World Cup street decoration contest.
AFP

AFP

96K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy