Trey Songz Denies Beating Woman Inside Bathroom In New York City

Photo: Getty Images

Trey Songz is involved in another police investigation after a woman claimed that Songz beat her up in a bathroom while she was on the job.



According to a report TMZ published on Saturday, November 19, law enforcement sources in New York City say an alleged victim filed a police report towards the end of October. In the report, the unidentified woman alleged that the "Say Aah" singer punched her in the face repeatedly while inside a bathroom at a bowling alley. She also claimed he dragged the woman by her hair during the attack.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment where police noted minor yet visible injuries. There's no word on what led up to the incident, but the woman is an employee of the bowling alley who clearly recognized the artist and gave his name to police. Now that there's an active investigation into the incident, authorities are interesting in at least speaking with Songz. However, the singer's lawyer has already issued a statement and said Songz is cooperating with police.



"A source close to the investigation informs us that TS has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated," the singer's legal rep Mitchell Schuster said. "This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches."



This is just the latest violent allegation Songz has faced within the past year. Previously, the "Love Lost" singer had been accused of sexual assault and rape by a couple of Jane Does. While some of them have been dismissed due to statue of limitations, one case is still pending. A woman previously accused the singer of groping her in 2013 and caught the act on camera.