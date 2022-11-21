ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rochelle
3d ago

Yes please adopt! But you MUST HAVE a fenced yard of 1/2 an acre, painted white and at least 10 feet tall. Also you can NOT have any other animals because having a bird/turtle might mess up the adopted dogs atmosphere. Also you have to have access to Mountain Spring water because tap water isn't fresh enough. Also the Dog food must be Farmers Choice gourmet because Chow mix isn't gourmet...and the list goooos on. Yes! Definitely Adopt! 😉🤪🐩

9NEWS

Volunteers make handmade ornaments for Marshall Fire families

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Volunteers made handmade Christmas ornaments for families impacted by the Marshall Fire. A Facebook group called "Operation Christmas Ornaments From Near And Far" had people from all over the United States and even Japan make ornaments for people who lost their homes in the December 2021 fire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Boulder Clarion

Critter Classifieds: Nov. 24, 2022

Critter Classifieds is a column where you can meet four-legged friends who need your love and support. Boulder Weekly is working with Longmont Humane Society to feature a few pets each week who are looking for forever homes. We hope to bring other organizations in on the fun in the future.
LONGMONT, CO
broomfieldleader.com

60 kittens moved to Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Sixty kittens arrived at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley on Sunday as part of an effort to improve the lives of cats at risk in Los Angeles. “The kitten population in Los Angeles is at a crisis point,” said Jackson Galaxy, who led the transfer. Galaxy, an author...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Yuri the tiger passes away at Denver Zoo

DENVER — The Denver Zoo said on Tuesday that Yuri, a 12-year-old Amur tiger, has passed away. In a post to their Facebook page, the zoo said that Yuri's health declined in October, with an exam revealing that he was experiencing anemia, dehydration and systemic inflammation. With concern about his prognosis and quality of life, his care team made the decision to humanely euthanize him to prevent further suffering.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

4-year-old goes home after 24 days in Denver hospital with RSV

Since October 1, more than 1,100 adults and children in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, according to the state health department. The Maples family, of Longmont, spent the last 24 days at a Denver hospital after their little girl, Meadow Maples, contracted the flu-like virus, but on Thanksgiving, the family got to go home. "It feels like the biggest blessing we could ever receive, and we are just so grateful," said Terri Maples, Meadow's mom. She says Meadow spent eight days on life support. "It was pretty traumatic, we're so grateful everything worked out the way...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Salvation Army giving out free meals this Thanksgiving

DENVER — The Salvation Army is giving out more than 7,000 meals this Thanksgiving. This Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army said they saw inflation affecting families everywhere, so they wanted to give back to the community. On Thursday afternoon they will give out more than 7,000 Thanksgiving meals in Denver and Aurora.
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

8 Magical, Family Friendly Activities To Enjoy This Holiday Season In Denver

The holidays are the best time to take the little ones out on the town to experience a whole range of festive fun and family-friendly experiences. From a unique one-of-a-kind party dedicated to Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton Experience, to a dazzling, wild night of twinkling displays at the Denver Zoo. There’s a whole lot of magical events to enjoy this holiday season, and this guide has got your quick guide to our favorites. Don’t forget to bookmark this page to ensure you don’t forget any of these wonderful, family-friendly holiday activities.
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

5 places where you can still score a Thanksgiving reservation in Denver

Citizen Rail has a prix fixe menu with lots of options, including a turkey dinner.Photo by5280 Productions/Citizen Rail. (Denver, CO) There are merits to going out to eat on Thanksgiving. You don’t have to worry about burning your bird, coordinating oven time for the turkey’s supporting cast members (green bean casserole, pies, rolls and the like), or scrubbing that stuffing pan when you’d rather take a tryptophan-induced nap.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder than normal statewide for Thanksgiving

Breezy and cool conditions will dominate across Colorado for Thanksgiving with lingering snow ending early in the day.A weak cold front that arrived Wednesday afternoon caused snow in the mountains overnight and even a few light snow showers along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties early Thanksgiving morning.After any remaining snow in some areas ends early in the day on Thursday, skies will gradually clear. Denver and the Front Range will see some sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal for the final week of November.Overnight brighter and warmer weather will return for Friday. Most of Saturday will be relatively mild as well before a cold front arrives in the afternoon. The front will cause some wind and will drop high temperatures back into 40s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Sunday.Attention will then turn to Monday night through Wednesday morning when snow is likely in Colorado. The current forecast calls for about 2-4 inches of snow in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Stay with CBS News Colorado for the latest!
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
