Oklahoma State

107.3 PopCrush

Top Oklahoma Christmas Parades You Won’t Want to Miss

One of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions is waking up to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. I'm sure that's what most of us will be doing this Thursday as we prepare for a day of full bellies and giving thanks. So as you're watching the big parade on television, we figured we'd put together a list of the top Christmas parades in Oklahoma for you to browse during commercial breaks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Why Every Day is a Friday with Friday Health Plans

It's a unique concept that has Oklahomans flocking to a new type of health plan. Tashara Houston joined us to talk about Friday Health Plans and why they want customers to feel like every day is a Friday with Friday Health Plans. For more information head to Fridayhealthplans.com. BE SURE...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
TULSA, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches

(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
okcfox.com

Attorney General's Office offering safety tips to avoid holiday shopping scams

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General O'Connor is offering tips for Oklahomans to avoid holiday shopping scams. "As we enter another exciting holiday season, I want to make sure Oklahomans are prepared with the latest consumer protection tips to help ensure safe, joyful festivities and shopping," O'Connor said. "Scam artists view the holiday season as an opportune time to take advantage of consumers, which is why it is more important than ever to take precautions to protect yourself and your money. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it is."
blackchronicle.com

Hay shortage means high costs for Oklahoma ranchers as winter arrives

Despite the latest drop in temperatures and several other Oklahoma counties already receiving snowfall this month, farmers and ranchers are feeling the consequences of drought. In late fall, livestock producers usually feed their cattle hay they’ve stocked up on all year long to maintain their cows fed by the winter....
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Texas and Oklahoma Snow Chances Later This Week

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow possibilities to Texas and Oklahoma later this week. Temperatures might be an enormous element on how a lot snow falls, however it’s positively one thing we’re watching very carefully right here at WeatherNaion. Here is a have a look at the very newest forecast.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

