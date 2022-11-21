Read full article on original website
Related
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide
Oklahoma has grown with their light displays, attractions and events!. This article shows the upcoming Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. Bookmark and Save this Article for easy reference to plan your holidays. (I will continuously be updating...
107.3 PopCrush
Top Oklahoma Christmas Parades You Won’t Want to Miss
One of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions is waking up to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. I'm sure that's what most of us will be doing this Thursday as we prepare for a day of full bellies and giving thanks. So as you're watching the big parade on television, we figured we'd put together a list of the top Christmas parades in Oklahoma for you to browse during commercial breaks.
okcfox.com
Why Every Day is a Friday with Friday Health Plans
It's a unique concept that has Oklahomans flocking to a new type of health plan. Tashara Houston joined us to talk about Friday Health Plans and why they want customers to feel like every day is a Friday with Friday Health Plans. For more information head to Fridayhealthplans.com. BE SURE...
okcfox.com
'Save money where you can': Oklahomans, plumber share safe Thanksgiving cleanup methods
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — How you clean the Thanksgiving table could actually save you a lot of money. A+ Plumbing and Gas tells Fox 25 they get lots of calls after the holiday, from people wanting their kitchen sink fixed. If you have little food scraps left on your...
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State Department of Health shares some food safety tips ahead of holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is sharing some food safety tips ahead of the holidays. According to the CDC, every year approximately one in six Americans become ill with a foodborne illness. These symptoms include nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea, all of which are unwelcome during the holiday season.
okcfox.com
Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches
(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
okcfox.com
Attorney General's Office offering safety tips to avoid holiday shopping scams
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General O'Connor is offering tips for Oklahomans to avoid holiday shopping scams. "As we enter another exciting holiday season, I want to make sure Oklahomans are prepared with the latest consumer protection tips to help ensure safe, joyful festivities and shopping," O'Connor said. "Scam artists view the holiday season as an opportune time to take advantage of consumers, which is why it is more important than ever to take precautions to protect yourself and your money. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it is."
blackchronicle.com
Hay shortage means high costs for Oklahoma ranchers as winter arrives
Despite the latest drop in temperatures and several other Oklahoma counties already receiving snowfall this month, farmers and ranchers are feeling the consequences of drought. In late fall, livestock producers usually feed their cattle hay they’ve stocked up on all year long to maintain their cows fed by the winter....
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
okcfox.com
Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes third power bill hike in a year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is looking to raise power bills even higher. The power company said Wednesday it’s necessary to maintain the grid. But if the rate increase is approved, it would be the third in a one-year period. PSO spokesperson Wayne...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City pharmacist raises alarm over working conditions, patient safety
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City pharmacist Dr. Bled Tanoe is urging the state to add more protections for pharmacy workers who report unsafe working conditions. On Nov. 16, the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy discussed modifying regulations regarding its adequate staffing policies at its meeting. Oklahoma has...
blackchronicle.com
Texas and Oklahoma Snow Chances Later This Week
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow possibilities to Texas and Oklahoma later this week. Temperatures might be an enormous element on how a lot snow falls, however it’s positively one thing we’re watching very carefully right here at WeatherNaion. Here is a have a look at the very newest forecast.
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
The richest person in Oklahoma
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Oklahoma sisters excelling with documentaries focused on Indigenous heritage
Two Oklahoma sisters are excelling in the world of documentary filmmaking - with a focus on their Cherokee heritage.
kgou.org
Demand is high, but financial support for Oklahoma’s unpaid caregivers is scarce
Francis Johnson spent 25 years in estate planning, helping clients prepare for an uncertain future while doing the same for herself. Johnson thought she had built sufficient retirement savings by 2010 when she moved home from Atlanta to help care for her aging mother. That uncertain future arrived two years...
Comments / 0