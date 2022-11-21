ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA: 1 killed, 16 injured after car barrels through front of Apple Store in Hingham

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
HINGHAM, Mass. — A criminal investigation is underway after one person was killed and at least 16 others were injured when a car crashed through the front of an Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building at 94 Derby Street around 10:45 a.m. found a gaping hole in the glass facade of the store, a black car that had come to a stop on the sales floor inside, and multiple people suffering from various injuries, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Fourteen victims were taken to South Shore Hospital, while two victims were taken to Boston for treatment, Cruz said.

The name of the victim who died hasn’t been released.

The Hanover Fire Department said that a Plymouth County Tech Rescue Team was activated to assist people who were either injured or trapped. Multiple crews from the Rockland Fire Department were also called in to assist.

Photos showed firefighters tending to what appeared to be a shopper under the vehicle in question. The area has been roped off with yellow police tape.

Video from the scene showed EMTs and firefighters also tending to victims on the sidewalk outside of the store. Other victims were stretchered away and loaded into ambulances.

Witnesses told Boston 25′s Robert Goulston that they heard a loud crash and ran over to see the vehicle inside the store, as well as belongings strewn all over the floor.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Lynne Goyuk said. “We saw several people who should have sought medical attention, but they wouldn’t go over because they knew other people were critical.”

Emily McKenna added, “I just heard like glass shatter, and everyone ran to the window because they thought it was a smash and grab, and there was just a gaping hole in the middle of the Apple Store. I didn’t see the car drive by but someone said it was going pretty fast, so maybe he just lost control.”

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for South Shore Hospital said, “South Shore Hospital’s Emergency Department is in the process of receiving those patients at this time. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. This is a fluid situation and we thank you for your patience.”

The Apple Store is part of the Derby Street Shops. It’s neighbored by a Burton’s Grill and Brandy Melville.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

