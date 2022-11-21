ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Hal Hartley to Direct ‘Where to Land’ for ‘Bleed for This’ Producer Verdi Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTgfy_0jIqCK2m00

Verdi Productions , the company behind “ Bleed for This ,” will back Hal Harley’s “Where to Land.” The film is scheduled to being shooting in the spring of 2023 in Rhode Island.

Hartley, a major force in American independent film, has been trying to get this off the ground for awhile. He launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money in 2020 just before the pandemic hit. He told potential donors that the script was “the best thing I’ve written.”

The film is a farce about a well-regarded 58-year-old director of romantic comedies who wants to become assistant groundskeeper at a local cemetery and work outdoors. Meanwhile, he thinks it’s important to have his last will and testament drawn up. But his actor girlfriend thinks he must be dying and that he is just too brave to tell anyone. The rumor of his impending demise spreads and soon everyone he knows crowd into his small apartment to say their farewells.

Hartley’s films include “Simple Men,” “Trust,” and “The Unbelievable Truth.” His most recent film, “Ned Rifle,” starred Aubrey Plaza, Liam Aiken and Parker Posey. It completed his “Henry Fool” trilogy.

Chad A. Verdi (“The Irishman”) is producing “Where to Land” along with Hartley, Aaron Kaufman (“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”), Anthony Gudas (“Machete”), Michelle Verdi (“Bleed for This”), Chad Verdi Jr. (“Savage Salvation”) and Paul Luba (“Hot Seat”). Thomas Verdi (“Johnny and Clyde”) will serve as an executive producer.

Hartley stated, “I’m very excited to be working with Verdi Productions to get ‘Where to Land’ made. Their interest in the script was immediate and everyone with the company has been very encouraging.”

Verdi stated, “It is a sincere pleasure to work with a director of Hal Hartley ’s stature. We pride ourselves at providing complete artistic freedom while we fully support the production needs of the directors we work with,” Verdi added, “We look forward to see Hal bring his amazing screenplay to life.”

Verdi Productions recently produced “Savage Salvation,” starring Robert De Niro and John Malkovich, and “Junction,” starring Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg and Griffin Dunne.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
Variety

‘The Distances’ Director Elena Trapé to Helm Coming Soon’s ‘Gwendolyne, Diary of a Fan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Elena Trapé, whose character-driven ensemble pieces “Blog” and “The Distances” marked her out as a talent to watch, is attached to direct “Gwendolyne, Diary of a Fan,” (“Gwendolyne, Diario de Una Fan”), one of two series being brought onto the market at Ventana Sur’s Spanish Screenings by Barcelona-based Coming Soon Films. Screenplay for “Gewndlyne” is by Marta Buisán and Jordi Casado and Miguel Ibánez Monroy. Led by Marta Ramírez, post-production coordinator on J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage,” Coming Soon, which already produced Trapé’s “The Distances,” is also introducing in Buenos Aires “The Summer of Dead Toys,” (“El verano de los juguetes muertos”), a...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Did the Indie Spirit Snub for Brendan Fraser Mean Anything for the Oscar Campaign?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Some of the big...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

‘Zombiepura’ Producer Boi Kwong Returns to Direction With Singapore Crime Thriller ‘Geylang’

More than a decade after his feature directorial debut “The Days” (2008) filmmaker Boi Kwong is back in the director’s chair with Singapore crime thriller “Geylang.” The film premiered at the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival and will have its Southeast Asia premiere at the Singapore International Film Festival in the Panorama strand. In the film, on the eve of election nomination day, an aid worker, pimp, sex worker, doctor, cigarette seller and political candidate cross paths on the neon-drenched streets of Singapore’s notorious red-light district, Geylang. The film is produced by Singaporean superstar Jack Neo’s J Team Productions (“Ah Girls Go...
Variety

Will Jonathan Majors Do Full Drag and Wear Dennis Rodman’s Wedding Dress in NBA Film? It’s a ‘Possibility’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Jonathan Majors is getting ready to star as Dennis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas,” Lionsgate’s upcoming film about the former Chicago Bulls player’s infamous weekend trip to Sin City in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Majors, who stars in the new Korean War drama “Devotion,” says he hasn’t talked to Rodman yet. “It’s on my list,” he told me at the Governors Awards. “I know where he’s at and I think he’s open-hearted and wants to collaborate. I want to do justice by him.” Two years before the story...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Variety

Mickey Kuhn, ‘Gone With the Wind’ Actor, Dies at 90

Mickey Kuhn, a former child actor and the last surviving cast member of the 1939 film “Gone With The Wind,” died at the age of 90 on Nov. 20, 2022, at a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, his wife confirmed to Variety. In the classic film, Kuhn played Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes, played by Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland, respectively. The latter’s death in 2020 left Kuhn as the film’s last surviving credited cast member until his death on Sunday. Kuhn’s acting career was at its height in the 1930s and 1940s, when he appeared such...
NAPLES, FL
Variety

Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Jordin Sparks Joins Kelly Rowland in Supporting Chris Brown Amid AMAs Controversy: ‘It’s About His Talent’

Jordin Sparks voiced her support for Chris Brown following an uncomfortable moment at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20 where singer Kelly Rowland shushed a booing crowd when she accepted the favorite male R&B artist award on Brown’s behalf. Sparks told TMZ that she loves Brown and believed he should’ve been at the awards ceremony on Sunday night. “People deserve to be able to grow and learn and be able to live their life without things hanging over them. Everybody deserves that … him especially,” the singer said. Sparks, who famously collaborated with Brown on the 2008 duet “No...
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows

What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place.  The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Variety

Andrea Magnani on Crafting His Fairytale-Like World, Directing Italian and Ukrainian Actors in ‘Jailbird’

“I had read an article which made me aware about some convicts’ kids who are born and live with their mothers in jail for a few years,” Italian helmer Andrea Magnani told Variety, ahead of the international premiere of his sophomore feature, “Jailbird,” which screens in the main competition of the Torino Film Festival. The movie revolves around young Giacinto (Adriano Tardiolo), the son of two inmates, who struggles to get out of the prison ward, until he takes part in a foot race which promises to change his life. “This law aims not to break the bond between these kids...
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Account Deletes All Posts, Other Social Channels Go Dark

Without explanation, social media accounts for Jennifer Lopez have turned black and her widely followed Instagram was completely erased. The Instagram account for the singer, actor and producer — which with 226 million followers is her most widely followed platform — as of late Tuesday showed that it had suddenly no posts, and the profile pic was replaced with a solid black image. J. Lo’s Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok (15.4 million) accounts also replaced the profile pics with a black image, but on those platforms her previous posts had not been deleted. A rep for Lopez declined to comment. In the...
Variety

Italian Producer Andrea Iervolino Tapped to Promote Film and TV Investment Opportunities in West Indies (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian producer Andrea Iervolino has been officially tapped to help promote film and TV production investment opportunities in the West Indies, specifically in the twin island state of Antigua and Barbuda. Iervolino, whose Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) shingle produces feature films such as Bobby Moresco’s just released “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” and Micheal Mann’s upcoming “Ferrari” feature, has been tapped to work with Dario Item, who is ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to Spain, to the Principality of Monaco, the Principality of Liechtenstein and to the World Tourism Organization is the United Nations (UNWTO). The producer has been...
Variety

European Disney-Style Feature ‘Argonuts’ from ‘Jungle Bunch’ Team Lures Studiocanal U.K. and Other Major Distributors for Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)

“Argonuts,” a Disney-style family animated feature from “The Jungle Bunch” team, TAT Productions, has lured leading distributors in major markets. Rolling off the American Film Market, Gregoire Melin’s sales banner Kinology has closed a raft of deals with the U.K. (Studiocanal), Germany and Austria (Plaion), Latin America (California Filmes), Australia and New Zealand (Icon Film Distribution), South Korea (Green Narae Media), Lumix Media (Vietnam), Lev Cinema (Israel) and Merzigo (Turkey). Kinology also sold “Argonuts” to Viva Kids for the U.S. during the AFM where the feature had its market premiere. “’Argonuts’ boasts a beautiful animation worthy of a studio movie,...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Variety

Niv Arts and Little Lamb Join Forces for Production Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Niv Art Movies and Little Lamb Films are joining forces to produce a slate of Malayalam and Bengali films. The first collaboration and co-production “Whispers of Fire & Water” is part of the Viewing Room and Film Bazaar Recommends segments of the National Film Development Corporation’s (NFDC) ongoing Film Bazaar 2022. Written and directed by debutant Lubdhak Chatterjee, whose short film “Aahuti” was at Rotterdam in 2020, “Whispers of Fire” is a Hindi, Bengali and English-language film set in Eastern India. It traces a journey of an audio installation artist who visits the largest coal mining region of Eastern India. There...
Variety

Samantha Morton to Be Awarded BIFA’s Richard Harris for Contribution to British Film

Samantha Morton has been recognized for her contribution to British film by being awarded the Richard Harris Award at the British Independent Film Award (BIFA). She will be handed the award next month on Dec. 4. Morton has appeared in films including “Emma,” “Jane Eyre,” “Under the Skin” and “Jesus’ Son” and appeared alongside Tom Cruise in Stephen Spielberg’s blockbuster “Minority Report.” Morton has twice been nominated for an Oscar – for her turns in Woody Allen’s “Sweet and Lowdown” and Jim Sheridan’s “In America” – and has been nominated for eight BIFAs. She has won two BIFAs for Best Actress, for her...
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Filming a New Show at Their Waco Hotel — and They Might Keep ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Renovated Castle

The latest season of “Fixer Upper,” a special “The Castle” edition focusing around Chip and Joanna Gaines renovating a 100-year-old castle in their hometown of Waco, Tex., just concluded its six-episode run on Magnolia Network, Discovery+ and HBO Max. But the Gaineses have already moved onto their next on-screen renovation, which is particularly significant for them, as the final product is going to be an integral part of their Magnolia empire: Hotel 1928, a boutique downtown Waco location that will cater to the throngs of people who make a pilgrimage to their outdoor shopping, dining and recreation area, The Silos....
WACO, TX
Variety

Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Grosses Disappointing $800,000 in Previews

Disney’s “Strange World,” an animated adventure about a family of legendary explorers, is having trouble discovering a great deal of treasure. The well-reviewed film grossed a disappointing $800,000 in Tuesday previews, which likely means that initial estimates that “Strange World” would pull in between $30 million to $40 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday may prove to be overly optimistic. That all comes with important caveats. Animated fare doesn’t usually do explosive business in previews, with families usually seeking out earlier showings. That said, “Strange World’s” Tuesday preview number is less than the $1.5 million that Disney’s “Encanto” generated in...
Variety

Mark Cuban’s Fireside to Launch on Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku Through Acquisition of Stremium (EXCLUSIVE)

Mark Cuban and Falon Fatemi’s streamer Fireside has acquired streaming platform Stremium. The purchase will allow the Fireside app to soon launch via Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and other connected TV devices. “This will immediately and substantially increase the reach of IP owners, creators and brands leveraging Fireside to build the studio, networks and streaming services of the future by providing greater accessibility to existing and new audiences,” Fatemi, Cuban’s Fireside business partner, wrote in a letter to investors obtained by Variety. Fatemi added: “This enables us to deliver our industry-first, second-screen experience where the audience can use their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy