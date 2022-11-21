Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi title "Starfield" takes place in the relatively near future and — as seen in gameplay demos for the title — it marks a return to old school RPG mechanics and open world design that put the studio on the map. Todd Howard even described it as "'Skyrim' in space" in an interview, and it was surely no coincidence that the game was originally intended to come out on November 11, 2022 — the 11th anniversary of "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim." However, earlier this year, Bethesda revealed that both of its upcoming projects, "Redfall" and "Starfield," would be delayed into 2023. Bethesda's next project is one of the most highly-anticipated games in the company's history, but that doesn't mean the team wants to rush it out.

