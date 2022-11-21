Read full article on original website
Dead Island 2 Was Just Hit With Another Delay
"Dead Island" first released more than a decade ago on September 6, 2011, but one could be forgiven for not knowing about it until the sequel was announced. Even though original developer Techland's "Dying Light 2 " has references to "Dead Island," perhaps hinting that the studio would eventually return to the series, "Dead Island 2" is being headed by Deep Silver, a studio known for the "Saints Row" games and the thematically-similar shark RPG "Maneater."
How To Add And Invite Friends In Warzone 2.0
Players everywhere have been battling it out in the free-to-play battle royale experience "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0," which finally launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Within just one quick match, players will notice there is a lot new with this sequel. In addition to a brand-new map (Al Mazrah) capable of holding 150 players, "Warzone 2.0" brings a new game mode called "DMZ," a handful of gameplay improvements, and a new battle pass. But, in its current state, "Warzone 2.0" has a few issues preventing players from fully enjoying the experience.
Modern Warfare 2's Competitive Multiplayer Playlist Delayed Last-Minute
Activision and Infinity Ward have successfully launched "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" alongside Season 1 of "Modern Warfare 2," introducing new content and the game's first battle pass. Unfortunately, the big update was missing something that Treyarch had been working on for "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer: the "Call of Duty League" Moshpit playlist, which was meant to serve as a bridge between the normal multiplayer modes and the rule sets used in the professional scene.
Modern Warfare 2: Checkpoint Reloads Explained
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has received plaudits for its campaign mode. In fact, according to polling data, it seems many have bought the game for the express purpose of playing through the single-player story mode. However, multiplayer in "Modern Warfare 2" will undoubtedly be as huge a component as it always has been for the entirety of the "Call of Duty" franchise. Developer Infinity Ward has added some new features to make "Modern Warfare 2" stand out from its predecessors.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
Dr Disrespect Already Isn't Happy With One Warzone 2.0 Aspect
Few content creators have as much "Call of Duty" experience as Dr Disrespect. The two-time made his debut as an entertainer on YouTube uploading gameplay of the original "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" back in 2010. Later, he transitioned to game development, working as a map designer for "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare," Eventually, Dr Disrespect dawned the slick mullet and signature mustache once again to become a full-time content creator playing various "Call of Duty" titles, including "Warzone," on stream. He has also dabbled in other battle royales, such as "PUBG," "Z1," and "Apex Legends."
How To Quickly Level Up In Star Ocean: The Divine Force
Depending on how you like your RPGs, the grind to the highest level can either be an essential part of the experience or a complete chore based on the level cap. With an upper ceiling of 255, "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" offers a long grind to max out every single party member. And while this isn't necessary to complete the main story — with players on GameFAQs reporting that the final boss was trivial at only level 100 — there's tons of endgame content to cover and prepare for (per Screen Rant), not to mention the fun of maxing out and optimizing the individual builds of all the playable characters.
It's Finally Time To Talk About Goat Simulator 3's P.T. Scene
Now that "Goat Simulator 3" is finally here, early reactions have all said the game is stupid fun. The premise of allowing players run around as chaos-creating goats is silly enough, but as pointed out within TheGamer's review, "Goat Simulator 3" is also chock full of wacky easter eggs that regularly allude to other popular video games. Even the announcement trailer for Coffee Stain's sandbox game was a giant reference that took a shot at "Dead Island 2."
Bethesda Fires Back At Doom Eternal Composer's Mistreatment Allegations
The ongoing conflict between Mick Gordon and Bethesda continues to heat up. The conflict began in 2020 when Bethesda released the original game soundtrack (OST) for "Doom Eternal" to disappointing reviews. It was quickly revealed that successful composer Mick Gordon, who had created the music for the game, had not been involved in mixing most of the music for the OST despite his name being attached to it (per VG247). The backlash prompted Marty Stratton, an executive producer at id Software (which developed "Doom Eternal" and is owned by Bethesda), to post an open letter to Reddit offering an explanation for the situation.
Xbox's Phil Spencer Still Thinks Starfield Delay Was The Right Move
Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi title "Starfield" takes place in the relatively near future and — as seen in gameplay demos for the title — it marks a return to old school RPG mechanics and open world design that put the studio on the map. Todd Howard even described it as "'Skyrim' in space" in an interview, and it was surely no coincidence that the game was originally intended to come out on November 11, 2022 — the 11th anniversary of "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim." However, earlier this year, Bethesda revealed that both of its upcoming projects, "Redfall" and "Starfield," would be delayed into 2023. Bethesda's next project is one of the most highly-anticipated games in the company's history, but that doesn't mean the team wants to rush it out.
Warzone 2.0 Hit An Incredible Milestone In Its First Week
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" only just went public, and it's already shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of 2022. It was anyone's guess how the sequel to "Call of Duty: Warzone" would perform out of the gate. While Activision offered a bizarre reason for "Call of Duty: Vanguard's" flop in 2021, it seemed to many that it was simply a case of momentum finally slowing down for the annual shooter series. However, 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" proved that there was still a massive audience waiting to dive into the new installments, crossing over $1 billion in sales in its first 10 days and setting a new sales record for the franchise (via Forbes).
Why Blizzard Games Are Being Shut Down In China
It's safe to say that Blizzard Entertainment has been in a lot of headlines recently, and not for the best reasons. While "Overwatch 2" was highly anticipated before its release, the game got off to a rocky start due to a litany of technical issues. On top of that, the fallout from its parent company Activision Blizzard being caught up in several lawsuits still looms heavy over the industry, especially in the wake of the company's proposed purchase by Microsoft. It appears the recent woes for Blizzard will continue, as it's been revealed that the company's services in China will soon cease.
The Best Games Of 2022 So Far
2022 more than lived up to the hype, even with the disappointing delays of games like "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League." "Elden Ring" set a launch record for FromSoftware with jaw-dropping sales and Twitch views. "God of War Ragnarok" was a late standout in November, dominating the 2022 Game Awards Nominees with 10 nominations!
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
The Secret Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon That Took Years To Discover
"Cyberpunk 2077" will go down in gaming history for its rocky release full of strange, but funny, bugs and its removal from the PlayStation store. However, fans have still had fun with the futuristic CD Projekt game, and its earned a dedicated following since its release in 2020. There's even been enough buzz about the game to inspire CD Projekt to make a sequel, which no one saw coming.
How Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Reworking The Detection System
Stealth and detection used to play a key role in "Assassin's Creed." Jamie Russo of Screen Rant argued that stealth once served as a cornerstone of the franchise, helping it stand out within a crowded RPG market. However, the most recent entries have nearly abandoned stealth altogether. The system hit a new low in "Valhalla," which many regard as the most abysmal stealth experience of the series.
Sonic Creator Yuji Naka Arrested For Alleged Insider Trading
According to a report from FNN Prime Online (per Video Games Chronicle), three people connected to Square Enix have been arrested under suspicion of insider trading. Former employees Taisuke Sazaki and Fumiaki Suzuki, as well as Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator and "Balan Wonderworld" director Yuji Naka – who left Square Enix last year – have been named as suspects. The three apparently bought stock in game developer Aiming right before the company announced it was making "Dragon Quest Tact," allegedly taking advantage of inside info to jump on the stock before the value rose.
God Of War Ragnarok Boss Teases Another Entry In The Series
As the second part of the Norse saga of "God of War" comes to a close, fans wonder if Santa Monica Studios will ever return to Midgard and the realms of the Norse Gods. "God of War Ragnarok" is already one the most popular and critically-lauded games of 2022, but it was always planned to be the finale to a two-part story. Most of the loose ends are all tied up in "God of War Ragnarok," but there are a few questions left unanswered.
RIP Deus Ex Go
Although "Deus Ex" is best known for its genre-defining RPG on PC that kicked off the series in 2000, the world of "Deus Ex" has also leapt off computer screens onto mobile on multiple occasions via spin-off titles. For example, in 2016, the same year "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" debuted, Square Enix Montreal released "Deus Ex Go" for mobile and PC. "Deus Ex Go" broke from the standard "Deus Ex" gameplay, instead focusing on turn-based puzzle solving, where players control Adam Jensen as they overcome obstacles and dispatch foes.
Pokémon Fans Have Mixed Feelings About The Series' 1000th Monster
In the first generation, the number of Pokémon was "150 and more to see." Now, "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" have officially pushed the number to 1000 total unique Pokémon with the latest batch of 'mons. Many fans don't seem to be impressed with the 1000th Pokémon, but they aren't mad about it either.
