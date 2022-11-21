Dad Gets the Surprise of His Life When Army Son Shows Up to His Job

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

It's hard for parents to be away from their children under just about any circumstances, but it's even more difficult when you know they're in what could be a dangerous situation. Though many parents are proud of their children who decide to join the military , it's not always easy. On top of missing their kids, there's often a lot of worry for their safety involved.

But that's also one of the reasons that makes seeing military homecomings so sweet, especially when it's an adult child coming home to see their parents. If these types of videos tend to get you right in the feelings, this one of a son surprising his dad might just make you cry!

View the original article to see embedded media.

One woman took to the app to share footage of her step-brother's homecoming, which turned out to be a very emotional one. This dad was at work at a grocery store when his son walked in, and judging by the way he reacted, he was just about the last person he expected to see that day!

They shared the biggest, longest hug, which was sweet... but the real moment that will get you in your heart is when the dad puts his hands on his son's shoulders to get a good look at him. So sweet!

So many people took to the comments to share how touched they were by this moment.

"Ugh the way he ran up for that hug just made me ugly cry. They both needed that hug, you can feel it. Thank you for your service," one person wrote.

Another added, "Man that hug took my breath away. Dad definitely needed that."

It's great to see them reunited — from this video, it looks like it was a long time coming.