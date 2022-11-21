ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Dad Gets the Surprise of His Life When Army Son Shows Up to His Job

By Nicole Pomarico
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJsSM_0jIqC9Q200

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

It's hard for parents to be away from their children under just about any circumstances, but it's even more difficult when you know they're in what could be a dangerous situation. Though many parents are proud of their children who decide to join the military , it's not always easy. On top of missing their kids, there's often a lot of worry for their safety involved.

But that's also one of the reasons that makes seeing military homecomings so sweet, especially when it's an adult child coming home to see their parents. If these types of videos tend to get you right in the feelings, this one of a son surprising his dad might just make you cry!

View the original article to see embedded media.

One woman took to the app to share footage of her step-brother's homecoming, which turned out to be a very emotional one. This dad was at work at a grocery store when his son walked in, and judging by the way he reacted, he was just about the last person he expected to see that day!

They shared the biggest, longest hug, which was sweet... but the real moment that will get you in your heart is when the dad puts his hands on his son's shoulders to get a good look at him. So sweet!

So many people took to the comments to share how touched they were by this moment.

"Ugh the way he ran up for that hug just made me ugly cry. They both needed that hug, you can feel it. Thank you for your service," one person wrote.

Another added, "Man that hug took my breath away. Dad definitely needed that."

It's great to see them reunited — from this video, it looks like it was a long time coming.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle

Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Widow essentially disappears after beginning new romance

DEAR ABBY: My dear friend "Rose's" husband died five years ago, and since then she has struggled with grief and loneliness. She immersed herself in her church, friends and family. We usually talked three to five times per week and we traveled together. Rose decided to explore online dating. She met a man and her entire life changed. She has become totally involved, dependent, isolated and controlled. He wants nothing to do with any of her family, friends or church family. Rose has ceased all communication with others. In two months' time she bought a life insurance policy, moved in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Wife overhears husband make demeaning comments

DEAR ABBY: I am a wife and mother in my late 30s. I'm also a registered nurse, beginning a master's degree program to advance my career. I consider myself to be an intelligent person, and I did well in college. My husband is also intelligent, and I'm proud of his accomplishments in his career. However, he can be arrogant at times, giving the impression that he is smarter than everyone else around him -- including me. Today, I overheard him talking to his boss, whom he told about the master's program I am starting in a few weeks. He then told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Divorcee’s dating life has been a roller coaster ride

DEAR ABBY: Since my divorce, I have started dating again. I was seeing a firefighter until I realized he was married with kids. Yes, I was angry with him for hiding the truth from me from the start. Then I started dating another guy I thought was the one for me. I even had him move in with me. At the beginning things went well, but now he has started to change. He doesn't pay as much attention to me as he did, and he thinks when I point out something I'm not comfortable with that I am trying to...
TEXAS STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Maya Devi

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
toofab.com

NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
300
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy