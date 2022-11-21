Solange Knowles opened True, her bold and luminous 2012 EP, with a question that is both deceptively simple and heartbreakingly naive: “Tell me the truth boy, am I losing you for good?” It’s a rhetorical question, one that feels strange to hear spoken aloud. If someone is in the process of falling out of love with you, it’s perhaps unrealistic to expect them to be so open about those feelings in real time. But the question is emblematic of the sort of truth Solange is searching for on this record: honest even to the point of being unreasonable, a demand for a deeper truth within herself and everyone around her.

