Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Ethel Cain – “Famous Last Words (An Ode To Eaters)”
Ethel Cain has shared a new song, “Famous Last Words (An Ode To Eaters),” which was inspired by the Luca Guadagnino film Bones And All, which hit theaters nationwide this week. The movie co-stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as cannibals (or “eaters”) who fall in love — it’s quite good!
Stereogum
Stream Compassion’s Wild New Hardcore EP Pacing Animal
Powerviolence, the hardcore subgenre characterized by short and frantic songs with brutally abrupt time-changes, has been going through a whole resurgence lately, thanks to bands like Regional Justice Center and World Peace. Brooklyn’s Compassion are right up there with them. Compassion is just two guys, and they lock in together to make a fearsome, disorienting racket that, at its best, sounds absolutely destructive.
Stereogum
Watch Black Crowes Eject Stagecrasher With A Guitar To The Face
At their show in Melbourne over the weekend, Black Crowes dealt with a stagecrasher by ejecting him with a guitar to the face. Video from the concert shows security running after a guy who made his way up onto the stage, first running past leader Chris Robinson before getting into a tussle with the guard at the edge of the stage, where guitarist Rich was ready with said guitar.
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
News Breaking LIVE
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Stereogum
True Turns 10
Solange Knowles opened True, her bold and luminous 2012 EP, with a question that is both deceptively simple and heartbreakingly naive: “Tell me the truth boy, am I losing you for good?” It’s a rhetorical question, one that feels strange to hear spoken aloud. If someone is in the process of falling out of love with you, it’s perhaps unrealistic to expect them to be so open about those feelings in real time. But the question is emblematic of the sort of truth Solange is searching for on this record: honest even to the point of being unreasonable, a demand for a deeper truth within herself and everyone around her.
Stereogum
Hear Meek Mill Turn Back The Clock On New Mixtape Flamerz 5
Years ago, before linking up with Rich Ross’ Maybach Music and becoming a star, Meek Mill made his name as a Philly rap-battle monster and mixtape assassin. Starting in 2008, Meek released four mixtapes in his Flamers series. Those were the old-school mixtapes — the ones where rappers hijacked each other’s beats and tried to outdo each other, the ones that you could actually buy on street corners in slimline CD cases. Yesterday, Meek revived that old Flamers series with the release of his brand-new Flamerz 5 tape.
Stereogum
Stream Blanck Mass’ Original Score For BBC Documentary GAZZA
Since putting out the latest Blanck Mass album In Ferneaux last year, Benjamin John Power has released a score for a movie about Ted Kaczynski and joined Editors as a full-time member. Back in the spring, a documentary he scored called GAZZA premiered on the BBC, which was about the life of English footballer Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne. Today, that score is available in soundtrack form for the first time. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Watch Run-DMC Perform “Christmas In Hollis” For First Time In Nearly 20 Years
The remaining members of Run-DMC performed their classic “Christmas In Hollis” for the first time in nearly two decades for The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, a special that will air in full on ABC this weekend. The pair performed at one of the Disney parks, and they were introduced by the Black Eyed Peas, who also do a couple songs in the special. Watch a clip of Run-DMC’s performance via Billboard below.
Stereogum
Dave Rowntree – “Tape Measure”
Early next year, Blur drummer Dave Rowntree will release Radio Songs, his first-ever solo album. Rowntree has already released the early tracks “London Bridge,” “Devil’s Island,” and “HK.” Today, Rowntree has also shared “Tape Measure,” a moody new pop song built around a Bollywood sample. Here’s what Rowntree says about the song:
Stereogum
They Might Not Allow Tony Shhnow On This Airplane, But He’s Taking Off Anyway
Tony Shhnow is concerned that the TSA will not allow him on a plane with his chain. This chain, which looks like it was made in the fictional country of Wakanda, has a pointed metal tip around the pristine gold that covers it. As he prepares to fly to an unnamed destination, Shhnow is showing me the chain over Zoom. “They got to let me in with this, mane,” he says, flashing a playful grin. Right now, this chain is the biggest worry Shhnow has.
Stereogum
Rozi Plain – “Help”
Rozi Plain’s new album PRIZE will be upon us before we know it. In the meantime she’s shared a new single. “Help” is a dusk-shaded metropolitan pop song lit by Plain’s holographic vocal, flashes of classy brass, and some appealing digital textures. A note about it from Rozi:
Comments / 0