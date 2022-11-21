Yellowstone Season 5: The Cast Recaps Episode 3 – “Tall Drink Of Water”

Yellowstone is back at it once again with another “Behind the Story” video, recapping episode three of season five.

The recap kicks off with Monica and Kayce grieving the loss of their unborn baby John, after he didn’t survive the car wreck Monica and Tate got into after running into a bison that was standing in the middle of the road.

As you could imagine, Monica is taking this the hardest, as she was literally going into labor when the accident happened.

Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica, said:

“Monica’s beliefs have been shaken. She’s in this place of ‘Why is this happening?'”

It was also intriguing to see a more vulnerable side of John Dutton, and showing sympathy and compassion for the loss of his unborn grandson.

Kevin Costner (John) recalled John’s feelings after the tragic accident:

“Because it was important to Monica and his family, it became important to me.”

We also get acclimated to Martin Kills Many, the man who is giving tribal chairman Thomas Rainwater a run for his money, and has many followers behind him.

Gil Birmingham who plays Rainwater, weighed in:

“He (Martin Kills Many) sees an opportunity, whether it’s for the people or himself is yet to be seen… I think he’s just a young native warrior that’s inspired by Angela.”

The video then transitions to Market Equities’ Sarah Atwood confronting Jamie for the first time.

Dawn Olivieri, who plays Atwood, discussed the scene:

“She doesn’t come in guns blazing. She has this thing that she wants. The project coming back online, and it’s her job to find the thing that he wants. Sarah is using all of that to sort of instigate.”

Wes Bentley (Jamie) adds:

“It appears she’s trying to play Jamie, and maybe Jamie’s up for it.”

Next, the crew discusses Beth, Rip, and the other ranch hands heading to the bar in Bozeman, where they know Lainey Wilson’s character Abby is playing.

Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) also mentions that it’s always gonna be bad news when you mix fake cowboys with real ones in a bar, because it typically results in a fight.

Sure enough a woman walks up to Rip at the bar and begins to start hitting on him.

Kelly Reilly (Beth) weighed in on the scene:

“To say Beth is territorial is an understatement. She’s primal, absolutely in touch with her animal instincts good or bad, and in that moment she begins to see that through.”

And boom, Beth smacks the woman upside the head with a beer bottle.

Next thing you know, it turns into a Road House style all out brawl and Beth, the Governor’s daughter, winds up in handcuffs.

Check it out:

