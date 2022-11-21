Read full article on original website
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
Missouri hunters increase November deer harvest over last year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says deer hunters harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season. This is a slight increase over last year. According to the MDC, out of all the harvested deer, 102,633 were antlered bucks, 78,162 were does and...
Avian Flu Confirmed In Flock In Webster County
(KTTS News) — Federal officials say avian flu killed 9,000 birds in a chicken flock in Webster County. There have been 10 positive cases of the avian flu in Missouri this year affecting nearly 435,000 birds. Six of those cases were in commercial farms, and four in backyard flocks.
Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
The Weirdest Law in Missouri Involves Elephants and Beer – Really
It's really a law in Missouri and it really is strange. It involves elephants and in an unexpected twist of fate also has something to do with beer. Let's go down this rabbit (or elephant) hole. Explore.com decided to rank the weirdest laws in each state. It's an interesting read...
Missouri officials warn of ‘highly pathogenic’ avian flu in southwest MO
Investigators with the United States Department of Agriculture are working with poultry producers in Missouri after a case of highly pathogenic avian flu was discovered in SW Missouri.
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
Missouri natural gas bills to rise significantly
Spire East and Spire West customers of Spire Missouri, Inc., d/b/a Spire, are being charged an additional fee to reflect expected increases in the wholesale pricing of natural
Hilarious Missouri Trail Cam Claims to Show Jurassic Visitor?
Someone needs to call Stephen Spielberg and let him know that one of his creatures got loose and is making cameos on Missouri trail cam videos. Not really, but call him anyway if you can. A pretend (meaning parody) Jefferson County, Missouri Facebook page shared a hilarious pic claiming to...
Missouri armadillo populations pop, here are some theories why
Armadillos are becoming a staple in Missouri as populations migrate to northern habitats.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
Audio: Gas prices are dropping again in Missouri
(Missourinet) – Gas prices continue to slide downward in Missouri. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded in Missouri is 3 dollars, 24 cents a gallon, that’s 9 cents a gallon lower than a week ago, and 19 cents a gallon lower than a month ago. The cheapest average gas price in Missouri is in St. Charles County, where it’s below 3 dollars a gallon at 2-98. Lower gas prices can also be found in the Joplin area and Cass County, south of Kansas City.
5 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week and that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Don't veer for deer. Deer mating season reaches peak in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It’s that time of year when we see deer all over the roads, and officials are urging Missouri drivers to be extra cautious. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, we are currently in the height of deer mating season, and it’s important to be extra vigilant at dawn and dusk.
And the most popular Christmas movie in Missouri is...
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a press conference at the State Capitol this morning to announce his appointment to replace U.S. Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt as Attorney General of the State of Missouri. The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. this morning and will be broadcast on the governor's Facebook page.
Missouri Warns You Need to Get Rid of This Invasive Plant Now
I don't think of plants as being out to get me. The state of Missouri says that I need to change my thinking as there's an invasive species that they advise finding and getting rid of now. They mean today. At this moment if possible. The plant in question is...
Thanksgiving enforcement with the Missouri State Highway Patrol
CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Every available trooper, today and tonight is out enforcing traffic laws.”. Those are the words from “Missouri State Highway Patrol” officials. Today is a “peak travel day”, and troopers want to make sure individuals and families get to where they need to go safely.
