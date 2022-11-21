ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KTTS

Avian Flu Confirmed In Flock In Webster County

(KTTS News) — Federal officials say avian flu killed 9,000 birds in a chicken flock in Webster County. There have been 10 positive cases of the avian flu in Missouri this year affecting nearly 435,000 birds. Six of those cases were in commercial farms, and four in backyard flocks.
abc17news.com

Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
KFVS12

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
plattecountylandmark.com

Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8

That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
kttn.com

Audio: Gas prices are dropping again in Missouri

(Missourinet) – Gas prices continue to slide downward in Missouri. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded in Missouri is 3 dollars, 24 cents a gallon, that’s 9 cents a gallon lower than a week ago, and 19 cents a gallon lower than a month ago. The cheapest average gas price in Missouri is in St. Charles County, where it’s below 3 dollars a gallon at 2-98. Lower gas prices can also be found in the Joplin area and Cass County, south of Kansas City.
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week and that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a press conference at the State Capitol this morning to announce his appointment to replace U.S. Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt as Attorney General of the State of Missouri. The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. this morning and will be broadcast on the governor's Facebook page.
fourstateshomepage.com

Thanksgiving enforcement with the Missouri State Highway Patrol

CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Every available trooper, today and tonight is out enforcing traffic laws.”. Those are the words from “Missouri State Highway Patrol” officials. Today is a “peak travel day”, and troopers want to make sure individuals and families get to where they need to go safely.
