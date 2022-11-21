why was our tax dollars being used to go after this? most states are now legal. meanwhile we can't even get medical marijuana even though it has shown to be great for pain, anxiety and a crap ton of others. it would be better for people to smoke, eat or drink thc then alcohol, when a person is drunk violence is a likely situation nobody gets stoned and hurts others they eat some junk food and take a nap
oh I'm sure the cops are all quite proud of themselves! look what we did! how stupid. it's time for the people of this state to get these lawmakers who are against legalizing marijuana out of office!!
No. Legalize marijuana and leave pot heads alone. We aren’t the ones driving under the influence killing families every year like alcohol addicts. We aren’t lacing drugs making people overdose like pill addicts. Crazy how they allow a drug that gives cancer like tobacco, but we can’t get get weed which causes no harm. Seems to me they’re wanting people to get addicted to bad stuff. They want people on drugs or alcohol that has long term effects on them, they want people to have to depend on the government and stores, when then they eventually will get some kind of disease like cancer or something to their liver. Then need to go to the hospital and depend more on the government and hospitals and then if you die they still get more money through funerals and cremation or burial etc. It’s crazy how they allow drugs to be sold that literally gives people cancer 🤦♂️or alcohol that also gives another type of cancer etc. but marijuana isn’t legal yet. And it causes no harm
