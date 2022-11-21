Nov. 21 marks what would have been Evelyn Boswell’s 4th birthday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Monday, Nov. 21, Evelyn Boswell would have turned 4 years old. The Blountville girl was the center of an AMBER Alert that came to a devastating end weeks later when her remains were found on a family member’s property.

Evelyn was born on Nov. 21, 2018. She was just 15 months old when she was reported missing in February of 2020.

Authorities later revealed the toddler actually hadn’t been seen by some family members since December 2019.

Her case garnered national attention and spearheaded Evelyn Boswell’s law in Tennessee. It is now illegal to not report your child, who is 12 or younger, missing within the first 24 hours.

Her mother, Megan Boswell , is now awaiting trial over her murder. Megan is charged with two counts of felony murder among other charges related to Evelyn and her death.

A forensic pathologist testified in September that Evelyn died of asphyxia in four different places and said that in her opinion, Evelyn’s death was a homicide.

Last month, Boswell’s attorney filed a motion to withdraw from the case and she was appointed new counsel . She’s set to appear in court for a status hearing on Dec. 13, but that along with the scheduled February 2023 trial will likely be stalled due to the change in attorneys.

You can look back on all of our coverage in the Justice for Evelyn section .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.