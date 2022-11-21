Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
KETV.com
First and only C-Mill machine in Nebraska provides engaging, unique rehab
OMAHA, Neb. — Using games and virtual reality, a high-tech treadmill at CHI Midlands is helping patients further engage and enjoy their physical rehab. It's called a C-Mill machine, and it's the only rehab device of its kind in Nebraska. Seventy-two-year-old Robert George is using the machine to rehab...
WOWT
Waterfowl die-off at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area prompts caution
CROFTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A waterfowl die-off has the state urging people to take caution when visiting a Recreation Area. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22 at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area. The waterfowl have been collected and a cause of...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Death of waterfowl at Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska prompts advisory
LINCOLN — A die-off of at least a couple hundred waterfowl around Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska has prompted state wildlife officials to issue a warning. The public is being asked to avoid all contact with sick or dead birds encountered in that area and report them to Game and Parks, officials said.
Watch: Loose goat wrangled after several failed attempts in Nebraska
Animal control officers in Nebraska said a goat was finally corralled after evading capture on multiple occasions for nearly three weeks.
KETV.com
20-year-old Indianola man shot in deer hunting incident
RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident on Sunday around 5 p.m. This comes after the Saturday NGPC report of an Omaha man accidentally shot in a hunting accident — the fourth reported hunting accident in 2022, and the third in three days.
WOWT
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is still assembling his cabinet. Pillen has announced multiple positions while retaining several members. Two more retained positions include Jim Macy, the Director of Environment and Energy, and Jason Jackson, the Director of the Department of Administrative Services. Macy has been the Director...
wnax.com
Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area
People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
South Dakota GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks
Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page.
Prosperity index: Nebraska ranked No. 11 among states
OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 11th among the states for overall prosperity in a newly released report, scoring low in certain areas such as its natural environment but making up ground in others including health and employment. Behind the findings are partnering organizations, the Legatum Institute and the Milken Center...
KFIL Radio
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
WOWT
AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest traveling times of the year, with millions of Americans across the country heading out of town for festivities. According to AAA, 54.9 million people are expected to travel across the country. Of those travelers, nearly 49 million will drive and 4.5 million will fly.
WOWT
Gov. Ricketts appoints county court judges to Sixth, Twelfth judicial districts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed judges to the Sixth and Twelfth Judicial Districts. The Sixth Judicial District covers Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. Thomas Klein, 55, of Wahoo was appointed to the County Court Wednesday. According to Ricketts, Klein has been the...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
klkntv.com
‘I don’t see myself as a hero’: Nebraska man receives highest civilian honor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Elkhorn man was awarded the Carnegie Medal by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday for his help in pulling siblings out of a burning vehicle. On Sept. 25, 2020, Frank Axiotes saw a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near the 27th Street exit. Axiotes quickly...
KCRG.com
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
State and local regulators can’t, or won't, stop water from getting worse
In response to stubbornly high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a slice of the region a “Phase 3 area.”
KELOLAND TV
North Dakota authorities search for missing girl
FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
WOWT
Flu cases on the rise in Nebraska, cases spiking earlier than normal across U.S.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may be among the many Americans who already know that the flu is spreading fast across the country. The CDC’s weekly report indicates the worst illnesses are concentrated in southern states, like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. But it’s starting to ramp up...
