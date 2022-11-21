ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Willow County, NE

KETV.com

20-year-old Indianola man shot in deer hunting incident

RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident on Sunday around 5 p.m. This comes after the Saturday NGPC report of an Omaha man accidentally shot in a hunting accident — the fourth reported hunting accident in 2022, and the third in three days.
INDIANOLA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is still assembling his cabinet. Pillen has announced multiple positions while retaining several members. Two more retained positions include Jim Macy, the Director of Environment and Energy, and Jason Jackson, the Director of the Department of Administrative Services. Macy has been the Director...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area

People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Prosperity index: Nebraska ranked No. 11 among states

OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 11th among the states for overall prosperity in a newly released report, scoring low in certain areas such as its natural environment but making up ground in others including health and employment. Behind the findings are partnering organizations, the Legatum Institute and the Milken Center...
NEBRASKA STATE
KFIL Radio

Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man

Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
WOWT

AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest traveling times of the year, with millions of Americans across the country heading out of town for festivities. According to AAA, 54.9 million people are expected to travel across the country. Of those travelers, nearly 49 million will drive and 4.5 million will fly.
LINCOLN, NE
KCRG.com

Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

North Dakota authorities search for missing girl

FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
FORT YATES, ND

