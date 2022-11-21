ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Uptown holiday lighting event dazzles guests

HOUSTON — Even stormy weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd lining Post Oak Boulevard – Uptown. “It makes me feel like we’re coming close to a holiday," said 11-year-old Kevin. Attendees were thankful the weather cooperated and they got to witness this Thanksgiving evening's...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Zoo Lights canceled tonight due to rain, possible storms

HOUSTON — Mother Nature let the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade go on as scheduled, but other events might not be so lucky. The Houston Zoo has been forced to cancel tonight's Zoo Lights because of the rainy forecast and possible storms. Your Zoo Lights tickets may be used any...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?

HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston ‘juggings’ are soaring; 2022 totals already higher than 2021

HOUSTON – Vicki Carr looks back to what took place earlier this month and has a chuckle, but that was not the case on Nov. 11. On that day, Carr was followed for 17 miles from her favorite grocery store to her daughter’s home. Those keeping a close eye on her, according to law enforcement, were juggers.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area

HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
HOUSTON, TX
tanktransport.com

Polar Pac Quickly Gaining Popularity

Turns out some people really can invent a better mousetrap. Like the folks at Houston, Texas-based PSC, where four years ago President Jerry Cignarella began playing around with the idea of creating a more versatile and easier-to-use pump system. Seeking some additional brainpower, Cignarella enlisted the assistance of Air Power...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Last-minute shoppers get groceries paid for by local fraternity

HOUSTON, Texas — Sometimes it pays to procrastinate. Wednesday night, some last-minute shoppers in southeast Houston got a surprise they won’t soon forget. Their groceries were completely paid for by a local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Last minute grocery shopping on the day before Thanksgiving,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

