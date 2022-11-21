Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
Uptown holiday lighting event dazzles guests
HOUSTON — Even stormy weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd lining Post Oak Boulevard – Uptown. “It makes me feel like we’re coming close to a holiday," said 11-year-old Kevin. Attendees were thankful the weather cooperated and they got to witness this Thanksgiving evening's...
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Zoo Lights canceled tonight due to rain, possible storms
HOUSTON — Mother Nature let the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade go on as scheduled, but other events might not be so lucky. The Houston Zoo has been forced to cancel tonight's Zoo Lights because of the rainy forecast and possible storms. Your Zoo Lights tickets may be used any...
KHOU
Holiday events in Houston: List of fun things to do in and around H-Town
HOUSTON — There's plenty to see and do in Houston and surrounding cities over the holidays, including dazzling light displays that guarantee to get you in the Christmas spirit. Whether you're looking for ways to entertain the kiddos, date night hot spots or ways to show off Houston to...
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feet
HOUSTON, Texas – The saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas” seems to be holding true, with two new Guinness World Records documented in Houston recently; the world’s largest book, and the largest feet on a living female.
fox26houston.com
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?
HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
SUPER FEAST provides free Thanksgiving meals for thousands of Houston residents
HOUSTON — An emergency turkey drive and a good Samaritan helped save the annual SUPER FEAST in downtown Houston guaranteeing a hot Thanksgiving meal for tens of thousands of people. The Citywide Club and volunteers have been working overtime to prepare for the 44th annual Thanksgiving Day event. They've...
3 Lucky Texans Are Holiday-Ready After Winning $4 Million In Lottery Prizes
These lucky Texans are cashing in huge checks — just in time for the holidays!
Click2Houston.com
Houston ‘juggings’ are soaring; 2022 totals already higher than 2021
HOUSTON – Vicki Carr looks back to what took place earlier this month and has a chuckle, but that was not the case on Nov. 11. On that day, Carr was followed for 17 miles from her favorite grocery store to her daughter’s home. Those keeping a close eye on her, according to law enforcement, were juggers.
Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area
HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
Richmond resident claims $1 million Powerball prize for ticket sold in Houston
RICHMOND, Texas — Someone in RICHmond is now RICH!. The Texas Lottery Commission said a Richmond resident has claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Nov. 7. The lucky winner chose to remain anonymous. The ticket was bought at C’s Speedy Mart on Bissonnet...
tanktransport.com
Polar Pac Quickly Gaining Popularity
Turns out some people really can invent a better mousetrap. Like the folks at Houston, Texas-based PSC, where four years ago President Jerry Cignarella began playing around with the idea of creating a more versatile and easier-to-use pump system. Seeking some additional brainpower, Cignarella enlisted the assistance of Air Power...
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Last-minute shoppers get groceries paid for by local fraternity
HOUSTON, Texas — Sometimes it pays to procrastinate. Wednesday night, some last-minute shoppers in southeast Houston got a surprise they won’t soon forget. Their groceries were completely paid for by a local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Last minute grocery shopping on the day before Thanksgiving,...
All lanes of I-45 near downtown Houston reopen after big rig hits overpass
HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of I-45 near downtown Houston have reopened following a big rig crash, according to TxDOT. The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. when the big rig hit part of the overpass on the Gulf Freeway near Memorial. All main lanes were shut down...
Hundreds stand in line to get their hands on a sweet Thanksgiving treat from Flying Saucer Pie Company
HOUSTON — One thing we know for sure, Houstonians are having pie for Thanksgiving dinner, and probably lots of it!. Flying Saucer Pie Company, located on W Crosstimbers Street, has been serving pie by the pounds this week. In fact, the manager said the company has sold 15,000 pies since Monday.
Houston pays tribute to Club Q shooting victims with vigil at Montrose Center
HOUSTON — Houston came together Wednesday night to mourn the five victims lost in the Club Q shooting and to make it clear they will continue to stand up and speak out against the type of hate that showed its face in Colorado Springs. "This just felt so targeted,...
2 teenage cousins shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston: HPD
ABC13 spoke to the mom of the 18-year-old who was killed. She said he had just graduated high school this past spring.
KHOU
