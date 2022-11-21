ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Related
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Preliminary Harvest Numbers for Wisconsin's Gun Deer Season

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 – Dec. 7), the statewide antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 8-11) and antlerless holiday hunts in select farmland zone counties later in December.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

River: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Nov 17

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is River: This beautiful little gal weighs just 4 pounds. River can be nervous in new environments, so we recommend a quiet home with kids over 5. This adorable 5-month-old kitten is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After public outcry, Somali in western Wisconsin withdraw request to broadcast call to prayer

BARRON, Wis. — After public outcry, the Somali community in the small western Wisconsin city of Barron has withdrawn a request to city council to publicly broadcast their call to prayer from the area’s two mosques. Last Tuesday, more than a dozen spoke out against the agenda item at the city council meeting, the Wisconsin Public Radio reported. The rhetoric...
BARRON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood

(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023

According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Iowa?

The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of Iowa?
IOWA STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state

The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
WAUSAU, WI
tripsavvy.com

The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin

The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

